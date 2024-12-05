Japan is known for its pricey, high-end fruit. Shine Muscat grapes, for example, can reach triple digits in luxury supermarkets. And don’t even bother looking at cherries as they can set you back three months’ rent. Sometimes, the best — and more affordable option — is to go straight to the source.

Yamanashi, termed Japan’s “Fruit Kingdom,” leads the country in fruit and wine production. Counting the prefecture’s long daylight hours, paired with the nearby river systems and the climate’s large daily temperature swings, the natural environment provides ideal conditions for agriculture and fruit cultivation. Today, we’ve put together a fantastic itinerary for a day trip from Tokyo to the stunning, agriculture-rich landscapes of Yamanashi.

Fruit Picking

In Yamanashi, the fruit-picking seasons vary throughout the year. Strawberry picking is available from January to March, cherry picking from June to July, while peaches, pears and blueberries are in season from June to September. Grapes can be picked from May to October, and apples from October to December. There are plenty of farms to choose from, but it’s a good idea to book in advance since most don’t accept walk-ins. Once you pick a course, you’ll typically have a set time to enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience.

Be sure to arrive hungry. Many farms require you to eat everything you pick and won’t allow you to take fruit home. However, some farms allow you to take leftovers, provided you pay for them separately.

Recently, I visited a Shine Muscat grape farm and discovered that you had to cut the entire bunch off the vine and eat it all. Thankfully, the farmers provided some single grapes to snack on during the fruit-picking experience, so you’re not locked-into having to eat a bunch when you just want a few more.

Start your Yamanashi day trip off with a fruit picking adventure. To make your experience even easier, we’ve compiled together some farms you can visit:

Nakagomi Orchard

Nakagomi Orchard offers a wide range of fruit picking experiences throughout the year. There are grapes, peaches, pears, plums, persimmons, cherries, apples and nectarines.

Miharashien

Overlooking the Kofu Basin, Miharashien offers peach, grape, strawberry and apple picking experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Asamaen Farm

A barrier-free tourist farm, Asamaen Farm has been on Japanese television due to its delicious grape and peach picking courses.

Heidi’s Village

Why take a 14-hour flight to the Swiss Alps when you can visit Heidi’s Village in Japan? Forget you’re in Yamanashi and immerse yourself in the serene alpine atmosphere of Switzerland. Nestled in Hokuto city, this charming theme park is inspired by the beloved 1974 Japanese animation, Heidi: Girl of The Alps.

The story follows young Heidi, an orphan who moves to live with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps. Heidi’s Village captures the heartwarming story from its well-kept sprawling rose gardens and charming cobblestone streets. Enjoy the changing seasonal themes — pick strawberries in the greenhouse during summer, soak up the cozy autumnal vibes in October and delight in the illuminations during winter.

Expect to find lots of Heidi merchandise, a museum honoring the anime, a greenhouse and garden center, picturesque views and plenty of cheese fondue.

After enjoying your morning fruit-picking adventure, continue your journey along the scenic, winding mountain roads to Heidi’s Village. Admission fees fluctuate seasonally, so be sure to check ahead. It is best to travel by car, as parking is free, and the village is a 20-minute taxi ride from Nirasaki Station.

Still feeling satiated from your fruit picking experience? Enjoy a leisurely walk through the gardens, soaking in the fresh mountain air. Be sure to stop by and say hello to the friendly goats before heading up to the observation deck for breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains, including Mount Fuji. Once you’ve soaked in the scenery, descend to the village and settle onto the terrace of Restaurant Volcano. Here, you can indulge in a delicious cheese fondue or enjoy a rose tea with cake.

Winery

After lunch, take a relaxed drive back down the mountain and stop by one of the many wineries in Yamanashi. The prefecture houses over 90 wineries, accounting for about 30% of all wine produced in Japan. Using Koshu and Muscat Bailey A grapes, you can enjoy vibrant, sweet and juicy award-winning wine there. Here are some wineries to check out:

Mars Yamanashi Winery

Just a 10-minute walk from JR Isawa-Onsen Station, Mars Winery is a fantastic experience that I can personally recommend. During the tour, you’ll dive into the history of the winery, explore the underground barrel storage and observe the production line in action. Also, at the souvenir shop and tasting hall, you can enjoy a complimentary tasting of five to six different kinds of wine and some delicious grape juice.

Sadoya Winery

Sadoya Winery was founded in 1917. It then introduced 40 varieties of imported French grapes onto its Yamanashi farm in 1936. For ¥1,000, you can book a tour to immerse yourself in Sadoya Winery’s craftsmanship and tradition as you explore the underground wine cellar and storage barrels. At the end of the tour, enjoy wine tasting and browse through the souvenir shop for goodies to take home.

Suntory Tomi no Oka Winery

Famed for its award-winning whisky, I’m sure you’ve heard of Suntory before. The company’s winery, Tomi no Oka Winery, is in the sprawling hills of Yamanashi. Book the “From Farm to Winery” tour, and for ¥5,000, you can visit the vineyards, tour the storage cellars and taste four different and recommended types of wine. There are other tour plans, so choose wisely.

Kikyo Shingen Mochi Factory Theme Park

For the final stop of the day, indulge in Yamanashi’s famous Shingen mochi, a chewy rice cake dusted with kinako (soybean) powder and drizzled with kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup). At the Kikyo Shingen Mochi Factory Theme Park, you can enjoy a fun and immersive experience as you observe the production line, from the pouring of the mochi to the hand-wrapping of the packaging by the staff.

After the tour, join in on the exciting “all you can pack” game for just ¥200. You’ll receive a bag and have to guess how many soon-to-expire Shingen mochi can fit inside. Fill your bag based on your estimate, making sure to keep it intact, and you’ll get to take home all the mochi you can fit for no extra cost. Just be careful — if you guess too high and exceed the bag’s capacity, you’ll need to pay ¥100 for each extra piece.

Don’t forget to explore the two souvenir shops on-site: one offers discounted soon-to-expire food, while the other features a variety of traditional souvenirs and café goods. Admission to the factory is free but be sure to look at the allocated time slots for the tour.

