ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS Reopens As a Lifestyle Store With a Fresh New Concept

On March 7 this year, ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS reopened its doors with a fresh new look and a name change — and a whole new concept. Instead of being just a place to buy books and grab a coffee, it has reinvented itself as a complete lifestyle store with more services, more books and a whole new vibe.

We stopped by to check it out and came up with four ways you can spend a fabulous day there…

Dive into the Books

ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS boasts about 30,000 foreign-language books and magazines, with the periodicals accounting for about 5,000. Browse one while enjoying a cup of coffee at Starbucks, or forage through the Japan section for a new favorite. The children’s book corner — split into several areas according to age group — has a cozy play corner and an impressive selection of international picture books, fact books and novels. Although still in the works, there will be story time events for young children. See the store website for updates.

Browse the Art Gallery

The art gallery space on the second floor will feature exhibitions regularly. Its inaugural showcase features selected pieces by abstract visual artist Enrico Isamu Oyama. His unique style features what he calls “quick turn structure” motifs, where he paints the essence of stylized letters using aerosol. The exhibition is on until May 10.

The spaces next to the art gallery are packed with design and art books from all over the world — don’t hesitate to ask the knowledgeable art concierge for what you’re looking for.

Shop at the Omiyage Corner

Looking for the perfect gift? Head to the carefully curated omiyage corner, which has handcrafted Japanese souvenirs so exquisite you’ll want to keep them for yourself. Fountain pen fans will adore the Namiki Pilot range with its maki-e lacquer finish, while fashionistas may be drawn to HiN’s Imari porcelain earrings, which combine high-quality craftsmanship and modern design. If nothing here seems like a good fit, head upstairs for an extensive selection that changes theme every few months, so there is always something new to discover.

Relax at The Lounge

If you need something a bit stronger than coffee, head to the appropriately named The Lounge on the second floor for original cocktails inspired by art. Their whimsical names and flavorful ingredients will delight. This cozy area also has standing desks with outlets, perfect for out-of-office work sessions or business meetings. For a relaxing after-work drink, sink into the luxurious armchairs — if you’re lucky you can grab a spot by the window for some prime people-watching.

Essential Info

Roppongi Tsutaya Books

6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

03-5775-1515

7am-12am

The Lounge:

03-5843-1467

10am-12am

store.tsite.jp/roppongi/

///bracelet.natural.info

