Nestled in Toyama Prefecture on Japan’s western coast, Uozu is a hidden gem that blends nature, cuisine and relaxation, making it an ideal spring getaway. From its delicious red snow crab to serene gardens, picturesque parks and renowned hot springs, the city offers something for every traveler — whether you’re a foodie, an outdoor enthusiast or simply seeking relaxation.

Savor the Delicacy of Red Snow Crab

Uozu is famed for its red snow crab, a culinary treasure celebrated for its sweet, tender meat and rich, flavorful kani miso, a type of paste made from a crab’s innards. The city boasts the highest landings of red snow crabs in Toyama Prefecture and the largest catch in all of Japan. Its proximity to the fishing grounds also allow the crabs to reach market shelves within hours of being caught, ensuring the crabs are at their freshest and most flavorful when served.

From September to May, Uozu’s fish markets and seafood restaurants serve up this delectable crustacean in a variety of ways — steamed, grilled or as part of an indulgent full-course meal at restaurants which you can check out here.

Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite or a luxurious dining experience, the red snow crab is a must-try dish in Uozu. You can learn more about these crab experiences at the Uozu City Tourism Association website (in Japanese only).

View Stunning Cherry Blossoms at Uozu’s Parks and Gardens

Spring is a magical time to visit Uozu, as the city comes alive with vibrant cherry blossoms and lush greenery. Mira Park stands out as a premier cherry blossom viewing spot, drawing locals and tourists alike with its breathtaking blooms and family-friendly atmosphere.

Nearby attractions include the Uozu Aquarium, the oldest in Japan, and Mirage Land, a theme park with a Ferris wheel that offers panoramic views of the Sea of Japan and the Tateyama Mountain Range. Mira Park also hosts various events throughout the year, with past events including yoga sessions and outdoor cinema screenings. Check the park’s website for details on upcoming activities during your visit.

For a tranquil experience, Hana no Mori Tenjinyama Garden stands out as one of Toyama’s most photogenic locations. Renowned Singaporean photographer Kai, owner of Studio Jove, named it one of the seven most picturesque spots in the prefecture. This serene retreat showcases the beauty of spring with its diverse array of seasonal flowers, providing a peaceful escape to connect with nature. Whether you’re strolling beneath the cherry blossoms or capturing vibrant floral displays, both parks offer an idyllic backdrop for a spring day.

Soak in Tranquility at Kintaro Onsen

After a day of exploring, there’s no better way to unwind than at Kintaro Onsen, a hot spring resort recognized among Japan’s 100 best hot springs by the Kanko Keizai newspaper. Renowned for its healing waters, scenic natural setting and tranquil atmosphere, Kintaro Onsen provides a luxurious retreat to relax and rejuvenate.

The hot springs are rich in minerals believed to have therapeutic properties, aiding relaxation and improving skin health. Whether soaking in an outdoor bath surrounded by lush greenery or enjoying the serenity of indoor baths, Kintaro Onsen offers the perfect escape to refresh both body and mind.

Kintaro Onsen also offers accommodations that seamlessly blend traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern comfort. Sleep in a traditional tatami room and wake up to stunning views of nature. After a rejuvenating soak in the hot springs, savor local delicacies in the resort’s restaurant, including dishes featuring fresh red snow crab.

For more information about Kintaro Onsen and its facilities, please visit their official website.

Exploring Uozu by Bicycle: A Convenient and Scenic Ride

For a flexible and scenic way to experience Uozu, renting an electric-assisted bicycle is the perfect option. The city offers four rental stations where visitors can easily pick up bikes equipped with electric motors, making rides more enjoyable and accessible.

Cycling through Uozu’s charming streets allows you to discover hidden gems, visit parks and restaurants and take in the peaceful shorelines of the Sea of Japan. With the ease of electric assistance travelers of all fitness levels can explore the city comfortably at their own pace. For more information, visit the Uozu Cycle Navigation website.

A Perfect Spring Getaway

With its delectable cuisine, stunning natural beauty and relaxing accommodations, Uozu is an ideal destination for experiencing the best of spring in Japan away from the crowds. This hidden gem offers something for everyone — from savoring fresh red snow crab to exploring scenic parks, soaking in the rejuvenating waters of Kintaro Onsen or cycling through the city’s charming streets.

For a comprehensive map of things to do in Uozu, check out the city’s official English tourist map, or visit the Uozu City Tourism Association website.