It’s safe to say that dining at an omakase restaurant is among the most coveted experiences for visitors in Japan. With a literal translation of “I leave it to you,” omakase refers to a high-quality, carefully curated meal by an expert chef, often cooked and served right in front of you in a dazzling performance. The term is most often associated with a multicourse sushi meal, which boasts seasonal ingredients and the day’s catch, arranged in an order that most enhances the flavor of each bite.

Given the amount of personalization and effort that goes into omakase sushi, it makes sense that the meals are typically quite expensive, ranging from around ¥10,000 to ¥30,000 per person or even more. But as you’ll see, there are ways to partake in the tradition on a budget. As you explore this rundown of affordable omakase sushi restaurants in Tokyo, keep in mind that lunchtime omakase is usually much cheaper than dinner omakase.

Sushidan (Hiroo)

Sushidan is a stylish yet affordable counter-seating restaurant in the Eat Play Works building in Hiroo, a luxurious residential neighborhood with a significant expat community. The restaurant is led by chef Takehiro Arakawa, who crafts and plates nigiri with finesse and care. Sushidan was launched by the acclaimed head chef of Hakkoku, Hiroyuki Sato, who famously earned a Michelin star in just six months at Sushi Tokami. This venture is meant to offer the same high-quality dishes in a more accessible way, with a nine-piece course starting at just ¥3,500.

Prices: White Course ¥3,500 / Black Course ¥5,800

*Note: Prices increase to ¥4,000 and ¥6,500, respectively, starting November 1.

Reservations: Tablecheck

Sushi Azabu (Azabudai)

Located in the sprawling, architecturally stunning Azabudai Hills complex, Sushi Azabu is a relatively new omakase restaurant with a sister branch in Miami Beach — a former recipient of one Michelin star and a current Michelin-recommended restaurant. With its sleek, modern calligraphy mural by Hashiguchi Rintaro, the space is chic and minimalistic. The limited-time karuku (“light”) lunch course comes with around 15 dishes. Dinnertime comes with two options, both featuring ingredients sourced from Toyosu Market: the regular omakase dinner course, with around 15 dishes, and the oini (“to one’s heart’s content”) course, with around 20 dishes.

Price: Lunch ¥4,800 (Karuku Omakase, available weekdays excluding national holidays) / Dinner ¥9,800 (Omakase) or ¥15,000 (Oini Omakase)

Reservations: Tablecheck

Sushi Matsumoto (Shibuya)

Not far from the bustle of Shibuya Crossing is Sushi Matsumoto, an omakase sushi restaurant with a peaceful ambience and great value for money. It’s a branch of Akasaka Sushi Matsumoto, which was awarded one star in both the 2019 and 2020 Michelin Guide Tokyo. Offering a balance between authentic Edomae nigiri and playful appetizers, it’s a great option for those looking for an affordable omakase experience while hanging out in Shibuya.

Prices: Lunch ¥5,000 (Lunch Nigiri Set) / Dinner ¥11,000~ (several options available)

Reservations: Tabelog

Tsukiji Sushi Omakase (Tsukiji)

A seven-minute walk from Tsukiji Station, Tsukiji Sushi Omakase is unique among affordable omakase restaurants in that it offers a selection of 22 plates, even for lunch. The restaurant, which changes its menu every month based on the season and ingredients, is led by head chef Kenshiro Azuma, who has over 20 years of experience and has mentored thousands of students at the Tokyo Sushi Academy. This is a great sit-down option for those exploring Tsukiji Market and its various street foods and snacks.

Price: Lunch ¥6,600 (Slow Course) / Dinner ¥8,800 (Omakase Course Ai)

Reservations: Tablecheck

Ikina Sushi Dokoro Abe Aoyama (Omotesando)

Ikina Sushi Dokoro Abe Aoyama is situated by Tokyo’s glamorous Omotesando shopping district. The popular restaurant features counter, table and private room seating, and even offers free Wi-Fi. Open from 11:30 a.m. until 3 a.m., it’s an ideal option for travelers with a packed itinerary. Made with fresh seafood from Toyosu Market and premium Koshihikari rice grown in Niigata, the reasonably priced courses pair perfectly with the shop’s sake, shochu and wine selections.

Prices: Lunch ¥7,000 (Lunch Omakase Nigiri Course) / Dinner ¥7,500 (Sushi Course)

Reservations: Tabelog

