Capybaras have taken the internet by storm, becoming the unexpected stars of social media. Scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and you’ll find endless videos of these mellow rodents lounging in steaming onsen baths, citrus fruits bobbing alongside them, or blissfully chomping on juicy watermelons. Now imagine seeing these gentle giants in person, their furry faces peeking out from the warm water. It’s the perfect way to spend a cozy winter’s day if you can’t get enough of these adorable creatures.

The origins of capybara baths trace back to a chilly winter day in 1982 at Izu Shaboten Zoo in Shizuoka. A zookeeper noticed that the capybaras, naturally hailing from warm climates, would happily settle into warm puddles left from cleaning. This serendipitous discovery led to the creation of dedicated hot baths, now a beloved custom at over 20 zoos across Japan. In 2015, several zoos formalized this tradition by establishing the “Capybara Open-air Bath Agreement,” ensuring the heartwarming spectacles continue to be a winter highlight.

These events have grown in popularity, with attractions such as the Capybara Watermelon Eating Contest in the summer and Japan’s famous Capybara Long Bath Championship in the winter. The Long Bath Championship, a much-anticipated annual event, features a representative capybara from each zoo competing to see who can soak the longest.

Here are our top picks for cozy capybara-watching adventures.

Izu Shaboten Zoo, Shizuoka Prefecture

At Izu Shaboten Zoo, capybaras were the trailblazers of hot spring bathing. Today, the zoo has elevated the experience by adding fragrant yuzu citrus fruits to their spacious outdoor baths during winter. On weekdays, baths are prepared daily, while on weekends, there are two sessions each day. To keep things interesting, the bath contents rotate daily, featuring not only yuzu but also special baths with pineapples, broccoli and even roses on Valentine’s Day.

Capybara Outdoor Baths Exhibit: November 1, 2024, to April 6, 2025

Nagasaki Bio Park, Nagasaki Prefecture

Nagasaki Bio Park in Kyushu offers an up-close and interactive experience with its capybaras. Besides its outdoor capybara onsen, this park stands out for its hands-on feeding opportunities, allowing you to give them scratches, while also watching them laze about in designated petting zones,

The park is also home to two other internet sensations, namely the hippos that crush watermelons in their jaws during feeding time, and the charming horde of guinea pigs that line up in single file on a wooden bridge to head back to their pen.

Capybara Outdoor Baths Exhibit: November 26, 2024, to February 28, 2025

Nasu Animal Kingdom, Tochigi Prefecture

At Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi, you’ll find a “Capybara Forest,” where these cuddly creatures bask in open-air baths during the colder months. What makes this location special is the picturesque highland setting and the chance to see capybaras interact with other animals, like the Patagonian mara in the zoo’s mixed-species exhibit.

Capybara Outdoor Baths Exhibit: December 8, 2024, to March 15, 2025

Saitama Children’s Zoo, Saitama Prefecture

Saitama Children’s Zoo in Saitama is a family favorite, featuring an outdoor bath just for capybaras during winter. Watch the capybaras relax as they freely soak in warm water, occasionally stepping into bucket baths or enjoying the gentle stream of a waterfall bath.

The baths are elevated about 60 centimeters above the ground, offering excellent views and making it easy to snap memorable photos. Additionally, two glass panels along the bath’s sides let visitors observe how the capybaras immerse themselves in the water from unique angles. Beyond the baths, the zoo also offers other animal interactions such as feeding goats and petting rabbits, making it perfect for a full-day outing.

Capybara Outdoor Baths Exhibit: December 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025

Ishikawa Zoo, Ishikawa Prefecture

Ishikawa Zoo is set in a lush, green environment that perfectly complements its Capybara Bath, a 400-liter rock bath featuring a mini waterfall. During winter, locally grown yuzu fruits are added to the onsen for a fragrant touch. On weekends and public holidays during the outdoor bath period, the first 12 visitors to the baths can also enjoy a warming footbath with a view of the capybaras as well.

Capybara Outdoor Baths Exhibit: December 1, 2023, to March 16, 2025