Just 40 minutes by taxi from Nagasaki Airport, Wataya Besso is one of Ureshino Onsen’s oldest and grandest ryokan, spanning a vast 65,000 square meters. With multiple guest wings and a bridge crossing the scenic Shiota River, it’s a serene retreat nestled in the quaint onsen town. To attract long-term travelers, the ryokan has introduced a special stay package tailored to digital nomads — those who work remotely while exploring new locations.

The ryokan features a variety of dedicated workspaces, including cozy footbaths and private booths in Books & Tea Sanpuku, the ryokan’s bookshop, as well as a fully equipped coworking space with a kitchen. Non-Japanese speakers can take advantage of an online support service, and English interpreters are readily available to assist with any needs. Guests can unwind in spacious and modern Japanese-style rooms that come with a small study and convenient amenities like a washing machine. For a caffeine boost, visit Saryo, the tea shop located within Books & Tea Sanpuku, where you can indulge in unlimited tea with an all-you-can-drink tea plan.

Stays range from two weeks to three months, with access to onsen, tea and pottery experiences — Ureshino’s signature cultural highlights. No matter how long you stay, the package ensures a perfect balance of work, relaxation and cultural immersion.

Soak and Unwind in the Onsen’s Rejuvenating Waters

Ureshino Onsen has a 1,300-year history and is famed for its sodium bicarbonate-rich waters. Known for their skin-softening and rejuvenating properties, these waters have been bestowed with the nickname “beauty bath.”

Wataya Besso offers a variety of onsen experiences perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Guests can enjoy the public bath, Mikageden, or opt for the serene, open-air Ukiyo-buro rotenburo, where bathers can soak while surrounded by nature. For those seeking more privacy, the ryokan offers a private onsen that can be booked for ¥2,500 an hour.

A unique highlight is the ryokan’s footbaths, thoughtfully designed to let you work while you relax. Just bring along your laptop and dip your feet into the soothing waters to ease tension while staying productive.

Immerse Yourself in Ureshino’s Tea Traditions at Soejima-en

With a 500-year history, tea is deeply rooted in Ureshino’s culture, and no place embodies this better than Soejima-en, a family-run tea farm now led by its fourth-generation owner, Hitoshi Soejima. The farm supplies the finest tea leaves to Wataya Besso for use in everything from the tea bags found in guest rooms to the premium blends used in the ryokan’s tea gastronomy experience.

As part of your stay, enjoy hands-on, seasonal activities at Soejima-en, guided by Soejima and his team. Depending on the season, this could involve participating in farmwork to maintain the tea fields or, in spring, harvesting tea leaves straight from the fields — a rare opportunity.

For a truly unforgettable experience, visit in the cooler months of spring or autumn to indulge in a tea ceremony right on the farm’s scenic deck, surrounded by lush tea fields. This serene, immersive experience offers a taste of Ureshino’s rich tea heritage while connecting you to the land and people who make it all possible.

Craft Your Own Ceramics at 224porcelain

With a history stretching back 400 years, Hizen Yoshida-yaki is a celebrated craft in Ureshino. At its heart is 224porcelain, a ceramics studio run by Satoshi Tsuji. His exquisite wares are featured throughout Wataya Besso, from the beautifully crafted cups in the guest rooms to the elegant trays and plates used in Made in Pierre Hermé Wataya Besso (stylized as Made in PIERRE HERMÉ Wataya Besso), the café in the lobby.

As part of your stay, you’ll have the opportunity to throw your own ceramic piece at Tsuji’s studio. Whether you’re shaping a cup, bowl or another work of art, you’ll learn the techniques under his guidance. Once you’ve completed your piece, it will be professionally fired at 224porcelain, and you can have it sent to you as a keepsake of your time in Ureshino.

Activities for Well-Being

As part of Wataya Besso’s digital nomad experience, guests can enjoy a variety of relaxing, immersive activities perfect for unwinding and taking a break from work.

Sokoshitsu: Create a Signature Fragrance Blend

In collaboration with Yohaku Fragrance, Wataya Besso offers a unique experience: creating your very own fragrance blend. Led by Yusuke Hirayama, an expert fragrance specialist, you’ll learn the uses of each ingredient, then blend these raw materials with essential oils from Yohaku Fragrance according to a recipe. Whether you’re drawn to floral, earthy or refreshing aromas, you’ll leave with a beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind fragrance.

Tea Gastronomy: Savor the Flavors of Premium Japanese Tea

Enjoy an intimate omakase-style tea experience at Saryo, a secluded counter area within the Books & Tea Sanpuku bookshop, where expert staff brew top-quality teas from Soejima-en right before your eyes. Set in a sophisticated environment, the experience pairs tea with small bites which perfectly complement and enhance the nuances of each brew, allowing guests to fully savor and appreciate the tea’s flavor.

Nerikiri Workshop: Design Delicate Wagashi Confections

Discover the art of creating nerikiri, delicate wagashi shaped like flowers, fruits and seasonal sights. Traditionally served with green tea in tea ceremonies, nerikiri are a visual and culinary delight. In this workshop, you’ll learn essential techniques using traditional tools, such as a triangular bamboo stick, crucial for shaping the confections and carving intricate designs.

Iro-Shakyo: Add Color to Sutra Copying

Iro-shakyo offers a creative twist on the traditional practice of shakyo, the art of copying Buddhist sutras for meditation. This workshop features excerpts from Japanese literary classics like Kenji Miyazawa’s Night on the Galactic Railroad and invites you to mix and match ink colors to create your own unique manuscripts. English translations are provided for those who don’t know Japanese, making the experience accessible to everyone.

More Info

Wataya Besso

738 Shimoshuku Otsu, Ureshino-cho, Ureshino city, Saga Prefecture

T: 0954-42-0210

Book a relaxing stay from Wataya Besso’s dedicated website for your next workation.