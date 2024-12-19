Located in the heart of Osaka, Namba Oriental Hotel caters to those seeking a stay that’s both luxurious and convenient. Fresh off a recent renovation, it boasts spacious rooms, chic private lounges and a restaurant with a sumptuous breakfast buffet. Although it’s only a 5-minute walk from Namba Station and in close proximity to the neon lights of the Dotonbori district, it feels like a calm oasis, where you can relax and unwind in total comfort.

The Rooms at Namba Oriental Hotel: A Home Away From Home

Namba Oriental Hotel’s brand-new residential floor contains nine incredibly spacious rooms. Each accommodating up to six guests, these sophisticated spaces will have you feeling like you’re living in an upscale loft, making them ideal for bigger groups and long-term stays. It’s rare to find rooms this large in a city center. The hotel endeavors to make visitors feel at home with its “residential” concept, crafting a guest experience that combines vacation luxuries with residential amenities, such as a kitchen in which you can cook your own meals and a terrace to enjoy morning coffees surrounded by fresh air.

Dining at Namba Oriental Hotel: Decadent Morning Dishes

The hotel has no shortage of incredible food options. Bloom Field Dining is its recently opened restaurant featuring a breakfast buffet menu with 70 freshly made dishes to choose from. The French toast with truffle butter is the crème de la crème — the crispy-then-fluffy sweet brioche pairs marvelously with the earthy hint of truffle and savory bacon. The extensive selection also includes an innovative croffle Benedict and a hearty pork fillet cutlet burger. Curated by a live kitchen of professional chefs using the finest ingredients, this dining experience makes for a delicious start to the day.

Amenities at Namba Oriental Hotel: Moments of Peace

For post-breakfast relaxation with family or evening conversations with friends, Namba Oriental Hotel provides ample lounging space. The third-floor lobby is elegant, understated and flooded with natural light. Nearby, you can find the Welcome Lounge. This tranquil area is perfect for those wanting to take a quiet moment for themselves in the midst of sightseeing and socializing. Its stylish aquatic design accents — shades of blue and gray, as well as dark wood — are inspired by Osaka’s reputation as the “city of water.” Here, guests can enjoy freshly made pancakes, soft drinks, draft beer and other alcoholic beverages. Even the laundry area is designed with comfort in mind; the hotel’s Laundry Lounge is free of charge, open 24/7, with home-like amenities like a microwave and a coffee machine in addition to 10 washers and driers. It also has a special “smart pack” machine which packages one’s laundry in plastic and compresses it, making it easier to fit in your suitcase.

All of these touches combined make Namba Oriental Hotel a lovely place to wind down — or to prepare for a day of adventuring, savoring one last moment of serenity.

More Info

Namba Oriental Hotel reopened following major renovations on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Guests can make reservations on the hotel website: nambaorientalhotel.co.jp.