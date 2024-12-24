Beauty tourism — in which tourists travel abroad for cosmetic treatments — is becoming increasingly popular worldwide. Given Tokyo’s reputation as a global epicenter for fashion, makeup, haircare and skincare, it’s unsurprising that many visitors want to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant beauty culture.

There’s so much this city has to offer beyond simply shopping for cosmetic products and designer goods. At Tokyo’s hair and nail salons, for instance, visitors can avail themselves of advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology that can’t be accessed elsewhere, and be treated by stylists who are at the forefront of fashion. Beauty tourism also extends beyond just the physical; it’s about embracing the Tokyo lifestyle. Experiencing the city’s beauty and fashion scene brings with it the opportunity to follow local fads and trends, visiting bars and restaurants frequented by the city’s fashion set.

We recently had the opportunity to take part in a day-long beauty experience, stopping by some of Tokyo’s most esteemed salons, as well as a stylish underground cocktail bar and a crafting workshop that’s been attracting a lot of attention lately.

Nail Salon Averre

Located within the ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo in Akasaka, Nail Salon Averre offers a salon experience that lives up to its luxurious setting. Entering the space, you’ll find an opulent lounge chair, in which you can recline as nail artist Mitsue Kanehara gives you a world-class manicure. Kanehara has been working as a nail artist for over 20 years, winning an impressive array of prizes and recognitions along the way; in the shop, those she’s been awarded this year are on display. (There simply wouldn’t be room for everything she’s won in prior years.)

Japanese nail art is world-renowned for its artistry and innovative techniques; Japanese gels in particular are prized for their durability and intricate designs. Kanehara specializes in this craft, offering basic manicures, shellac manicures and gels. She’s adept at gel designs and can handle even the most complicated of requests. You can bring your own desired design, or choose one from the extensive collection of samples on display, including seasonal and holiday-themed ones. Along with your manicure, you’ll receive a moisturizing hand massage. Additionally, Kanehara speaks English fluently, making for seamless communication for those who may not be confident in their Japanese level.

Nail Salon Averre

Website: https://averre.jp

Assort Tokyo

If you’re even slightly curious about Japanese beauty or haircare and in possession of an Instagram account, you’ve likely come across Assort Tokyo. Their reels often go viral; they always show a customer describing, in English, their ideal hairstyle to a stylist, who listens intently and gives gentle suggestions. Then, in the final few seconds, a dramatic transformation — the customer’s new style is shown off, often a trendy cut or dramatic color change.

Their social media presence nicely distills their appeal. Assort Tokyo is popular with international visitors, with staff who can speak English fluently and have experience working with different hair textures. Despite the fact that everyone who works there looks supremely cool, it’s not at all intimidating; there’s a friendly and convivial energy in the shop, and you can order complimentary light refreshments from the styling chair. The staffs’ expertise and willingness to give advice is incredibly valuable — whether you arrive with a clear vision or just a vague idea, they’ll help you figure out what style would actually look best on you.

In addition to cut and color services, the salon also offers treatments like head spas and Tokio Inkarami, a premium Japanese product designed to repair and strengthen damaged hair from within.

Assort Tokyo

Website: https://www.assort-hair.com/en/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/assorthair/videos

Bar L’asile

A beloved local gem, Bar L’asile is tucked away in the stylish neighborhood of Minami-Aoyama. Entering from the charming backstreets, you’ll be immediately struck by the cozy atmosphere and moody lighting befitting of the bar’s name — l’asile is French for “refuge.” The establishment offers an impressive lineup of spirits from around the world. Though it’s quite international and cosmopolitan, there’s something quintessentially Japanese about it, too, which shows in the deep attention to detail in each drink and in the flavors that are highlighted here.

Bar L’asile specializes in meticulously made cocktails that highlight the flavors of seasonal fruits. Visit in November, for instance, and you’ll be able to enjoy a libation made from blended apples, topped with an edible bubble, or a matcha-based cocktail with gold leaf sprinkled on top. Light bites are available, too, including delicious homemade raisin butter and a decadent chocolate platter. It’s a perfect place to experience Japan’s famous cocktail bar culture and to get to know locals in one of Tokyo’s chicest neighborhoods.

Bar L’asile

Website: https://bar-lasile.com/

Edo Saryo

Crafting workshops are hugely popular in Tokyo, whether as a date activity or with a small group of friends. It’s a lovely way to round out a beauty-focused trip, by creating something beautiful of your own that reflects Japanese sensibilities. At Edo Saryo, visitors can partake in an elegant, experiential workshop that blends pottery, tea ceremony and music into a serene 120-minute experience. The shop has locations in three of Tokyo’s most sought-after neighborhoods: Harajuku, Aoyama and Shimokitazawa.

While there are a variety of course options available, including throwing your own pottery on a wheel and hand-shaping a cup or utensil, the painting workshop is particularly popular. Guests can choose an unpainted ceramic cup from a variety of tea and sake cups, and then customize it with their own design. If you wish, you can create your own freestyle design by hand, or you can glaze your piece using techniques inspired by traditional lacquerware, layering multiple shades to create a one-of-a-kind piece.

As you paint, you’ll be treated to soothing music in a sophisticated atmosphere, with an instructor close by to help you and field any questions. You can complete your pottery on the spot and take it home the same day — and once you’ve finished, you’ll be served authentic Japanese green tea and traditional sweets using the custom ceramics you just made.

Edo Saryo

Website: https://saryo.info/

