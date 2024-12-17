Osaka has long been celebrated for its eccentric charm, from its mouthwatering street food to its boisterous nightlife and rich cultural history. Now, Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda, which opened on September 6, 2024, is adding a modern twist to the mix.

Perched in Umeda, one of Osaka’s busiest and most exciting neighborhoods, this Canopy by Hilton rises from the 10th to the 25th floors of a striking high-rise, with its entrance and some facilities located on the first floor. Its 308 rooms — 53 of which are suites — offer stunning views and stylish design. Surrounding the hotel are some of the city’s best attractions, like the newly opened Grand Green Osaka. This massive shopping and urban park complex, located right next door, is the perfect spot to shop, stroll and soak up the atmosphere.

A Hotel That Feels Like Osaka

Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda’s mission is to connect its guests with the local vibe, and it does so with flair. As soon as you step inside, you’ll find yourself immersed in Osaka’s quirky culture. The entrance is a playful tribute to the city’s obsession with takoyaki. From the spherical concave ceiling reminiscent of takoyaki pans to poles that mimic skewers, the design is as delicious as it is delightful.

The hotel’s lobby and interiors continue the theme, blending Osaka’s history with stylish design. See if you can spot design elements alluding to landmarks like Osaka Castle, Tsutenkaku Tower and the Tower of the Sun; there are also references to the city’s famous Tenjin Festival and Futon Daiko floats. On murals, carpets and ornaments, intricate patterns nod to traditional crafts like handwork and paper stencils for dyeing. It’s a perfect balance of old and new — a love letter to Osaka with a thoroughly modern twist.

Coffee, Canapes and Cocktails: Dining at Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda

No stay in Osaka is complete without a feast, and Canopy’s dining options don’t disappoint. Start your day with a perfectly brewed coffee at Bean There, Umeda (stylized as Bean there, UMEDA), the hotel’s café on the first floor. Powered by local LiLo Coffee Roasters, this spot takes its coffee seriously, even using cutting-edge gadgets like a Poursteady for precision brewing. Pair your coffee with a bagel or sandwich, and if the weather’s nice, enjoy it outside on the lawn. Bonus: The terrace seats are pet-friendly, so you can sip with your furry friend by your side.

For something heartier, head to CC: Carbon Copy (stylized as CC: CARBON COPY), the hotel’s restaurant that puts a global spin on local flavors. The day starts with a hearty breakfast buffet, and come lunch, guests can choose a course based on the themes of Earth (vegetables), Land (meat) and Sea (seafood). Using Kansai-sourced ingredients, it offers imaginative dishes like edamame hummus with a wasabi garnish, salsa made with Narazuke (a pickled dish from nearby Nara Prefecture) and a cabbage wedge topped with okonomiyaki sauce and bonito flakes — a refined take on Osaka’s beloved street food. The meal wraps up on a sweet note with a luscious Uji matcha panna cotta, a tribute to Kyoto’s famed green tea.

Whether you’re enjoying breakfast, lunch or dinner, you’ll be treated to panoramic views of Umeda and a chic interior that tips its hat to Osaka icons with an arched ceiling resembling the overhead arcade of Kuromon Ichiba Market and lampshades shaped like butaman, Osaka’s famous steamed pork buns.

When the sun sets, !JaJa!Bar comes alive with an energetic atmosphere and an inventive menu of cocktails and bar bites. Sip on the OH! kini — a white rum-based concoction named after Kansai dialect’s version of “thank you” — or the Osaka sour, a modern twist on the classic whiskey sour.

The food offerings are just as creative, blending local traditions with innovative twists. The octopus hush puppy, for example, fuses American hush puppies — a type of deep-fried cornmeal dough — with Osaka’s iconic takoyaki. Another standout is the ten ten gyoza, bite-sized dumplings that originate from Osaka’s Kita-Shinchi district. Adding to the nostalgic flair are pinball machines themed after Osaka and Kansai landmarks and two types of ambient lighting — one paying homage to the Midosuji Line and the other modeled after kushikatsu deep-fried skewers.

Rooms That Combine Style and Soul

When it’s time to wind down, Canopy’s rooms are equal parts chic and cozy. Inspired by the hotel’s titular canopy, each bed features a small overhead canopy with a Sennari Byotan motif — lucky gourds that harken back to Hideyoshi Toyotomi, one of Japan’s most famous warlords. Add in a minibar shaped like a retro refrigerator and a figurine of Fukusuke, a Kansai good-luck charm, and you’ve got a room that’s as full of character as the city itself.

The Canopy Panorama View Suite is the hotel’s pièce de résistance. Located on the 25th floor, this sprawling 127-square-meter suite offers unparalleled views of Umekita Park and the Yodo River. For those traveling with pets, the hotel also offers pet-friendly rooms, ensuring no member of the family misses out on the luxury.

From the tribute to takoyaki in the entrance to the Osaka-themed cocktails and decor, every detail celebrates the local culture with a modern edge. Whether you’re here for the views, the food or just a good night’s sleep, this hotel promises to make your Osaka adventure unforgettable.

To book your trip to Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda, visit their website.