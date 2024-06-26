Daimaru Shinsaibashi, located in the Namba-Shinsaibashi area in the heart of Osaka and directly connected to Shinsaibashi Station, is more than just a shopping destination: It’s a cultural and social landmark, reflecting both the city’s history and its evolution into a modern, cosmopolitan metropolis. Daimaru has a long legacy — the brand was first established in the 18th century, and the current Shinsaibashi building, which was designed by the legendary architect William Merrell Vories, was completed in 1933. In 2019, the building underwent significant renovations to modernize and refresh it, but most of the original art deco features and flourishes were carefully preserved, resulting in a space that feels timeless, elegant and singular. It’s worth a visit for the architecture alone.

Within its glittering walls, visitors can find over 300 stores, offering a wide range of high-end goods and services: luxury fashion, cosmetics, accessories, home goods, gourmet restaurants and traditional Japanese crafts, among others. Here’s a small sampling of what you can expect once you step through Daimaru’s regal doors.

Art and Design: The MoMA Design Store

Daimaru Shinsaibashi has a wide variety of stores that specialize in art and design, selling meticulously crafted, high-end interior goods, tools, traditional crafts, sundries, art and more — there’s even a dedicated art gallery on the 8th floor. A bright beacon of creativity among these shops, the MoMA Design Store has an array of impeccably designed items on offer, from art prints to home goods to apparel. As one of just three MoMA Design Store locations in all of Japan, it also sells articles that are only available in Japan. Its Yayoi Kusama prints and diminutive pumpkin sculptures are some of its best-selling items.

Pop Culture: Pokémon Center Osaka DX & Pokémon Cafe

The Daimaru retail center has a pop culture floor, with shops dedicated to beloved Japanese companies like Shonen Jump; you can also find a sports card and card games shop here. One of the busiest and most beloved attractions on this floor is the Pokémon Center, as well as the neighboring Pokémon Cafe — the only one in western Japan.

The Pokémon Center sells an abundance of original merchandise, including plushies, T-shirts, stationery and omiyage; guests can also play with a touch-sensitive Pokédex, available in several languages. One of its most unique features is the trio of life-size Pokémons — Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres — greeting visitors at the entrance. At the Pokémon Cafe, you can sample adorable Pokémon-themed food and drinks — but be sure to make a reservation first, as it attracts quite a lot of fans.

Cosmetics: SK-II

In recent years, Asian skincare and cosmetics have attracted an impassioned global following, and several of Japan’s most reputable beauty brands can be found in Daimaru Shinsaibashi, alongside a plethora of world-famous international brands. Customers will likely be drawn to the counter for SK-II, a pioneering skincare brand known for using Pitera™, a compound it custom created from yeast. It’s best known for its award-winning facial treatment essence and brightening serum.

In its Daimaru location, SK-II offers a special, high-tech device that will scan your face and measure your skin’s apparent age in just three minutes, and then recommend specialized products to fit your skincare needs. (The machine has several language options, so international guests can use it with ease.)

Personalized Luxury Shopping: Pearl Corner

Daimaru Shinsaibashi is well known for its impeccable customer service; the staff take extra care to provide visitors with goods that fit their specific needs, drawing from a wealth of knowledge to recommend the perfect item. This is especially true at Pearl Corner, a resplendent jewelry counter on the eighth floor specializing in exquisite, rare pearl items — particularly in Akoya pearls, a type of saltwater pearl primarily cultivated in Japan that’s highly regarded for its luster, quality and beauty. Visitors are encouraged to try on a variety of pieces, taking the time to decide which one suits them best.

Additionally, Pearl Corner has its own procurement channels for its jewelry, allowing it to sell pieces made from the finest pearls at more reasonable prices. Customers can also rest assured that they’re getting high-quality goods: A certificate is provided along with your purchase.

Food and Drink: Gion Tempura Endo

Between its second basement-level food hall and the Restaurant Floor on level 10, Daimaru Shinsaibashi has ample food and drink options, including branch locations of many famous shops. Gion Tempura Endo, for instance, is a Kyoto-style tempura shop known for its use of seasonal ingredients, the high skill level of its chefs and the exquisite lightness of its fry; the main store has operated in Kyoto’s famed Gion district for over 130 years. The Shinsaibashi location features classic, elegant Japanese interior design, with light wood details. It offers delicious tempura featuring fresh seafood and Kyoto vegetables, as well as various other dishes.

More Info

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

1-7-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka

How To Get Here

Daimaru Shinsaibashi is directly connected to Osaka Metro Shinsaibashi Station on the Midosuji Line via the south exit.

For more information about Daimaru Shinsaibashi, visit the website.