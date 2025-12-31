Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in January
The Small Beauty of Taisho Romance: The World of Illustrated Envelopes Exhibition
The Takehisa Yumeji Museum will display ebu-tou illustrated envelopes, highlighting artwork of the Taisho and early Showa eras.
|Date & Time
|Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last admission at 16:30
|Price
|Adults: ¥1200 | University and high school students: ¥1000 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥500
|Location
|Takehisa Yumeji Museum
Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition
The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present.
|Date & Time
|Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last entry at 16:30
|Price
|adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500
|Location
|Yayoi Museum
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays and on February 24
Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’
Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor.
|Date & Time
|Jan 5-Mar 31・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・until 16:00 on March 31
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum
Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival
Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai.
|Date & Time
|Jan 6-Mar 1・10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・last admission at 17:00
|Price
|Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free
|Location
|Ota Memorial Museum of Art
Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development.
|Date & Time
|Jan 7-Feb 2・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students
|Location
|Roppongi Museum
Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-Feb 15・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00
|Price
|¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free
|Location
|Sompo Museum of Art
Goshow Solo Exhibition: 'Invisible Forms'
Experience the evolution of Japanese calligraphy at Invisible Forms, a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Goshow, held at the Ginza Mitsukoshi Art Gallery. Moving beyond traditional ink-on-paper, Goshow treats calligraphy as a living, painterly language to reveal "unseen presences" — from the spiritual voices of remote islands to the fluid nature of the self. This collection of 43 new works features the artist’s signature use of custom-blended inks and a unique subtractive process; by wiping, erasing, and scraping away layers, Goshow allows subtle traces to surface, creating a visual dialogue between light and shadow, nature and artifice, and the analog and digital worlds.
|Date & Time
|Jan 14-19・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Final day closes at 17:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ginza Mitsukoshi Main Building, 7F Art Gallery
Be True To You Exhibition with My Melody
Explore self-care and the My Melody mindset through an exhibition at Omotesando Hills. The exhibit inspires a happy and healthy lifestyle.
|Date & Time
|Jan 15-21・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・On January 15 only, the event will start at 12:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Omotesando Hills
'A Perspective' Takeru Iwazaki Exhibition
Ultra Super New Gallery's new exhibition will showcase Takeru Iwazaki's conceptual art inspired by origami and nature.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-30・1:30–6:30 p.m.・Open Tuesday to Friday, by appointment only
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
Sam Falls: Solo Exhibition
For his latest show at Tomio Koyama, Sam Falls is bringing the outdoors in — quite literally. Falls has spent years perfecting a “symbiotic” way of making art. Instead of using a camera to take a picture of a forest, he takes the canvas to the forest; he lays it out on the ground, scatters local plants across the surface and sprinkles them with dry pigments. Then, nature takes over: whether it’s a light morning mist in Los Angeles or a heavy rainstorm, the weather acts as the paintbrush, melting the colors around the plants to create “primary source” images that feel like ghosts of the landscape itself. This exhibition feels especially connected to Japan, featuring a new “Ikebana” series inspired by his time studying traditional flower arrangement in Tokyo. These ceramic pieces feature vase-like elements for installing fresh, local flowers that change with the seasons — which you can catch a whiff of as soon as you enter the gallery space.
|Date & Time
|Jan 24-Feb 28・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tomio Koyama Gallery Roppongi
Reinhard Pods: Bilder 1979 - 2024
For his debut exhibition in Asia, German artist Reinhard Pods brings the grit and high-voltage energy of the 70s and 80s underground scene to Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo’s newly expanded Aoyama space. Pods’ story reads like a rock-and-roll odyssey: after studying in West Berlin, he landed in a New York loft in 1977, spending his nights at legendary clubs like CBGB’s watching the Ramones and Talking Heads. Returning to Berlin, he settled right into the heart of the Kreuzberg punk scene. This “urban expressionism” is baked into his canvases — a raw, cacophonous collision of street art, pop and abstract expressionism.After working in relative anonymity for decades, Pods’ recent work shows the kind of self-assurance that only comes from years of flying under the radar. His paintings are intentionally rough and unpolished, ditching clean conceptualism for a mix of oil paint, watercolor and even spray paint. This exhibition features 15 works spanning from 1979 to 2025, offering a rare look at an artist who influenced a generation — alongside names like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Kippenberger — but chose to stay out of the spotlight.
|Date & Time
|Jan 24-Mar 7・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo
Masters of Swedish Painting from Nationalmuseum, Stockholm
This is a rare window into the Golden Age of Swedish Art (1880-1915), a transformative era when a young generation of painters moved beyond French naturalism to forge a distinct national identity. After studying abroad, these artists returned to Sweden to capture the hidden radiance of their homeland, blending realism with a lyrical, emotional depth. Focusing on themes of nature, light and the intimacy of daily life, the collection highlights the cultural roots of Nordic well-being and the unique aesthetic sensibility of Northern Europe. In collaboration with the Nationalmuseum, Stockholm, the exhibition marks the first major survey of its kind in Japan, featuring 80 works by iconic figures like Carl Larsson and August Strindberg. Visitors can expect an immersive journey through the evolution of Swedish painting, from its realistic foundations in the 1880s to the atmospheric, soulful landscapes that have recently garnered international acclaim.
|Date & Time
|Jan 27-Apr 12・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed on Mondays, except February 23. until 20:00 on Fridays
|Price
|¥1,300–¥2,300
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Robert Doisneau Photography Exhibition
Robert Doisneau once famously said, “Paris is a theater where the price of admission is time wasted.” Known as the “fisherman of images,” the beloved French photographer spent his life patiently waiting for the small, unscripted dramas of everyday life to unfold before his lens. This exhibition, created with the full cooperation of his family’s atelier, brings together about 40 carefully selected prints that showcase “Doisneau Theater.” From his iconic, romantic snapshots of Paris to the suburbs where he got his start, Doisneau’s works are united by a gentle sense of humor and a love for humanity. Though he insisted throughout his life that he was not an artist, Doisneau’s influence on the history of photography is massive; he is widely considered a pioneer of humanist photography, elevating the poetry of everyday life to an art form. The collection features his recurring favorite subjects: playful children, fellow artists who defined the era and the ordinary people of Paris. Even years after his death in 1994, these images feel surprisingly fresh.
|Date & Time
|Jan 30-Apr 12・11 a.m.–8 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Art Cruise Gallery by Baycrew’s
Onishi Shigeru: Photography and Painting
This is the first major retrospective of Onishi Shigeru (1928-1994), a mathematician who revolutionized Japan’s postwar art scene. As a researcher at Hokkaido University, he began applying his knowledge of topology — the study of shapes and spaces that remain unchanged under continuous deformations — to photography and ink painting, creating works that transcended traditional artistic boundaries. In an era dominated by realism, his photographs were intensely intricate, using multiple exposures, solarization and boiling developers to intuit the esoteric concept of “superinfinity.” The exhibition also highlights his transition into abstract ink painting during the 1950s, a period when the Informel movement — “unformed” art that favored spontaneous and intuitive abstraction over geometrical abstraction — was sweeping through Japan. Onishi’s ink compositions were discovered by Michel Tapié, the French critic who coined the term, who was struck by their undulating lines and immense power. Following major acquisitions by MoMA and acclaim around the world, the retrospective brings together over 1,000 of Onishi’s photographs and paintings, as well as mathematical manuscripts.
|Date & Time
|Jan 31-Mar 29・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed on Mondays, Until 20:00 on Fridays
|Price
|¥1,100–¥1,300
|Location
|Tokyo Station Gallery
Taiki Sato x Sanrio Hangyodon Pop-Up
Japanese dancer and actor Taiki Sato's Upagoro will collaborate with Sanrio's Hangyodon for a special pop-up event inside Shibuya 109.
|Date & Time
|Dec 26, 2025-Jan 6, 2026・On select days, the pop-up will be limited to 10:00 to 13:00.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shibuya 109
Ueno Artists Project 2025: Embroidery – Expression of Life from the Rhythm of a Needle
The Ueno Artist Project is an annual event that spotlights focused themes in artistic expression. This year, the ninth edition steps away from traditional canvases to celebrate the art of the stitch — the profound beauty of embroidery and needlework. More than just a craft, working with needle and thread is a deeply meditative process, bringing peace, focus and inner liberation for artists for centuries across cultures. The show traces this lineage by featuring five artists whose careers span the early 20th century to the present: Toshitaro Hirano, who innovated traditional techniques; Megumi Onoe, who created vibrant, painting-like works with yarn; Mika Okada, who freely embroiders memories of landscapes and films; Yohei Fusegi, who uses daily stitching to portray internal time; and Mari Mochizuki, who felt a deep bond with the Indian Kantha tradition.
|Date & Time
|Nov 18, 2025-Jan 8, 2026・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Fri 9:30 – 20:00
|Price
|General ¥800 / Over 65+ ¥500
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Kobayashi Tokusaburo: A Retrospective
The first major retrospective dedicated to the Taisho and early Showa-era painter Kobayashi Tokusaburo reveals the extent of his contribution to Japan’s art world. Initially gaining attention within Fyuzan-kai (Fusain Society) — the first group to break away from traditional academic art, influenced by European movements like Post-Impressionism and Fauvism — he earned the nickname “Sardine Tokusaburo” for his striking paintings of fish. Tokusaburo’s characteristic voice shines most in intimate, unassuming depictions of daily life, often using his own children as models. The exhibition traces his artistic achievements through approximately 300 works and archival materials, and shows his contributions to popular culture at the time.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22, 2025-Jan 18, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・20:00 on Fri, Last Admission 30 min before closing
|Price
|Adults ¥1,300 / Students ¥1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
|Location
|Tokyo Station Gallery
Ota Fine Arts Group Exhibition: ‘Pink’
Revolving around the color pink, this group exhibition portrays the shade as a symbol of protest, desire and defiance.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays, Mondays, Dec 28-Jan 5
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ota Fine Arts
Evolution of Kimono Styles Exhibition
The Marubeni Gallery's exhibition on traditional fashion will explore how Japanese clothing developed throughout the Edo and Meiji periods.
|Date & Time
|Dec 2, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last admission at 16:30, closed on Sundays
|Price
|¥500
|Location
|Marubeni Gallery
|More Info
|free for high school students and younger
Takashi Murakami: ‘Japonisme → Cognitive Revolution’
Takashi Murakami is bringing his ongoing exploration of art history home to Tokyo with a new exhibit in his Hiroo gallery.
|Date & Time
|Dec 19, 2025-Jan 29, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays, Mondays and Dec 27–Jan 5
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kaikai Kiki Gallery
Moon Kyungwon & Jeong Joonho: News from Nowhere
Korean artist duo Moon Kyungwon & Jeon Joonho are presenting their multidisciplinary project, “News from Nowhere,” across two concurrent exhibitions at SCAI The Bathhouse and SCAI Piramide. The shows center on the new moving image installation, Phantom Garden (2024-2025), which explores a “critical dystopia” where the seasons of spring and autumn have disappeared. Visitors will also see paintings by Moon, sculptures by Jeon and the cast aluminum installation Prosperos Botanica (2025).
|Date & Time
|Nov 5, 2025-Jan 31, 2026・12–6 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon, Dec 20-Jan 12. Open Nov 9
|Price
|Free
|Location
|SCAI The Bathhouse
Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan
During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history.
|Date & Time
|Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Fri and Sat until 20:00
|Price
|Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200
|Location
|The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
|More Info
|includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection
Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake
Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena.
|Date & Time
|Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Pace Gallery Tokyo
Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things
This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13
|Price
|Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
|Location
|Yamatane Museum of Art
Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity
While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement.
|Date & Time
|Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00
|Price
|Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free
|Location
|National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo
'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition
The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2800
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition
Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language.
|Date & Time
|Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11 a.m.–9 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery
Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’
Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form.
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1
|Price
|¥500–¥1,100
|Location
|Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum
Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.
The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture.
|Date & Time
|Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue)
|Price
|Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500
Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition
Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
|More Info
|A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits
Pola Museum of Art: Spring Rising
This exhibition presents works inspired by the landscapes of Hakone and other places along the Tokaido route.
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2025-May 31, 2026・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Pola Museum of Art
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in January
Atré Ueno Panda Carnival
As Ueno Zoo’s beloved pandas prepare to return to China, the Panda Carnival will feature an exhibition, panda-themed products and menu items.
|Date & Time
|Jan 2-Feb 28
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Atre Ueno
Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations
Stretching for around 200 meters, the Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations are a gorgeous display of winter beauty and colorful lights.
|Date & Time
|Jan 8-Feb 23・5–8 p.m.
|Price
|Location
|Ashigakubo Icicles
Tokyo Skytree Town Strawberry Fair
Savor strawberry season at Tokyo Skytree Town's Strawberry Fair, with over 90 shops offering sweets, creative dishes and strawberry merch.
|Date & Time
|Jan 9-Mar 1
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree Town
Universal Studios Christmas Joy
Universal Studios Japan will celebrate the holidays with new shows, exciting attractions, limited edition merchandise, and seasonal menus.
|Date & Time
|Nov 19, 2025-Jan 4, 2026
|Price
|starting at ¥8900
|Location
|Universal Studios Japan
Tokyo Mega Illumination 2025-2026
The Tokyo Mega Illumination is a vast, dynamic spectacle held at the Oi Racecourse, featuring one of the largest light installations in the Tokyo area. Highlights include the spectacular Aurora Forest and a vibrant, synchronized Rainbow Fountain show, often combined with interactive displays and appearances by miniature horses.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2025-Jan 11, 2026・4:30–9 p.m.・Last entry 20:00
|Price
|Advance: Adults ¥800-¥1,300 / Children ¥400-¥700
|Location
|Oi Racecourse
|More Info
|Check website for detailed pricing options
Shinjuku South Illumination 2025-2026
The Shinjuku "Minamillumi" transforms the Shinjuku South Exit area into a festive, illuminated walkway. Starting at the New South Gate, the glowing path connects Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square, with each location featuring its own unique lighting theme. This event offers a warm, calming escape from the city rush, showcasing Shinjuku’s softer holiday side.
|Date & Time
|Nov 12, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・5–11 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shinjuku Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord, Takashimaya Times Square
Marunouchi Illumination 2025-2026
This elegant display features approximately 820,000 champagne-gold LED lights adorning over 340 trees along the 1.2 km stretch of Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori Avenue. It's a classic, sophisticated winter tradition in the upscale business district, known for its warm, refined ambiance and eco-friendly lighting.
|Date & Time
|Nov 11, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・4–11 p.m.・Gyoko-dori Ave Illuminations 16:00 - 24:00, Nov 28 – Dec 25 only
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Station area and Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave
Yunth Midtown Ice Rink
The Yunth Midtown Ice Rink is Tokyo's largest outdoor ice skating rink and will be open from November 21 to February 23.
|Date & Time
|Nov 21, 2025-Feb 23, 2026・11 a.m.–9 p.m.・closed on January 1; last entry at 20:00
|Price
|starting at ¥1400
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Grass Square
Hibiya Magic Time Illuminations 2025
The streets of Hibiya welcomes guests to experience the magic of holiday illuminations, including a special collaboration with Zootopia.
|Date & Time
|Nov 13, 2025-Feb 28, 2026・4–11 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza
Yebisu Garden Place Illumination 2025-2026
This spot exudes luxury and charm, highlighted by one of the world's largest Baccarat crystal chandeliers, featuring thousands of crystals and lights. The area also boasts a magnificent Christmas tree and a festive European-style market, creating an elegant holiday atmosphere.
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・4–11 p.m.・From 17:00 on November 8
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Garden Place
Yomiuriland Jewellumination
Yomiuriland will have its 16th season of illuminations from October 23 to April 5 with fountain shows, food and merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Oct 23, 2025-Apr 5, 2026
|Price
|¥1800 for adults (admission only); ¥5900 for adult day pass (all-you-can-ride)
|Location
|Yomiuriland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in January
Salin Live at Cotton Club
Thai-born drummer Salin will make her Japan debut at Cotton Club, blending Thai and West African tradition for a unique and inescapable beat.
|Date & Time
|Jan 11-13
|Price
|starting at ¥7700
|Location
|Cotton Club
Dawgss Birthday Togetherness Jam at Blue Note Place
Sota Morimitsu's “Dawgss Togetherness Jam” will come to life at Blue Note Place, featuring Morimitsu on bass and Hiromu on keyboard.
|Date & Time
|Jan 14, 2026・7–10:30 p.m.・doors open at 18:00; last order for food at 21:00 and for drinks at 22:00
|Price
|starting at ¥4500
|Location
|Blue Note Place
|More Info
|a minimum of one order per person is required
Kenny Garrett and Sounds from the Ancestors
Kenny Garrett, one of the most influential saxophonists of the jazz community, will return to Japan for his first performance since 2024.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-19
|Price
|starting at ¥11000
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Senri Oe Trio
Senri Oe, a globally-renowned jazz pianist, will return to Tokyo with his trio featuring Matt Clohesy on bass and Ross Pederson on drums.
|Date & Time
|Jan 20-22
|Price
|starting at ¥9900
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Stephane Wrembel Trio: A Celebration of the Birthday of Django Reinhardt
Stephan Wrembel will perform at the Cotton Club for the first time, coinciding with the birthday of guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt.
|Date & Time
|Jan 22-23
|Price
|starting at ¥8800
|Location
|Cotton Club
Ami Taf Ra Live
Rising star Ami Taf Ra will have her first-ever Japan performance, presenting her debut album "The Prophet and The Madman."
|Date & Time
|Jan 23-24
|Price
|starting at ¥9900
|Location
|Blue Note Tokyo
|More Info
|Reservations can only be made via the website
Respect for Jazz Giants: Music of Keith Jarret
Pianist Chinami Yamaguchi will make her debut at Blue Note Place, presenting her take on Keith Jarrett’s masterpiece, “The Koln Concert.”
|Date & Time
|Jan 28, 2026・Close at 22:30 (last order for food at 21:00 and for drinks at 22:00)
|Price
|starting at ¥2500
|Location
|Blue Note Place
|More Info
|a minimum of one order per person is required, Reservations can only be made via the website
Toko Furuuchi Live
Singer-songwriter Toko Furuuchi will revisit her hit songs with a special arrangement, offering an intimate evening of timeless songs.
|Date & Time
|Jan 29, 2026
|Price
|starting at ¥6500
|Location
|Blue Note Place
|More Info
|a minimum of one order per person is required, Reservations can only be made via the website
Action Trio: David Binney, Louis Cole and Pera Krstajic
The Action Trio (David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstaic) will perform in Japan for the first time with music spanning jazz, techno and rock.
|Date & Time
|Jan 30-Feb 1
|Price
|starting at ¥8500
|Location
|Cotton Club
LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour
J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
|Price
|¥9600
|Location
|Tokyo International Forum
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in January
Look Back Anime Movie Exhibition
Azabudai Hills Gallery will host a special exhibition exploring the development of Look Back, a film which has received worldwide acclaim.
|Date & Time
|Jan 16-Mar 29・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 17:30
|Price
|¥2500 for adults; ¥1700 for junior high school students and under.
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Dragon Ball Z 40th Anniversary Genkida Matsuri
Celebrating the 40 years, Dragon Ball Genkida Matsuri at Makuhari Messe will bring merch, games and special guests such as the voice of Goku.
|Date & Time
|Jan 25, 2026・~6 p.m.・last admission at 17:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls 9-11
|More Info
|Admission by lottery only
Ghost in the Shell: The Exibition
Tokyo Node will host first ever large-scale exhibition solely dedicated to Ghost in the Shell, covering nearly 30 years of the franchise.
|Date & Time
|Jan 30-Apr 5・Last admission: 30 minutes before closing each day
|Price
|adults: ¥2700, high school and junior high school students: ¥1900, elementary school students: ¥1200
|Location
|Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills
All of Evangelion 30th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating 30 years of Evangelion, the All of Evangelion exhibition at Tokyo City View will showcase anime's history and production process.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14, 2025-Jan 12, 2026・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last Entry at 21:00
|Price
|¥2400 for adults, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for 4-year-old children to junior high school students, ¥2100 for seniors 65 and older
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Chopper's Cafe One Piece Collaboration Pop-Up
One Piece's popular character Tony Tony Chopper will host a collaboration cafe inside Shibuya 109 from December 24 to February 1.
|Date & Time
|Dec 24, 2025-Feb 1, 2026
|Price
|¥660 reservation fee
|Location
|BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in January
Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
Experience the Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge on the 51st floor of the hotel Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills.
|Date & Time
|Jan 5-Feb 28・5–8 p.m.
|Price
|¥990 During Happy Hour
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
|More Info
|Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge.
Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Gallery 11
Until the end of May, guests at Gallery 11 can experience a delightful afternoon tea set with a playful twist on a skateboard.
|Date & Time
|Jan 5-May 31・11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last order 20:00
|Price
|¥6,000
|Location
|Gallery 11
|More Info
|Tax and service charge included
Il Lupino's Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set
Il Lupino Japan is currently offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea set featuring top-quality savory dishes and sweets.
|Date & Time
|Jan 16-Apr 30・11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m.・Last orders 22:30
|Price
|¥7,800 on weekdays, ¥8,800 on weekends and holidays
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|Includes one drink. Tax and service charge included
Festive Brunch at the Oak Door
Visitors to the Oak Door on the 6th floor of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo during weekends and holidays in December can enjoy a Festive Brunch.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2025-Jan 4, 2026・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
|Price
|Food only ¥8,800, With Free-Flow Drinks ¥11,550
|Location
|The Oak Door
|More Info
|With Free-Flow Champagne ¥15,700
Dreamlight Hotel Festive Tree and Afternoon Tea at The Tokyo Edition
The Tokyo Edition hotel has unveiled its annual festive trees — this year created in collaboration with art director Yuni Yoshida and design brand 130 (OneThirty). Continuing the hotel's tradition of championing local creativity and sustainability, the 2025 installation is titled Dreamlight Hotel, a playful concept imagining another hotel hidden inside the hotel.
|Date & Time
|Nov 20, 2025-Jan 20, 2026・12–5 p.m.・L.O. 16:30
|Price
|¥9,000 and up
|Location
|The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay's Winter Market Fair
Visitors to the Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay can enjoy a cozy winter-themed buffet designed to warm both the body and soul.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2025-Jan 30, 2026
|Price
|Dinner: ¥6,000-¥7,500 for Dinner (Adults), Lunch: ¥5,000-¥6,000 (Adults)
|Location
|Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay
|More Info
|Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for details.
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills' 2025 Festive Menus
With the festive season drawing closer, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is celebrating the magic of the season with some special winter offerings.
|Date & Time
|Oct 1, 2025-Jan 31, 2026
|Price
|Varies
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package, “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today."
|Date & Time
|Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
|Price
|Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|A minimim two-night stay is required
Strawberry Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo
Available until May 31, 2026, the Atrium Lounge at ANA InterContinental Tokyo presents a sumptuous Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu.
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2025-May 31, 2026・11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・2-hour limit. Last order 30 min before end
|Price
|¥8,500 per person (including consumption tax and service charge)
|Location
|The Atrium Lounge at ANA InerContinental Tokyo
|More Info
|¥9,600 with special “Strawberry Quartz” drink
Tokyo Film and Gaming Events in January
'Kokuho' Film Exhibition
Kokuho has become Japan's highest grossing film. Ginza Sony Park will be hosting a free exhibition, featuring photographs from the movie set.
|Date & Time
|Jan 7-28・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・last entry at 18:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ginza Sony Park
Five Nights at Freddy's Cafe & Pop-Up Shop
The first-ever Five Nights at Freddy's pop-up event in Japan will open in Tree Village in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka featuring a special menu.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-Feb 6・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・last order at 20:30
|Price
|Location
|Tree Village
Hollywood Masters in Photos Exhibition
The National Film Archive of Japan museum will host an exhibition on famous film directors and stars from the "Golden Age" of Hollywood.
|Date & Time
|Dec 16, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:00
|Price
|adults: ¥250, university students: ¥130, free for high school students and under and guests over 65
|Location
|National Film Archive of Japan
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Updated On January 1, 2026