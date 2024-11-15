Chiyoda city is one of the most noteworthy areas of Tokyo, containing many of its iconic sights — from the sprawling grounds of the Imperial Palace to the electric streets of Akihabara. This neighborhood is full of historic landmarks, quirky hole-in-the-wall establishments and hyper-urban zones that give more than just a taste of the city’s multifaceted identity.

Chiyoda city has so much to see that it might feel overwhelming. To help you manage it, we’ve created a curated itinerary for a perfect day of exploration. Follow along and uncover the delights that Chiyoda has to offer.

Breakfast and a Japanese Garden Stroll at Hotel New Otani Tokyo

Start your day at the luxurious Hotel New Otani Tokyo, a Tokyo landmark known for its exquisite hospitality and timeless decor. Even if you’re not staying there, you can still stop by breakfast. The hotel has four different options for morning dining, including both authentic Japanese breakfast and Western cuisine. The Garden Lounge has a particularly beautiful view of the hotel’s sprawling Japanese garden.

After breakfast, go on a digestive stroll through the famous garden. With 400 years of history, this serene oasis extends over 10 acres, featuring crimson bridges that pass over koi ponds, a stone garden and a breathtaking waterfall. The garden is particularly stunning in spring during cherry blossom season and when its autumn foliage is at its peak, in November through early December — but it’s peaceful any time of year, offering a nature-filled escape in the heart of the big city.

Scenic Shots at Hijiri-bashi Bridge and Kanda Myojin Shrine

Next, head towards Hijiri-bashi Bridge, a favorite location for photographers; it’s known as one of the best train-viewing spots in Tokyo. Three different train lines converge here, so if you’re lucky, you might catch sight of three trains passing at the same time, the elegant arches and calm waters of the Kanda River serving as the backdrop.

Just a short walk away is Kanda Myojin Shrine, a site with 1,300 years of history. This bright red shrine is dedicated to the deities of good fortune and prosperity, making it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. There’s also an internet-famous pony on shrine grounds, said to be a messenger of the gods. Kanda Myojin has several smaller shrines on its grounds, as well as a museum that frequently updates its exhibits, making for an impressive stop.

Lunch at Savoul

For lunch, make your way to Savoul (pronounced “Sabouru”), a quirky kissaten that feels more like a museum of organized chaos than a café. Stop by the original Savoul for a classic coffee and an egg sandwich, or go to Savoul 2 right next door to browse through a bigger lunch menu. Both locations are adorable, with intricate decorations that let guests explore the owner’s fascinating worldview.

Relaxation at SaunaLab Kanda

After lunch, indulge in a little self-care at SaunaLab Kanda. Designed to feel like a mini Finland, this unique wellness facility takes its saunas seriously. From a “forest sauna” to an “ice sauna,” SaunaLab Kanda has various temperature settings and atmospheres for guests to curate their sauna experience. After your sauna session, decompress in the lounge area, which is filled with real plants and ample seating areas for prime relaxation.

Basking in the Vibes at Akihabara’s Pedestrian Zone

With renewed energy, head to Akihabara, famously known as Electric Town. This bustling area is a haven for anime, manga and gaming enthusiasts, offering countless shops and themed cafés. The Akihabara pedestrian zone is a lively area filled with shops showcasing the latest in electronics and pop culture. As you wander the vibrant streets, bask in the colorful signage and energetic atmosphere. If you want to try out one of Japan’s famous themed cafés, Akihabara is the place to do it. Stop by one of the area’s many maid cafés, where you can experience a quirky aspect of Japanese pop culture firsthand.

In addition to shops, you’ll find a variety of restaurants and snack stalls. Don’t miss trying a popular local treat, like taiyaki (fish-shaped cake filled with sweet red bean paste) or perfectly chewy crepes.

Dinner With the Locals at Yurakucho Gado-shita

As the sun begins to set and your stomach starts to growl, make your way to Yurakucho Gado-shita, a bustling dining area beneath the train tracks at Yurakucho Station. This vibrant spot is known for its izakaya (Japanese pubs) and casual dining options. Gado-shita is charmingly lively and often filled with salarymen in the evening. The enticing aromas of freshly prepared food fill the streets and the sounds of beer glasses clinking are interspersed with the rush of a train passing overhead. Pair classic izakaya dishes like yakitori and sashimi with local beer and sake for a perfect way to unwind after a long day of exploration.

For more information about Chiyoda city, go to their official website.