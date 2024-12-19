Omotenashi is a Japanese phrase that expresses selfless hospitality and the act of looking after your guests. It has a strong connection to traditional culture and is particularly tangible in sado, or tea ceremony. But omotenashi goes far beyond this ancient art — it can be observed in everyday products and experiences as well.

The Omotenashi Selection reflects that philosophy by recognizing products and services that foster hospitality, craftsmanship and ingenuity, offering accreditation to those that promote Japanese culture and creativity to a global audience. The annual Omotenashi Selection Award is given to products and services that are recognized to be “overflowing with the unique charms of Japan that should be shared with the world.”

Here are three award-winning items that truly stood out to us.

Picture Tenugui: Enchanting Wall Art

Tenugui are traditional decorative towels that are typically made of a light cotton material. These towels have a long history, first appearing in the Heian era. Extremely versatile, they can be used as handkerchiefs, headbands, cleaning cloths, gift wrapping, decor and more.

The picture tenugui from Kanagawa Prefecture’s Case Corporation are two-time gold award winners and depict scenery from Japan’s four distinct seasons. The vibrant colors are made possible thanks to Nassen hand-dyeing, a technique whereby pigment is applied in multiple layers to create texture and depth. Originating in Yokohama, a historic hub of international trade, Nassen dyeing developed into a local specialty that embodies the city’s rich cultural heritage in the dyeing and printing industries.

The tradition of Yokohama Nassen continues with these tenugui, which use dozens of stencils and colors, each meticulously applied by hand. New designs are introduced every season, and there are currently over 3,000 options to choose from.

Each illustration is filled with striking detail and color, making them perfect for framing and hanging. No matter which tenugui you choose, whether the design features stoats playing in a fresh bed of snow, Japan’s mythical rabbits that make mochi on the moon or a scenic view of Mount Fuji enveloped by fiery maple leaves, it’s sure to become an eye-catching conversation piece regardless of how you display it.

Three-Way Urushi Shoulder Bag: Convenient Carryall

The multifaceted Hinomotohanpu Urushi 3 Way Shoulder Bag from canvas atelier Hinomotohanpu is adjustable to any situation: It can transform into a tote bag, a shoulder bag or a backpack. Its inner compartment can easily carry your laptop and A4 files while the three utility pockets of different sizes on the front of the bag are perfectly designed to hold accessories such as computer cables, folding umbrellas and other essentials.

Hinomotohanpu uses hanpu, a sturdy, durable and biodegradable canvas originally used to make ship sails, for its three-way bag. This hardy canvas combined with a paraffin water-repellent treatment results in a robust, weather-resilient pack. But this bag is more than just functional — it’s also stylish, featuring decorative touches of traditional Japanese lacquer print and gold-leaf accents. The bags are individually crafted at the Hinomotohanpu workshop in Yonezawa city, Yamagata Prefecture, where remnants of the old castle town remain.

Nadyup: an Anti-Aging Supplement for Healthy Skin

Japan’s beauty and well-being industry has been exponentially growing, and its anti-aging products are world-renowned. Nadyup, an innovative supplement, contains a unique combination of cutting-edge components, including a newly developed derivative of Deazaflavin innovated by a respected Swedish research institute; OleaVita, a type of olive leaf extract; and Pentadecyl, which is believed to prevent collagen loss.

Deazaflavin has been shown to activate mitochondria and sirtuin genes — both related to longevity — amping up energy production and cellular metabolism. Meanwhile, OleaVita, developed from research conducted at France’s Louis Pasteur University (now part of the University of Strasbourg), is said to have anti-aging properties; its two active ingredients produce energy metabolism by activating the mitochondria. Finally, Pentadecyl, a novel ingredient extracted from a microalgae grown in the waters off Ishigaki Island in Okinawa, has been found to be a valuable component in relieving cell stress and in preventing frailty and lifestyle-related disease. It also aids Deazaflavin, improving the effectiveness of that component, and boasts other skin-beautifying properties of its own.

In Nadyup, these ingredients work together to improve skin firmness and luster and to prevent the semblance of fatigue, giving rise to a beautiful appearance.

For more information about the Omotenashi Selection and to view other award-winning products, visit their website.