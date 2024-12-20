Generations of poets and artists have attempted to capture the magnificent beauty of Himeji city, but no depiction can compare to being in the city and experiencing its living history firsthand. Located in Hyogo Prefecture, Himeji is home to dramatic rocky mountains, impressive art collections and some of Japan’s most well-preserved cultural sites. Among them, Himeji Castle — widely considered Japan’s most spectacular castle — shines as a dazzling beacon.

While exploring this World Heritage Site is certainly a highlight, travelers will find that Himeji offers many other unique excursions, both enlightening and transformative. For those seeking a truly in-depth and fully immersive look at the city, the Himeji Convention and Visitors Bureau has arranged a number of curated, exclusive experiences that take visitors inside significant historic and cultural sites.

Temple Tales and Sacred Cuisine

With over a thousand years of history, Engyoji Temple is a tranquil site of prayer located on top of Mount Shosha, in the center of Himeji city. Take a short but scenic ropeway ride up to the peak to encounter the enduring beauty of these storied temple grounds. Maniden, Engyoji’s main temple, is built in a rare Japanese construction style called kakezukuri. Much like Kiyomizu Temple of Kyoto, Maniden appears to be floating atop a crown of trees on a steep slope.

On the “Private Tour With the 141st Temple Priest” special experience, guests can explore this legendary temple complex in depth, guided by chief priest Kenjo Oki. Oki can provide much insight into the lives of monks and the temple’s long history. Additionally, the “Shojin Cuisine Served in Traditional Vessels” offering will bring you to Juryoin, one of the subtemples on the grounds, where you can try Michelin-star vegetarian cuisine based on Edo-period recipes listed in the Engyoji Gyojiki chronicles. Known as shojin ryori, this traditional vegetarian Buddhist cuisine has been adapted for modern palates while maintaining the original’s essence. These delicate dishes are served on exquisite Shosha-nuri (local traditional lacquerware).

You can also participate in an optional Zen meditation and sutra-copying experience led by Oki. Nearby, you have the option to dine and relax at Yumenoi-an in the Shiota Onsen area.

Samurai for a Day

Engyoji’s mystical atmosphere has not gone unnoticed by artists and filmmakers; the temple has famously appeared in movies such as The Last Samurai (2003) and The Assassin (2015). Beyond its Hollywood ties, Himeji is home to the Myochin family, who have a legacy of forging armor that extends back to the Heian period. Emperor Konoe coined the family name, meaning “bright” and “rare,” after witnessing their ironwork. When there was no longer a need for arms after the Meiji Restoration, the family gained much acclaim from musicians around the world for their metal chopstick wind chimes.

Those interested in this fascinating part of Himeji’s heritage can sign up for “A Lecture on Japanese Swords and a Swordsmithing Experience,” during which master swordsmith Munehiro Myochin — a member of the famed Myochin family — will share his expertise at his shop. Afterwards, guests can try swordsmithing for themselves, using techniques that have been passed down for generations.

Himeji Castle by Night

Himeji Castle is, without a doubt, the city’s most iconic landmark. The 400-year-old National Treasure was registered as one of Japan’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1993. Often referred to as Shirasagi-jo (White Egret Castle), this architectural marvel is reminiscent of an elegant white egret taking flight. Himeji Castle is renowned for not only its visual splendor, but also for its impeccably preserved structure: Unlike many other Japanese castles, it has maintained its original construction through wars and natural disasters.

Now, the castle is opening its doors after dark for a private guided night tour. The “Himeji Castle Private Night Tour,” hosted by a castle researcher, features access to areas that are normally off-limits to the public, and the specific tour contents can be customized based on participants’ personal interests and requests. This program is the only one in the world to offer private access to Himeji Castle at night, when it’s lit up in all its glory; in the glow of the lights, its ivory exterior stands out even more, making it even more beautiful than during the daytime. From its main tower, the city nightscape is unforgettable. After immersing yourself in the hushed beauty of the castle, head outside to gaze at the illuminated fortress in all its captivating glory.

Treasures From Japan and Beyond

Located within walking distance from Himeji Castle, the Himeji City Museum of Art is housed in a building that’s registered as a National Tangible Cultural Property. It boasts a collection of about 5,000 pieces, including local artworks and masterpieces of modern and contemporary art from Japan and abroad. The historic red-brick building that houses these treasures and its picturesque sculpture garden are in themselves a sight worth admiring. During the museum’s days of closing and at night, you can book the “Private Tour With a Curator” experience and enjoy paintings by Monet, Matisse, Munch and Sakai Hoitsu up close.

More Info

To book a special experience in Himeji, click here.