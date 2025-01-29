Famous for its stunning landscapes, historic sites and indulgent hot springs, Tochigi Prefecture’s Nasu region offers an enchanting escape if you’re seeking both relaxation and cultural exploration. Just a two-hour journey from central Tokyo, Nasu is accessible yet feels worlds apart, making it the perfect getaway spot.

Dive Into Nasu’s Natural and Historic Wonders

Step Into Serenity at Kurobanesan Daiouji Temple

Begin your journey with a visit to Kurobanesan Daiouji Temple, a serene Zen temple renowned for its thatched roof structures, seven of which are designated as Important Cultural Properties by the Japanese government. Spring and summer bring a colorful bloom of seasonal flowers such as irises, peonies and lotus blossoms, while autumn paints the temple’s surroundings in vibrant hues. The temple’s traditional architecture and its surrounding lush gardens create a calming ambiance, making it the perfect starting point for your exploration of Nasu.

Embrace Nature at Nasu Heisei-no-Mori Forest

Nature enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise at Nasu Heisei-no-Mori Forest, a sprawling natural reserve within Nikko National Park. Once part of the Nasu Imperial Villa estate, this forest was opened to the public in 2011. Take a leisurely stroll through its trails or join guided tours, including themed nature walks in warmer months and snowshoe adventures in winter. Though most tours are in Japanese, English-speaking options may be available upon request.

Explore Nasu by Bike With Ride Experience

For an active exploration of Nasu’s scenic countryside, join a cycling tour with Ride Experience. Guided by local, English-speaking experts, these tours cater to all levels, offering everything from self-guided routes to week-long adventures packed with workshops and activities. Discover hidden gems, immerse yourself in the local culture, and savor Nasu’s culinary delights, with bicycle-friendly accommodations arranged for a seamless journey. It’s an engaging way to connect with the area’s charm, one pedal stroke at a time.

Nourish the Mind and Body: Cuisine and Hot Springs in Nasu

Savor Seasonal Delights at Nasu Kogen Ryori Sekishin

Delight your palate with kaiseki multi-course cuisine at Sekishin, where every dish is a masterpiece crafted from locally harvested produce. The restaurant’s interior, blending modern chic with Japanese aesthetics, elevates the dining experience, as does its large windows, which overlook lush greenery. It’s a feast for the senses and the soul.

Unwind in Style at Nasu Bettei Kai

Stay at Nasu Bettei Kai, a luxurious ryokan renowned for its impeccable hospitality. Relish gourmet meals featuring fresh ingredients like ayu sweetfish and Tochigi wagyu beef, and soak in its rejuvenating hot springs. With only ten guest rooms, this ryokan offers an intimate experience that’s as restorative as it is memorable.

Find Serenity at Omaru Onsen

For a rustic hot spring retreat, visit Omaru Onsen, nestled deep in the Nasu mountain range at an altitude of 1,300 meters. Its open-air baths — built by damming a river from which natural spring water flows — provide a serene setting for relaxation. Let the mineral-rich waters soothe your body while the mountain views rejuvenate your spirit.

Suggested Travel Plans: Make the Most of Nasu

Refresh Your Mind and Body

Start your day with Zen meditation and a peaceful stroll at Kurobanesan Daiouji Temple. In the afternoon, lose yourself in the serene trails of Nasu Heisei-no-Mori, surrounded by nature’s splendor. As evening falls, retreat to Nasu Bettei Kai, where exquisite meals and soothing hot springs await to complete your day of rejuvenation.

Indulge in Food and Art

Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and cultural heritage of the Tochigi. Begin your morning in Mashiko, a town famous for its pottery and charming galleries; while you’re there, pay a visit to Tonoike Sake Brewery, where you can learn about traditional sake brewing and sample locally crafted varieties. In the evening, treat yourself to a seasonal feast at Sekishin, and end the day unwinding in the therapeutic waters of Omaru Onsen.

Adventure Through Nature

For an active itinerary, embark on a cycling tour with Ride Experience to discover Nasu’s hidden treasures. After a morning on two wheels, trek through the natural splendor of Nasu Heisei-no-Mori, soaking in the vibrant greenery or autumn foliage. As the day winds down, relax in a hot spring bath at either Nasu Bettei Kai or Oomaru Onsen, letting the day’s adventures melt away in blissful tranquility.

Why Nasu Should Be Your Next Escape

Whether you’re indulging in fine dining, exploring Zen traditions, or cycling through the idyllic countryside, Nasu promises an unforgettable journey. Accessible, serene and richly diverse, it’s time to discover why Nasu is a destination like no other.