Set in the heart of Japan’s mountainous region, Gunma Prefecture has long been a destination synonymous with relaxation and rejuvenation. Accessible from Tokyo in just a few hours, it’s one of the country’s most famous onsen destinations. Within Gunma, the so-called Seven Great Onsen Resorts are legendary, ranging from bustling resort towns to hidden gems.

This winter, the Seven Great Onsen Resorts in Gunma Hopping Fair aims to give guests easy access to the region’s most notable resorts and hot springs. Held from January 6 to February 4, 2025, the fair makes exploring Gunma’s onsen culture a seamless experience. As part of the event, 100 Famous Onsen in the prefecture have been selected — including traditional and exclusive facilities not usually open to the public.

Tailor Your Own Onsen Experience

The Hopping Fair revolves around the Onsen Hopping Passes, designed to suit a range of travel preferences: The 100 Famous Onsen Pass grants visitors unlimited access to all 100 Famous Onsen in Gunma. Meanwhile, the Select 10 Pass allows you to choose ten onsen from the collection, ideal for those seeking a more selective itinerary.

To make your journey as smooth as possible, both passes include unlimited rides on the Onsen Hopping Bus, connecting the seven great resorts and other hot spring locations. Along the way, you can enjoy exclusive invitations to premium events and receive commemorative gifts after completing a survey.

Unveiling Gunma’s Seven Great Onsen Resorts

Each of the Seven Great Onsen Resorts has its own unique charm, with many offering special premium events that highlight the natural beauty and cultural traditions of Gunma. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Kusatsu Onsen

Kusatsu Onsen is known throughout the country for its high-quality sulfuric waters and rich cultural heritage. With the highest natural onsen output in Japan, its mineral-rich, highly acidic waters are reputed for their antibacterial properties and skin-beautifying benefits.

Kusatsu Onsen is offering two premium events: Enjoy a traditional Japanese dance performance at the historic Goza-no-yu, or savor Edomae sushi while taking in wintery landscapes at the mountaintop Crystal Sora restaurant after a scenic night gondola ride.

Ikaho Onsen

Ikaho, a traditional onsen town, is renowned for its iconic 365-step stone stairway, which winds through an enchanting scene of charming inns and shops. At the heart of the town, the high iron content of Kogane-no-yu is celebrated for its ability to improve blood circulation and warm the body, giving the baths their distinctive brownish-red hue.

Ikaho Onsen is also offering a premium event, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the local geisha traditions with live performances at Yokotekan, a historic inn recognized as a National Cultural Property. To complement this cultural journey, guests can indulge in a gourmet treat: the “Gunma’s Treasure Box Meal,” featuring rare Masuda beef and locally sourced Joshu vegetables.

Shima Onsen

Nestled in the tranquil Shima River valley, Shima Onsen offers a peaceful retreat into nature, while preserving the nostalgic charm of the Showa era with its quaint cafes and vintage arcades. As part of the area’s premium event, guests can enjoy an enchanting night walk inspired by Japan’s mythical yokai creatures. The walk features live performances by a theater troupe, with lanterns in hand, guiding visitors past Sekizenkan — a historic ryokan that inspired Studio Ghibli’s films — and through the town’s moonlit, nostalgic streets. The evening concludes in a serene Japanese tea ceremony, using the onsen’s mineral-rich waters.

Isobe Onsen

Known as the birthplace of Japan’s iconic onsen symbol, Isobe offers salt-rich waters that deeply warm the body and leave skin smooth. Travelers can snack on local delicacies like ayu sweetfish, fluffy tofu hot pot and Isobe senbei crackers baked with mineral water. The area’s premium event includes an early morning guided tour to Rakusan-en, a nationally designated scenic spot. The visit concludes with matcha tea and traditional sweets served in the garden’s teahouse, providing a tranquil start to the day.

Oigami Onsen

This onsen, steeped in the legend of the god of Mount Akagi, is celebrated for its skin-healing and beautifying properties. Its clear, mildly alkaline waters act like natural soap, gently cleansing and leaving the skin soft and smooth. At Oigami Onsen, guests can enjoy a premium event during the Giant Serpent Festival by joining the lively procession to help carry a 108-meter-long snake mikoshi — a Guinness World Records holder — through the town’s streets. Included in this package is a chance to decorate Hina Dolls, offering a creative and personal way to connect with the area’s rich cultural traditions.

Manza Onsen

Perched at a breathtaking altitude, Manza Onsen is a secluded haven renowned for its stunning vistas and sulfur-rich baths. Its high-altitude outdoor baths provide uninterrupted views of snow-covered mountains, creating a picturesque and tranquil setting for winter relaxation. Known as some of the most mineral-rich in Japan, the acidic sulfur springs have long been prized for their therapeutic properties, believed to alleviate a variety of ailments and promote overall well-being.

Two special events enhance the winter experience: a private hot spring bath under a starry sky paired with art installations at the Manza Prince Hotel, available from January 6 to February 4, and snowshoe tours exploring the snowy mountains and winter night skies, held on January 11, 20, 23 and 30.

Minakami Onsen

Minakami Onsen, a collection of 18 picturesque hot spring areas, is a haven for nature lovers, renowned for its scenic rotenburo (outdoor baths) with views of snow-covered valleys. The region offers diverse experiences, from apple-picking to craft workshops. Beyond relaxation, Minakami Town is also a hub for water sports and outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for both tranquility and adventure.

Visitors can also participate in an event where they experience traditional Japanese dress-up and savor local cuisine in the serene countryside along an ancient road. This event will be held at Takumi no Sato on January 13, 18, 26 and February 1.

Visitors can also participate in an event where they experience traditional Japanese dress-up and savor local cuisine in the serene countryside along an ancient road. This event will be held at Takumi no Sato on January 13, 18, 26 and February 1.