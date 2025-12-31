Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

The Small Beauty of Taisho Romance: The World of Illustrated Envelopes Exhibition The Takehisa Yumeji Museum will display ebu-tou illustrated envelopes, highlighting artwork of the Taisho and early Showa eras. Date & Time Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・last admission at 16:30 Price Adults: ¥1200 | University and high school students: ¥1000 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥500 Location Takehisa Yumeji Museum More Details

Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present. Date & Time Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・last entry at 16:30 Price adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500 Location Yayoi Museum More Info Closed on Mondays and on February 24 More Details

Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’ Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor. Date & Time Jan 5-Mar 31・10 a.m. –7 p.m. ・until 16:00 on March 31 Price Free Location Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum More Details

Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai. Date & Time Jan 6-Mar 1・10:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・last admission at 17:00 Price Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free Location Ota Memorial Museum of Art More Details

Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development. Date & Time Jan 7-Feb 2・10 a.m. –8 p.m. ・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students Location Roppongi Museum More Details

Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku. Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 15・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00 Price ¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free Location Sompo Museum of Art More Details

Goshow Solo Exhibition: 'Invisible Forms' Experience the evolution of Japanese calligraphy at Invisible Forms, a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Goshow, held at the Ginza Mitsukoshi Art Gallery. Moving beyond traditional ink-on-paper, Goshow treats calligraphy as a living, painterly language to reveal "unseen presences" — from the spiritual voices of remote islands to the fluid nature of the self. This collection of 43 new works features the artist’s signature use of custom-blended inks and a unique subtractive process; by wiping, erasing, and scraping away layers, Goshow allows subtle traces to surface, creating a visual dialogue between light and shadow, nature and artifice, and the analog and digital worlds. Date & Time Jan 14-19・10 a.m. –8 p.m. ・Final day closes at 17:00 Price Free Location Ginza Mitsukoshi Main Building, 7F Art Gallery More Details

Be True To You Exhibition with My Melody Explore self-care and the My Melody mindset through an exhibition at Omotesando Hills. The exhibit inspires a happy and healthy lifestyle. Date & Time Jan 15-21・11 a.m. –8 p.m. ・On January 15 only, the event will start at 12:00 Price Free Location Omotesando Hills More Details

'A Perspective' Takeru Iwazaki Exhibition Ultra Super New Gallery's new exhibition will showcase Takeru Iwazaki's conceptual art inspired by origami and nature. Date & Time Jan 17-30・1:30–6:30 p.m. ・Open Tuesday to Friday, by appointment only Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Details

Sam Falls: Solo Exhibition For his latest show at Tomio Koyama, Sam Falls is bringing the outdoors in — quite literally. Falls has spent years perfecting a “symbiotic” way of making art. Instead of using a camera to take a picture of a forest, he takes the canvas to the forest; he lays it out on the ground, scatters local plants across the surface and sprinkles them with dry pigments. Then, nature takes over: whether it’s a light morning mist in Los Angeles or a heavy rainstorm, the weather acts as the paintbrush, melting the colors around the plants to create “primary source” images that feel like ghosts of the landscape itself. This exhibition feels especially connected to Japan, featuring a new “Ikebana” series inspired by his time studying traditional flower arrangement in Tokyo. These ceramic pieces feature vase-like elements for installing fresh, local flowers that change with the seasons — which you can catch a whiff of as soon as you enter the gallery space. Date & Time Jan 24-Feb 28・11 a.m. –7 p.m. Price Free Location Tomio Koyama Gallery Roppongi More Details

Reinhard Pods: Bilder 1979 - 2024 For his debut exhibition in Asia, German artist Reinhard Pods brings the grit and high-voltage energy of the 70s and 80s underground scene to Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo’s newly expanded Aoyama space. Pods’ story reads like a rock-and-roll odyssey: after studying in West Berlin, he landed in a New York loft in 1977, spending his nights at legendary clubs like CBGB’s watching the Ramones and Talking Heads. Returning to Berlin, he settled right into the heart of the Kreuzberg punk scene. This “urban expressionism” is baked into his canvases — a raw, cacophonous collision of street art, pop and abstract expressionism.After working in relative anonymity for decades, Pods’ recent work shows the kind of self-assurance that only comes from years of flying under the radar. His paintings are intentionally rough and unpolished, ditching clean conceptualism for a mix of oil paint, watercolor and even spray paint. This exhibition features 15 works spanning from 1979 to 2025, offering a rare look at an artist who influenced a generation — alongside names like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Kippenberger — but chose to stay out of the spotlight. Date & Time Jan 24-Mar 7・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo More Details

Masters of Swedish Painting from Nationalmuseum, Stockholm This is a rare window into the Golden Age of Swedish Art (1880-1915), a transformative era when a young generation of painters moved beyond French naturalism to forge a distinct national identity. After studying abroad, these artists returned to Sweden to capture the hidden radiance of their homeland, blending realism with a lyrical, emotional depth. Focusing on themes of nature, light and the intimacy of daily life, the collection highlights the cultural roots of Nordic well-being and the unique aesthetic sensibility of Northern Europe. In collaboration with the Nationalmuseum, Stockholm, the exhibition marks the first major survey of its kind in Japan, featuring 80 works by iconic figures like Carl Larsson and August Strindberg. Visitors can expect an immersive journey through the evolution of Swedish painting, from its realistic foundations in the 1880s to the atmospheric, soulful landscapes that have recently garnered international acclaim. Date & Time Jan 27-Apr 12・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・Closed on Mondays, except February 23. until 20:00 on Fridays Price ¥1,300–¥2,300 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Details

Robert Doisneau Photography Exhibition Robert Doisneau once famously said, “Paris is a theater where the price of admission is time wasted.” Known as the “fisherman of images,” the beloved French photographer spent his life patiently waiting for the small, unscripted dramas of everyday life to unfold before his lens. This exhibition, created with the full cooperation of his family’s atelier, brings together about 40 carefully selected prints that showcase “Doisneau Theater.” From his iconic, romantic snapshots of Paris to the suburbs where he got his start, Doisneau’s works are united by a gentle sense of humor and a love for humanity. Though he insisted throughout his life that he was not an artist, Doisneau’s influence on the history of photography is massive; he is widely considered a pioneer of humanist photography, elevating the poetry of everyday life to an art form. The collection features his recurring favorite subjects: playful children, fellow artists who defined the era and the ordinary people of Paris. Even years after his death in 1994, these images feel surprisingly fresh. Date & Time Jan 30-Apr 12・11 a.m. –8 p.m. Price Free Location Art Cruise Gallery by Baycrew’s More Details

Onishi Shigeru: Photography and Painting This is the first major retrospective of Onishi Shigeru (1928-1994), a mathematician who revolutionized Japan’s postwar art scene. As a researcher at Hokkaido University, he began applying his knowledge of topology — the study of shapes and spaces that remain unchanged under continuous deformations — to photography and ink painting, creating works that transcended traditional artistic boundaries. In an era dominated by realism, his photographs were intensely intricate, using multiple exposures, solarization and boiling developers to intuit the esoteric concept of “superinfinity.” The exhibition also highlights his transition into abstract ink painting during the 1950s, a period when the Informel movement — “unformed” art that favored spontaneous and intuitive abstraction over geometrical abstraction — was sweeping through Japan. Onishi’s ink compositions were discovered by Michel Tapié, the French critic who coined the term, who was struck by their undulating lines and immense power. Following major acquisitions by MoMA and acclaim around the world, the retrospective brings together over 1,000 of Onishi’s photographs and paintings, as well as mathematical manuscripts. Date & Time Jan 31-Mar 29・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed on Mondays, Until 20:00 on Fridays Price ¥1,100–¥1,300 Location Tokyo Station Gallery More Details

Taiki Sato x Sanrio Hangyodon Pop-Up Japanese dancer and actor Taiki Sato's Upagoro will collaborate with Sanrio's Hangyodon for a special pop-up event inside Shibuya 109. Date & Time Dec 26, 2025-Jan 6, 2026・On select days, the pop-up will be limited to 10:00 to 13:00. Price Free Location Shibuya 109 More Details

Ueno Artists Project 2025: Embroidery – Expression of Life from the Rhythm of a Needle The Ueno Artist Project is an annual event that spotlights focused themes in artistic expression. This year, the ninth edition steps away from traditional canvases to celebrate the art of the stitch — the profound beauty of embroidery and needlework. More than just a craft, working with needle and thread is a deeply meditative process, bringing peace, focus and inner liberation for artists for centuries across cultures. The show traces this lineage by featuring five artists whose careers span the early 20th century to the present: Toshitaro Hirano, who innovated traditional techniques; Megumi Onoe, who created vibrant, painting-like works with yarn; Mika Okada, who freely embroiders memories of landscapes and films; Yohei Fusegi, who uses daily stitching to portray internal time; and Mari Mochizuki, who felt a deep bond with the Indian Kantha tradition. Date & Time Nov 18, 2025-Jan 8, 2026・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・Fri 9:30 – 20:00 Price General ¥800 / Over 65+ ¥500 Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Details

Kobayashi Tokusaburo: A Retrospective The first major retrospective dedicated to the Taisho and early Showa-era painter Kobayashi Tokusaburo reveals the extent of his contribution to Japan’s art world. Initially gaining attention within Fyuzan-kai (Fusain Society) — the first group to break away from traditional academic art, influenced by European movements like Post-Impressionism and Fauvism — he earned the nickname “Sardine Tokusaburo” for his striking paintings of fish. Tokusaburo’s characteristic voice shines most in intimate, unassuming depictions of daily life, often using his own children as models. The exhibition traces his artistic achievements through approximately 300 works and archival materials, and shows his contributions to popular culture at the time. Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Jan 18, 2026・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・20:00 on Fri, Last Admission 30 min before closing Price Adults ¥1,300 / Students ¥1,100 / Middle School and Under Free Location Tokyo Station Gallery More Details

Ota Fine Arts Group Exhibition: ‘Pink’ Revolving around the color pink, this group exhibition portrays the shade as a symbol of protest, desire and defiance. Date & Time Dec 9, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays, Mondays, Dec 28-Jan 5 Price Free Location Ota Fine Arts More Details

Evolution of Kimono Styles Exhibition The Marubeni Gallery's exhibition on traditional fashion will explore how Japanese clothing developed throughout the Edo and Meiji periods. Date & Time Dec 2, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・last admission at 16:30, closed on Sundays Price ¥500 Location Marubeni Gallery More Info free for high school students and younger More Details

Takashi Murakami: ‘Japonisme → Cognitive Revolution’ Takashi Murakami is bringing his ongoing exploration of art history home to Tokyo with a new exhibit in his Hiroo gallery. Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Jan 29, 2026・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Closed Sundays, Mondays and Dec 27–Jan 5 Price Free Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery More Details

Moon Kyungwon & Jeong Joonho: News from Nowhere Korean artist duo Moon Kyungwon & Jeon Joonho are presenting their multidisciplinary project, “News from Nowhere,” across two concurrent exhibitions at SCAI The Bathhouse and SCAI Piramide. The shows center on the new moving image installation, Phantom Garden (2024-2025), which explores a “critical dystopia” where the seasons of spring and autumn have disappeared. Visitors will also see paintings by Moon, sculptures by Jeon and the cast aluminum installation Prosperos Botanica (2025). Date & Time Nov 5, 2025-Jan 31, 2026・12–6 p.m. ・Closed Sun, Mon, Dec 20-Jan 12. Open Nov 9 Price Free Location SCAI The Bathhouse More Details

Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history. Date & Time Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Fri and Sat until 20:00 Price Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Info includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection More Details

Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena. Date & Time Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11 a.m. –7 p.m. ・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only Price Free Location Pace Gallery Tokyo More Details

Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance. Date & Time Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10 a.m. –5 p.m. ・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13 Price Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free Location Yamatane Museum of Art More Details

Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement. Date & Time Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m. ・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00 Price Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free Location National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo More Details

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time. Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00 Price ¥2800 Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Details

Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language. Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11 a.m. –9 p.m. Price Free Location Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery More Details

Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’ Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form. Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11 a.m. –6 p.m. ・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1 Price ¥500–¥1,100 Location Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum More Details

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal. The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture. Date & Time Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue) Price Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free Location Mori Art Museum More Info on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500 More Details

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books. Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10 a.m. –6 p.m. Price Free Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits More Details