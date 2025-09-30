Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in October

Yoshitaka and Yumihiko Amano Fantasy Art Exhibition

Renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano, and his son Yumihiko Amano, will be holding a joint exhibition in Ikebukuro showcasing their fantasy art.

Date & Time Oct 11-14・11:00-18:30・open until 18:00 on the last day
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C

Tokyo Weekender 55th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating 55 Years, Tokyo Weekender will host a photo exhibition with photographer Leslie Kee showcasing Tokyo's diversity and energy.

Date & Time Oct 16-20・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku

DESIGNART-TOKYO

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09
Price Free
Location MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO
tokyo galleries

Collage of Artworks featured in Lai Lai Wang Wang | © KOSAKU KANECHIKA

Kosaku Kanechika Group Exhibition: Lai Lai Wang Wang

Kosaku Kanechika’s Kyobashi location presents a group exhibition in collaboration with Hirano Kotoken, a leading dealer of Chinese and Korean ceramics. “Lai Lai Wang Wang” — meaning “back and forth” in Chinese — highlights an array of antique pieces from China and Korea alongside contemporary works by Yutaka Aoki, Junko Oki, Takuro Kuwata, Ataru Sato, Miwa Kyusetsu XIII, Noritaka Tatehana, Ana Benaroya and Dan McCarthy. It’s a rare opportunity to see ceramic works from the Han and Tang dynasties of China, including sculptural pieces. This will also mark Kosaku Kanechika’s first display of works by New Jersey-based painter Benaroya, who focuses on female perspectives, desires and queer sensibilities through depictions of bold, muscular physiques. 

Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays & Mondays
Price Free
Location Kosaku Kanechika, Kyobashi

Conal Kelly: Body Language Exhibition

The UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will showcase British graphic designer Conal Kelly's debut solo exhibition, titled "Body Language." 

Date & Time Sep 26-Oct 10・11:00-19:00・closed on sundays and mondays
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA
More Info the exhibit can be viewed by appointment only
tokyo art exhibitions september

“Dwelling Places for Brazen Fruit” (2025) © Mannat Gandotra

Mannat Gandotra Exhibition: Containers of Madness

Mannat Gandotra, an up-and-coming painter born in India and based in the UK, presents her vibrant, energetic compositions in a solo exhibition. “Containers of Madness” refers to the idea that visual elements confined within the frame of the canvas are constantly striving to transcend boundaries. Along the way, they collide with and repel one another, while maintaining a precarious sense of harmony. According to Gandotra, her dynamic style stems from an interest in jazz music and the concept of atonality; she is inspired by sounds that reject hierarchical tonal structures, allowing chords and harmonies to emerge unexpectedly within a progression. Ragamala, a genre of Indian miniature painting that captures the melodies and timbres of traditional music, also informs Gandotra’s language.

Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 11・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays and Mondays
Price Free
Location Ota Fine Arts

Chanel Beyond Our Horizons Exhibition

Chanel will bring together French and Japanese artisans and industry experts. The Beyond Our Horizons exhibition features over 30 creatives.

Date & Time Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
Price Free
Location Tokyo City View
More Info Advance registration is required

Chanel Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration Exhibition

Chanel's Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of embroidery and tweed house, Lesage.

Date & Time Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
Price Free
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery
More Info Advance registration is required

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest

The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.

Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition

Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11
Price Free
Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445

Aki Sasamoto: Laborator

Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory

Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1500
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
More Info Discounts for students

Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki

Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki. 

Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Yebisu Brewery Tokyo

Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan

The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.

Date & Time Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location National Art Center Tokyo
More Info Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID

Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts

Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.

Date & Time Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location national art center tokyo

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in October

Image courtesy of PR Times | ©yokomizoyuri

Spa LaQua x Nandemo Ikimono Collaboration Event

Spa LaQua will be collaborating with Nandemo Ikimono for a special spa event with character greetings, merchandise and salon packages. 

Date & Time Oct 27-Dec 25
Price ¥3500 for adults 18 and older, ¥3200 for guests 6-17 years old
Location Spa LaQua
More Info limited edition packages are separate and vary in price

Image courtesy of PR Times | © '25 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. L661594

Parco x Sanrio Hapidanbui Collaboration

Kichijoji/Chofu Parco will collaborate with Sanrio's Hapidanbui characters with merchandise, giveaways, and photo spots celebrating autumn.

Date & Time Sep 19-Oct 05
Price Free
Location Kichijoji Parco

Disney Halloween 2025

Tokyo Disney Resort offers an exciting Halloween atmosphere with seasonal attractions, menus and merchandise from September 17 to October 31.

Date & Time Sep 17-Oct 31
Price
Location Tokyo Disney Resort

Universal Studios Japan Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal Studios Japan's Halloween Horror Nights has new attractions, scare zones, haunted houses, special menus and new merchandise.

Date & Time Sep 05-Nov 03
Price
Location Universal Studios Japan
More Info Halloween Horror Nights is geared towards older audiences, children 12 and under must be accompanied by a guardian

Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025

Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5. 

Date & Time Sep 05-Nov 04
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in October

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo 5th Anniversary Event

This October, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo celebrates its milestone 5th anniversary with an unforgettable one-night-only event.

Date & Time Oct 2, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30 (Reception at The Jones Café & Bar, 1F)
Price ¥10,000
Location The Bowery, 14F, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
More Info Includes one drink. Advance payment required

Jabberloop Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Japanese jazz band Jabberloop is making their return to Blue Note Tokyo for the first time in six years with a one-night-only performance.

Date & Time Oct 3, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
Price ¥7500
Location Blue Note Tokyo
More Info seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information

Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin Halloween Party 2025

Celebrating Halloween and Kuromi's birthday, Sanrio Puroland is hosting Spooky Pumpkin 2025, an overnight party with over 35 artists. The party will take place inside the theme park on October 25, from 22:00 (doors open at 21:30) and going all the way to 5:00 the next morning. Dance to music and enjoy drink all night long. The dress code calls for "orange" or "pumpkin" themed outfits.

Date & Time Oct 25, 2025・22:00~・Doors open at 21:30
Price ¥12000
Location Sanrio Puroland
More Info advance tickets are ¥11000

oasis tokyo japan 2025

Oasis Live in Japan 2025

The forever-feuding brothers, known for hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Supersonic" return to earn some money after an extended hiatus.

Date & Time Oct 25-26・18:00~・OPEN 15:30 | Oct 26 OPEN 15:00 START 17:30
Price from ¥10,500
Location Tokyo Dome
More Info Resale on 25, 26 September respectively

2025 Baekhyun World Tour Reverie

Baekhyun, from the K-Pop group Exo, will be going on his first solo tour in 13 years. Japan will have performances in Tokyo, Hyogo and Aichi.

Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 26
Price starting at ¥14300
Location Keio Arena Tokyo
More Info Tickets include a limited edition photo card

Disney on Classic: A Magical Night 2025

Experience Disney magic live on stage with Disney on Classic. The orchestral concert series returns for 52 nationwide performances.

Date & Time Sep 13-Dec 26
Price starting at ¥7500
Location Bunkyo Civic Hall
More Info Please check the schedule for more details, venues and performances may vary

LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour

J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.

Date & Time Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
Price ¥9600
Location Tokyo International Forum

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in October

Kuroko no Basket x Round 1 Collaboration

Kuroko no Basuke, the basketball anime series, will be collaborating with Round 1 for exclusive food and drinks, merchandise and game rooms.

Date & Time Jul 18-Oct 19
Price
Location Round 1
More Info collaboration varies and at select stores

Cardcaptor Sakura Pop-Up Cafe

Cardcaptor Sakura is coming to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya with a pop-up themed cafe featuring beloved characters from the magical girl series.

Date & Time Sep 12-Oct 27
Price ¥550 reservation fee
Location Atari CAFE&DINING Ikebukuro PARCO

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in October

Belgian Beer Weekend 2025

The annual Belgian Beer Weekend returns. Try over 50 types of unique beers, with delicious Belgian-style fries and live music. 

Date & Time Oct 01-05・weekdays: 16:00-22:00 (last order at 21:30), Saturday: 11:00-21:00 (last order at 20:30), Sunday: 11:00-20:00 (last order at 19:30)
Price Free
Location Roppongi Hills Arena
More Info You must buy a 2025 glass and coins to try beers and food

(c)Kristin Perers

Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu

The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 15
Price Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
Location bills Ginza
More Info Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999

Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025

Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.

Date & Time Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
Price Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower. 

Date & Time Apr 19-Oct 26
Price Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
Location Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Matcha Beer Garden

Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu's Matcha Beer Garden event has an entirely tea-themed menu. Enjoy tea-infused alcoholic drinks, food and sweets.

Date & Time Jun 02-Oct 31・Closed dinnertime on Sundays and public holidays, last order 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥3500
Location Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu
More Info Platter plans start at ¥4500

Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel

Mexican Buffet at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel

The Grand Café at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel is hosting a special Mexican buffet until November 3, 2025.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 03・11:30-22:30
Price For Adults: Lunch - ¥5,400 Weekdays, ¥6,500 Weekends and Holidays. Dinner - ¥8,000
Location Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
More Info Plus ¥2,500 for the Mezcal Tasting Set

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package. “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today.

Date & Time Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
Price Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info A minimim two-night stay is required

Tokyo Film and Game Events in October

Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room

Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.

Date & Time Aug 29-Nov 03
Price ¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
Location Tokyo Metro

