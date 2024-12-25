Fuji Speedway Hotel is famous for its location: right alongside its namesake racing track at the foot of Mount Fuji. Beyond its motorsport inspiration and breathtaking alpine views, the hotel makes the most of its serene setting in Shizuoka Prefecture by offering guests unique spiritual and meditative experiences that draw from Japanese history and tradition.

Visitors can partake in matcha calligraphy, zazen classes at the historic Hokyoji Temple and rooftop yoga, among other offerings, allowing for an idyllic wellness getaway at an iconic resort.

The Way of Tea Leaves: Matcha Calligraphy and Tea-Themed Spa Treatments

Shizuoka is famous for its tea. Guests at Fuji Speedway Hotel can take calligraphy classes in which ink is replaced with matcha, breathing in the earthy aroma of green tea and learning the meditative practice of shodo with an English-friendly master. It’s beginner-friendly, so those who are new to the art can participate worry-free. At the end, participants can take home their final product, enjoying the way in which the vibrant green matcha ink gradually fades into a rich, elegant brown.

Honoring the prefecture’s reputation as a top tea producer, Fuji Speedway Hotel’s spa, Omika Wellness & Spa, includes numerous green tea-themed treatments on its extensive menu, including a green tea compress massage. An expert masseuse uses a hot green tea cushion, warm charcoal and salt-infused oil and salt to knead the muscles for otherworldly relaxation.

Practice Zazen Meditation at Hokyoji Temple

Hotel guests, whether first-timers or seasoned practitioners, can also sign up for a class in zazen, the Buddhist practice of seated meditation, at the nearby Hokyoji Temple. A resident monk will guide you through the basics of zazen, followed by some stretching to grow more aware of how gravity feels in one’s body. In the relaxing ambience of Hokyoji Temple, learn to feel rather than think, free from the constant stream of thoughts that often accompanies our busy lives.

Yoga With a View of Mount Fuji

Embrace the joys of movement while looking out at Mount Fuji and the Fuji Speedway racetrack with morning yoga on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. A teacher guides guests through a relaxing class, focusing on breathwork and awareness of the body. Soak in the majestic forces of Mount Fuji during the more energetic poses, and the savasana is likely to feel extra rewarding when you’re done.

Fuji Speedway Hotel makes for an ideal destination to detox from busy city life. Take some time to enjoy Shizuoka’s mountain vistas and high-quality green tea, and check out refreshed — perhaps even with some newfound appreciation for your personal wellness and mindfulness.

More Info

To book your own trip to Fuji Speedway Hotel, visit their website.