The Keisei Electric Railway has launched a new AI-powered facial recognition ticketing system for its Skyliner trains, offering travelers a seamless experience between Tokyo’s Ueno Station and Narita International Airport. Facial recognition-based boarding was first introduced in June last year on the Yamaman Yukarigaoka Line, a new transit system in Chiba Prefecture. However, this is the first time such technology has been implemented on a major scale for reserved-seat trains such as the Skyliner, making it a pioneering initiative among Japanese railway operators.

Seamless Travel with New E-Ticket and Facial Recognition

The Skyliner e-ticket Face Check in Go service, which launched on January 24, 2025, enables passengers to bypass traditional ticket counters and vending machines altogether. By registering their facial image and purchasing tickets online through the Keisei reservation website, travelers can simply scan their face on a tablet at station gates to pass through. Once scanned, a reserved-seat ticket is issued automatically for the next departing train available, ensuring a smooth and efficient boarding process. Currently, the system is available at key stations including Ueno, Nippori, as well as the three terminals at Narita Airport.

However, passengers who wish to select a specific seat or board a train other than the next available departure will still need to use a station counter or ticket vending machine. Moreover, passengers will need to exit through manned ticket counters at their destination stations, as automatic ticket gates cannot be used.

A Solution to Ticket Counter Congestion

This initiative directly addresses the growing congestion at ticket counters, which has become a pressing issue due to the rising number of foreign tourists. The Skyliner, which connects central Tokyo and Narita International Airport in just 36 minutes, has already served over 50 million passengers. With inbound tourism expected to rise further, the implementation of this system comes at an ideal time to alleviate crowding and improve overall travel convenience. To assist with purchases, more English-speaking staff will also be stationed at the ticket machines.

“We introduced this technology to alleviate station congestion as swiftly as possible,” said Kenji Nagatsuka, Keisei’s transportation manager. “Moving forward, we will focus on raising awareness and enhancing convenience for our passengers.”