The vibrant city of Kitakyushu brims with unique attributes and attractions. Its rich history has blessed the city with multiple sites of interest while its perch at the northern tip of Kyushu provides the city access to fertile waters. Inland, pastureland nourishes the cattle destined to become one of Japan’s famous branded beefs. But Kitakyushu offers more than monuments of the past and good food; pop culture is firmly ingrained in the city’s fabric, with manga- and anime-related locations furnishing visitors with a variety of activities to enjoy. All of this comes with luscious landscapes — particularly picturesque after dark — and the warm welcome of Kitakyushu’s residents.

There’s a Kitakyushu adventure for everyone — wherever your trip takes you, you’re bound to have an unforgettable experience.

Time Slip at Kokura Castle

Kokura Castle, a symbol of Kitakyushu’s historical significance, is an important stop for any visitor to the city. Though the original structure was built starting in 1602, the current castle is a reconstruction dating to 1959. The only castle with an intact keep in Fukuoka Prefecture, it gives visitors a fascinating look at the region’s history and samurai culture thanks to a bevy of exhibits, an interactive zone and, on the first floor, a theater showcasing the castle’s past.

During the day, visitors can relax in the quaint café nestled within the castle grounds, sipping tea while taking in the peaceful surroundings. Open until 8 p.m. from April to October and 7 p.m. from November to March, the castle, from the fifth floor, is a stunning location from which to admire the setting sun. After dark, the keep is illuminated, adding an air of mystery to the stately white tower. For a truly unique experience, be sure to reserve a spot at one of Kokura Castle’s regularly scheduled nighttime events, which will have you enjoying a meal, cocktails or even a night of dancing inside the castle.

Savor Kitakyushu Cuisine

A trip to Kitakyushu would be incomplete without indulging in the city’s delicacies. Thanks to its proximity to the sea, Kitakyushu offers a wide range of seafood, which is masterfully used in Kyushu-mae sushi, a local favorite served with salt and sudachi citrus and other ingredients.

But seafood isn’t the only star of Kitakyushu’s food scene. Meat lovers will want to seek out Kokura beef, the local wagyu brand highly regarded by the city’s residents. Each year, only 100 Kitakyushu-raised Japanese Black cattle pass the rigorous quality inspection to be certified as authentic Kokura beef, and the rare meat is served at just 20 designated shops in the city. Savor a dish of this finely marbled beef the local way — with just a sprinkle of salt added after cooking — to fully appreciate the meat’s natural flavors.

For a real dive into Kitakyushu culture, head to a bar or independent restaurant for an evening enlivened by conversation with city residents. The island of Kyushu is renowned for its relaxed and unhurried way of life, so don’t be surprised if a local takes you under their wing, chatting the night away while introducing you to their cuisine.

Gaze Out Over the Glittering Nightscape

Kitakyushu isn’t just famous for its deep history and culinary delights; it’s also renowned for its breathtaking nighttime scenery. Recognized as one of Japan’s top three new night views, the vista over the city as seen from Mount Sarakura is magnificent.

The summit of Mount Sarakura is easily accessible by cable car and slope car (a kind of automated monorail). Once at the summit, you’ll be rewarded with a panoramic view of Kitakyushu and beyond that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Standing high above the city, looking out across its breadth while replaying the day’s adventures is the perfect way to end a day of exploring.

Discover Kitakyushu’s Anime Hot Spots

Fans of manga and anime will find plenty to explore throughout the city, as Kitakyushu has long been a creative hub for these art forms. One key location is Okada Shrine, a place of worship mentioned in the Kojiki, one of Japan’s oldest texts. This shrine enshrines Emperor Jimmu, the legendary first emperor of Japan, and serves as a tranquil spot for visitors.

A statue of Yatagarasu, a mythical three-legged crow and messenger of Emperor Jimmu, stands on the grounds, making the shrine a sacred site for crows. The statue is sure to be of interest to fans of the Demon Slayer anime series, whose Demon Slayer Corps relies on its own stable of messenger crows. Aficionados of the animated film Your Name will also find Okada Shrine to be a must-visit spot, as it offers visitors the chance to don shrine maiden attire — a rare and thrilling experience, especially for anyone who’s ever wanted to emulate Your Name protagonist Mitsuha Miyamizu. Priest garments are also available to try on.

For more manga moments and anime adventures, visit the Kitakyushu Manga Museum, which celebrates the city’s ties to manga legends like Leiji Matsumoto, Seizo Watase, Eiko Mutsu and Tsukasa Hojo. In addition to offering visitors the chance to read and discover new manga in its free library of over 70,000 titles, the museum also offers classes where you can learn to make manga-style illustrations.

More Info

Kitakyushu can be easily accessed from Japan’s major cities.

From Tokyo

Fly from Haneda Airport to Kitakyushu Airport. Buses connect the airport with Kokura Station.

From Osaka

Board a shinkansen at Shin-Osaka Station. Disembark at Kokura Station.

From Fukuoka

Board a shinkansen at Hakata Station. Disembark at Kokura Station.

Discover more of what Kitakyushu has to offer by visiting the city’s tourist information website.