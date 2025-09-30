Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of October. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in October
Yoshitaka and Yumihiko Amano Fantasy Art Exhibition
Renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano, and his son Yumihiko Amano, will be holding a joint exhibition in Ikebukuro showcasing their fantasy art.
|Date & Time
|Oct 11-14・11:00-18:30・open until 18:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C
Tokyo Weekender 55th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating 55 Years, Tokyo Weekender will host a photo exhibition with photographer Leslie Kee showcasing Tokyo's diversity and energy.
|Date & Time
|Oct 16-20・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO
Kosaku Kanechika Group Exhibition: Lai Lai Wang Wang
Kosaku Kanechika’s Kyobashi location presents a group exhibition in collaboration with Hirano Kotoken, a leading dealer of Chinese and Korean ceramics. “Lai Lai Wang Wang” — meaning “back and forth” in Chinese — highlights an array of antique pieces from China and Korea alongside contemporary works by Yutaka Aoki, Junko Oki, Takuro Kuwata, Ataru Sato, Miwa Kyusetsu XIII, Noritaka Tatehana, Ana Benaroya and Dan McCarthy. It’s a rare opportunity to see ceramic works from the Han and Tang dynasties of China, including sculptural pieces. This will also mark Kosaku Kanechika’s first display of works by New Jersey-based painter Benaroya, who focuses on female perspectives, desires and queer sensibilities through depictions of bold, muscular physiques.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kosaku Kanechika, Kyobashi
Conal Kelly: Body Language Exhibition
The UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will showcase British graphic designer Conal Kelly's debut solo exhibition, titled "Body Language."
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Oct 10・11:00-19:00・closed on sundays and mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
|More Info
|the exhibit can be viewed by appointment only
Mannat Gandotra Exhibition: Containers of Madness
Mannat Gandotra, an up-and-coming painter born in India and based in the UK, presents her vibrant, energetic compositions in a solo exhibition. “Containers of Madness” refers to the idea that visual elements confined within the frame of the canvas are constantly striving to transcend boundaries. Along the way, they collide with and repel one another, while maintaining a precarious sense of harmony. According to Gandotra, her dynamic style stems from an interest in jazz music and the concept of atonality; she is inspired by sounds that reject hierarchical tonal structures, allowing chords and harmonies to emerge unexpectedly within a progression. Ragamala, a genre of Indian miniature painting that captures the melodies and timbres of traditional music, also informs Gandotra’s language.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Oct 11・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays and Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ota Fine Arts
Chanel Beyond Our Horizons Exhibition
Chanel will bring together French and Japanese artisans and industry experts. The Beyond Our Horizons exhibition features over 30 creatives.
|Date & Time
|Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
Chanel Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration Exhibition
Chanel's Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of embroidery and tweed house, Lesage.
|Date & Time
|Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo
Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan
The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|National Art Center Tokyo
|More Info
|Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts
Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.
|Date & Time
|Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|national art center tokyo
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in October
Spa LaQua x Nandemo Ikimono Collaboration Event
Spa LaQua will be collaborating with Nandemo Ikimono for a special spa event with character greetings, merchandise and salon packages.
|Date & Time
|Oct 27-Dec 25
|Price
|¥3500 for adults 18 and older, ¥3200 for guests 6-17 years old
|Location
|Spa LaQua
|More Info
|limited edition packages are separate and vary in price
Parco x Sanrio Hapidanbui Collaboration
Kichijoji/Chofu Parco will collaborate with Sanrio's Hapidanbui characters with merchandise, giveaways, and photo spots celebrating autumn.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19-Oct 05
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kichijoji Parco
Disney Halloween 2025
Tokyo Disney Resort offers an exciting Halloween atmosphere with seasonal attractions, menus and merchandise from September 17 to October 31.
|Date & Time
|Sep 17-Oct 31
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo Disney Resort
Universal Studios Japan Halloween Horror Nights 2025
Universal Studios Japan's Halloween Horror Nights has new attractions, scare zones, haunted houses, special menus and new merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Sep 05-Nov 03
|Price
|Location
|Universal Studios Japan
|More Info
|Halloween Horror Nights is geared towards older audiences, children 12 and under must be accompanied by a guardian
Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025
Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5.
|Date & Time
|Sep 05-Nov 04
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in October
Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo 5th Anniversary Event
This October, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo celebrates its milestone 5th anniversary with an unforgettable one-night-only event.
|Date & Time
|Oct 2, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30 (Reception at The Jones Café & Bar, 1F)
|Price
|¥10,000
|Location
|The Bowery, 14F, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo
|More Info
|Includes one drink. Advance payment required
Jabberloop Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Japanese jazz band Jabberloop is making their return to Blue Note Tokyo for the first time in six years with a one-night-only performance.
|Date & Time
|Oct 3, 2025・First show: open at 17:00, start at 18:00; Second show: open at 19:45, start at 20:30
|Price
|¥7500
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|seats outside of the side area and counter will incur an additional seat charge, please refer to the website for more information
Sanrio Puroland Spooky Pumpkin Halloween Party 2025
Celebrating Halloween and Kuromi's birthday, Sanrio Puroland is hosting Spooky Pumpkin 2025, an overnight party with over 35 artists. The party will take place inside the theme park on October 25, from 22:00 (doors open at 21:30) and going all the way to 5:00 the next morning. Dance to music and enjoy drink all night long. The dress code calls for "orange" or "pumpkin" themed outfits.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25, 2025・22:00~・Doors open at 21:30
|Price
|¥12000
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
|More Info
|advance tickets are ¥11000
Oasis Live in Japan 2025
The forever-feuding brothers, known for hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Supersonic" return to earn some money after an extended hiatus.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25-26・18:00~・OPEN 15:30 | Oct 26 OPEN 15:00 START 17:30
|Price
|from ¥10,500
|Location
|Tokyo Dome
|More Info
|Resale on 25, 26 September respectively
2025 Baekhyun World Tour Reverie
Baekhyun, from the K-Pop group Exo, will be going on his first solo tour in 13 years. Japan will have performances in Tokyo, Hyogo and Aichi.
|Date & Time
|Sep 13-Oct 26
|Price
|starting at ¥14300
|Location
|Keio Arena Tokyo
|More Info
|Tickets include a limited edition photo card
Disney on Classic: A Magical Night 2025
Experience Disney magic live on stage with Disney on Classic. The orchestral concert series returns for 52 nationwide performances.
|Date & Time
|Sep 13-Dec 26
|Price
|starting at ¥7500
|Location
|Bunkyo Civic Hall
|More Info
|Please check the schedule for more details, venues and performances may vary
LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour
J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
|Price
|¥9600
|Location
|Tokyo International Forum
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in October
Kuroko no Basket x Round 1 Collaboration
Kuroko no Basuke, the basketball anime series, will be collaborating with Round 1 for exclusive food and drinks, merchandise and game rooms.
|Date & Time
|Jul 18-Oct 19
|Price
|Location
|Round 1
|More Info
|collaboration varies and at select stores
Cardcaptor Sakura Pop-Up Cafe
Cardcaptor Sakura is coming to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya with a pop-up themed cafe featuring beloved characters from the magical girl series.
|Date & Time
|Sep 12-Oct 27
|Price
|¥550 reservation fee
|Location
|Atari CAFE&DINING Ikebukuro PARCO
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in October
Belgian Beer Weekend 2025
The annual Belgian Beer Weekend returns. Try over 50 types of unique beers, with delicious Belgian-style fries and live music.
|Date & Time
|Oct 01-05・weekdays: 16:00-22:00 (last order at 21:30), Saturday: 11:00-21:00 (last order at 20:30), Sunday: 11:00-20:00 (last order at 19:30)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
|More Info
|You must buy a 2025 glass and coins to try beers and food
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Mesm Tokyo's Bistronomy Lunch & Dinner Program: Ballet Cinderella 2025
Mesm Tokyo is offering a collaborative lunch and dinner program with the New National Theatre, Tokyo: Ballet Cinderella.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Oct 26・11:30-22:00
|Price
|Lunch Program: ¥7,600, Dinner Program: ¥15,800
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Prices include consumption tax and 15% service charge
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's BBQ Terrace Ablaze Is Open
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba's open terrace, Ablaze, offers a luxurious BBQ experience with panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Tokyo Tower.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Oct 26
|Price
|Course menus start at ¥6,800. Prices include tax and service charge.
|Location
|Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Matcha Beer Garden
Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu's Matcha Beer Garden event has an entirely tea-themed menu. Enjoy tea-infused alcoholic drinks, food and sweets.
|Date & Time
|Jun 02-Oct 31・Closed dinnertime on Sundays and public holidays, last order 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥3500
|Location
|Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu
|More Info
|Platter plans start at ¥4500
Mexican Buffet at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
The Grand Café at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel is hosting a special Mexican buffet until November 3, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 03・11:30-22:30
|Price
|For Adults: Lunch - ¥5,400 Weekdays, ¥6,500 Weekends and Holidays. Dinner - ¥8,000
|Location
|Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
|More Info
|Plus ¥2,500 for the Mezcal Tasting Set
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package. “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today.
|Date & Time
|Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
|Price
|Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|A minimim two-night stay is required
Tokyo Film and Game Events in October
Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room
Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Nov 03
|Price
|¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
|Location
|Tokyo Metro
Related Posts
- Affordable Omakase Sushi Restaurants in Tokyo
- The Best Tonkatsu Restaurants in Tokyo
- Japan’s Best Theme Park Halloween Events 2025: From Cute to Terrifying
Updated On September 30, 2025