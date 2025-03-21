Arriving in Hakuba Valley is like stepping into a postcard — the snow-draped peaks of the Japanese Alps stretch endlessly against a crisp blue sky, and charming alpine villages nestle into the foothills, their rooftops heavy with fresh powder. The site of several events during the 1998 Winter Olympics, it’s one of Japan’s biggest, best known and most legendary ski areas, consisting of 10 interconnected snow resorts spanning Omachi city, Hakuba village and Otari village.

The high quality of Hakuba Valley’s snow is common knowledge among skiers and snowboarders, but the area’s appeal extends far beyond its exceptional powder. Dotted with traditional ryokan inns, steaming onsen baths and family-run eateries, Hakuba Valley is suffused with local charm and an unmistakable sense of Japanese culture. This isn’t merely apparent in the landscapes, lodgings and cuisine — it can be felt, too, in the welcoming atmosphere that fills the valley.

Hakuba Valley is a place where deep-rooted local traditions and an extensive history meet modern comfort and world-class facilities. What bridges these two worlds is the spirit of omotenashi — the Japanese philosophy of wholehearted, anticipatory hospitality, where every detail is designed to make guests feel welcomed and cared for without them even needing to ask. Omotenashi is evident even in the efforts to keep the mountains accident-free: “We want to make the slopes a safe place for everyone,” says Yoichiro Ishihara, the captain of the Happo-one Ski Patrol. “We’ve researched and worked with designers from Tokyo to create signs that are easy to read, even in bad weather.”

Mountain-Hopping: How To Use the Hakuba Valley Day Pass

One of Hakuba Valley’s main draws is the fact that visitors can easily travel between all 10 of the resorts there: Hakuba Happo-one, Iwatake, Able Hakuba Goryu, Hakuba 47, Jigatake, Kashimayari, Sanosaka, Tsugaike, Hakuba Norikura and Cortina. Each is iconic in its own right, with its own unique charms and characteristics.

With an all-access Hakuba Valley Day Pass, you can ski or snowboard at any of these on the same day without purchasing separate lift tickets. The Hakuba Valley Shuttle Bus also provides free transportation for Hakuba Valley Day Pass holders, seamlessly connecting major resorts, ski bases and accommodations.

Over 100 lifts are spread across the valley, including several gondolas, one of which was newly upgraded in December. “These new gondolas are designed to be rideable for people who usually aren’t able to go on gondolas. I’m really proud of how we ensure the safety and comfort of our guests,” Ayumu Takamizawa, who works at the slopes of Iwatake, notes.

The ease with which you can travel between these destinations is not only great for accessibility reasons. It also allows you to soak in the distinct ambience of each town: the lively après-ski scene and historic inns of Hakuba village, Omachi’s tranquil hot spring retreats and Otari’s deep connection to traditional mountain life, with small, family-run lodges.

Yohei Otani, a manager at the Hakuba Valley Promotion Board, says that the region’s long history gives it a distinctive character. Although the name Hakuba is now synonymous with a peerless alpine sport experience, it was once a tranquil rural area. “Worldwide, most ski resorts are constructed specifically to be a resort, and hotels and facilities are built [with that in mind] — but in Hakuba, it’s the opposite,” he explains. “Our ancestors already had a village, and skiing was added later.”

Hospitality With History: The Traditional Charms of Hakuba Valley

Although the towns in Hakuba Valley may not have originally been constructed with tourism in mind, the region has embraced its influx of visitors wholeheartedly. Within Japan, it’s widely considered to be the birthplace of minshuku: family-run, guesthouse-style lodgings that offer a warm and homey experience.

During the Taisho era (1912–1926), Hakuba village’s reputation as a high-altitude destination grew, attracting a steady stream of mountaineers and skiers with its remarkable snow and natural beauty. Local farmers and guides began opening their homes to these travelers, offering them modest lodgings and home-cooked meals. At first glance, the Hakuba of today looks quite different: a sprawling, buzzing ski hub that caters to visitors from around the world. But its heart remains unchanged — an abundance of minshuku can still be found in the area, and the minshuku spirit radiates through its more upscale and less traditional accommodations as well.

Even as it’s grown into a famous international ski destination, drawing in millions of visitors a year, Hakuba Valley has retained its warm and welcoming atmosphere, honoring the traditions that shaped it. “Everyone here is just so interesting,” Alexandria Owen, a member of the sales promotion division of Able Hakuba Goryu, says.

Owen notes that Hakuba Valley is a place where people from all walks of life — from professional athletes to photographers, from international guests to local residents — are united in a shared love for nature and snow sports. The staff, many of them locals, invite visitors in with fascinating local insight. “They’ll casually tell you about the whole story of Hakuba, and how they grew up here.”

Between hosting the Olympics, its famous snow and sheer size, Hakuba Valley has a lot of grand qualities that contribute to its world-class reputation. Less apparent from the outside — but equally significant — is the rich local culture of the valley and the work that goes into its hospitality: the slope grooming teams who prepare the snow for the next day, the ski patrol who ensure safety on the mountains, the lift operators and guesthouse staff. Their commitment goes beyond work; it’s a reflection of their deep passion for Hakuba Valley and their desire to share its beauty and traditions with the world.

More Info

Purchase your Hakuba Valley Day Pass here.