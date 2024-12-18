The Blossom hotels, an upscale chain operated by JR Kyushu Hotels & Resorts Inc, are not just places to rest your head. Each individual establishment aims to bring its home city inside, with unique amenities like artwork that highlights local craftsmanship and restaurants that showcase sumptuous regional flavors.

Prioritizing comfort, convenience and cultural immersion, The Blossom Hakata Premier in Fukuoka, The Blossom Kumamoto and The Blossom Kyoto are all located in prime destinations — each is near a major station. These hotels function as both a perfect place to unwind after a day of shopping or sightseeing and an invitation to explore further; a stay at one of them ensures not just luxury, but also a deeper connection to the city you’ve traveled to. As an added bonus, each has its own large public bath, allowing guests to luxuriate in Japan’s bathing culture.

Lounge With Local Flavor: The Blossom Hakata Premier

Within walking distance from several stations, including the major transit hub of Hakata Station, The Blossom Hakata Premier is a modern take on Hakata hospitality. The lobby area, furnished with wood accents and a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, warmly welcomes guests into Fukuoka.

The hotel exterior is inspired by the famous Hakata-ori textile. Traces of the city’s rich cultural heritage can be found throughout the hotel as well — for instance, in textured walls modeled after traditional Hakata-bei fences and Koishiwara ware, designated as Japan’s first traditional craft in ceramics. Additionally, the hotel hosts limited-time art exhibitions and events showcasing local craftsmanship.

The hotel’s restaurant, Nine Doors, offers fine dining options throughout the day; the elaborate breakfast buffet and a la carte dinner menu, both of which utilize high-quality ingredients from all over Kyushu, take guests on a food journey across Japan’s southern island. Guests staying on the top floor also have access to the Hakata Lounge, a spacious private area with a view of the city below. Drinks and snacks are available in the afternoon, including local sake, wines and spirits, to pair with bites of Kyushu’s local specialties. Upon arrival, guests can receive a welcome drink of either coffee or matcha from Yame city, a legendary tea-producing region. Hotel staff will whisk fresh matcha and serve it alongside a seasonal sweet for a truly Japanese experience.

Water and Light: The Blossom Kumamoto

Mere steps away from Kumamoto Station, The Blossom Kumamoto draws heavily from the prefecture’s nature and cultural traditions. The ninth-floor lobby offers a breathtaking panoramic view of Kumamoto’s mountainous terrain, and the hexagonal lighting fixtures throughout the hotel are inspired by the prefecture’s iconic Yamaga Lantern Festival. In the center of the lobby floor is an aquatic courtyard. Its water flows through the interior of the building and cascades into a waterfall on the first floor, symbolizing the cluster of springs at the foot of Mount Aso. Kumamoto is known as the “land of water,” something that’s honored throughout the hotel; outside the public bath, you can find a water faucet offering the region’s delicious, clear and refreshing groundwater straight from the source.

The Blossom Kumamoto boasts a wide array of guest rooms to suit the desires of each guest. The Deluxe Twin Room with tatami space is great for families, while the annexed Hanare – The Suite space, located away from the general guest rooms, is ideal for those looking for a more lavish experience. It has its own living room, a spacious bedroom and a large, private Zen garden that overlooks Mount Hanaoka and the Amakusa area.

Of course, a Blossom-brand hotel wouldn’t be complete without the carefully selected local artworks found throughout its premises. In several suite rooms, you can find higo zogan (inlay metalwork), a nationally designated traditional craft of Kumamoto that inlays gold and silver patterns into iron. The ceramic amenities include Koda ware and Shodai ware, showcasing the craftsmanship of modern Kumamoto.

Kansai Hospitality: The Blossom Kyoto

The Blossom Kyoto strives to make guests feel at home in the popular Kansai destination. Its entrance is elegant and lantern-lit, reminiscent of a traditional townhouse, and guests are welcomed by a waft of the hotel’s signature incense upon arrival. The hotel offers a complimentary welcome drink to enjoy in the artfully tiled lobby while looking out to the garden, soothing any weariness from travel.

The hotel’s refined amenities and decor are carefully chosen to reflect the beauty of both Kyoto and Kyushu. Guests who stay in the Premium Twin room, for instance, will find delicate ceramics created at a studio that blends techniques from Kyoto and Fukuoka, and the hotel restaurant specializes in Kyoto-Kyushu fusion food. Guests can also feel free to help themselves to snacks and drinks at the guest lounge, right next to the fitness room and large public bath, which is fittingly adorned with a large mosaic of sakura and bamboo.

Whether you’re drawn to the historic charm of Kyoto, the natural beauty of Kumamoto or the vibrant culture of Fukuoka, the Blossom hotels offer a chance to truly immerse yourself in the spirit of each destination. With thoughtful design, regional artistry and luxurious amenities that celebrate Japan’s heritage, these hotels invite travelers to experience the country in a way that truly engages the senses.

More Info

To book a stay at The Blossom Hakata Premier, click here.

For The Blossom Kumamoto, click here.

For The Blossom Kyoto, click here.