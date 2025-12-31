Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in January

The Small Beauty of Taisho Romance: The World of Illustrated Envelopes Exhibition

The Takehisa Yumeji Museum will display ebu-tou illustrated envelopes, highlighting artwork of the Taisho and early Showa eras. 

Date & Time Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last admission at 16:30
Price Adults: ¥1200 | University and high school students: ¥1000 | Junior and elementary school students: ¥500
Location Takehisa Yumeji Museum

Haikara Modern Hakama Style Exhibition

The Yayoi Museum will host an exhibition on the evolution of women's fashion through art and garments from the Meiji era to the present.

Date & Time Jan 3-Mar 29・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last entry at 16:30
Price adults: ¥1200, university and high school students: ¥1000, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥500
Location Yayoi Museum
More Info Closed on Mondays and on February 24
hiroh kikai photographer kabuki tamasaburo bando

Hiroh Kikai, "Tamasaburo Bando in Kamikakete Sango Taisetsu (The Lover's Pledge)" (1976) © Hiroh Kikai

Hiroh Kikai Photo Exhibition: ‘Persona – Tamasaburo Bando’

Long before he became a titan of Japanese photography, Hiroh Kikai spent the better part of 1976 trailing a young kabuki actor.

Date & Time Jan 5-Mar 31・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・until 16:00 on March 31
Price Free
Location Fujifilm Square Photo History Museum

Ukiyo-e Ojisan Festival

Ota Memorial Museum of Art's exhibition themed around middle-aged men, will have over 150 works by artists including Hiroshige and Hokusai.

Date & Time Jan 6-Mar 1・10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・last admission at 17:00
Price Adults ¥1000, university and high school students ¥700, junior high school students and under: free
Location Ota Memorial Museum of Art

Dai Tamagotchi 30th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi Exhibition will look back at the toy's global popularity and technological development.

Date & Time Jan 7-Feb 2・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1800 for adults and university students, ¥1300 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students
Location Roppongi Museum
tokyo art exhibitions january

Kimura Shohachi, "Shinjuku Station" (1935). Private Collection, image courtesy of Sompo Museum.

Shinjuku: The City of Modern Art

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Sompo Museum of Art is turning its lens toward its own backyard: Shinjuku.

Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 15・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday. Fridays Open Until 20:00
Price ¥1,100-1,500 / High School and Under Free
Location Sompo Museum of Art

goshow calligrapher

Goshow Solo Exhibition: 'Invisible Forms'

Experience the evolution of Japanese calligraphy at Invisible Forms, a solo exhibition by contemporary artist Goshow, held at the Ginza Mitsukoshi Art Gallery. Moving beyond traditional ink-on-paper, Goshow treats calligraphy as a living, painterly language to reveal "unseen presences" — from the spiritual voices of remote islands to the fluid nature of the self. This collection of 43 new works features the artist’s signature use of custom-blended inks and a unique subtractive process; by wiping, erasing, and scraping away layers, Goshow allows subtle traces to surface, creating a visual dialogue between light and shadow, nature and artifice, and the analog and digital worlds.

Date & Time Jan 14-19・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Final day closes at 17:00
Price Free
Location Ginza Mitsukoshi Main Building, 7F Art Gallery

Be True To You Exhibition with My Melody

Explore self-care and the My Melody mindset through an exhibition at Omotesando Hills. The exhibit inspires a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Date & Time Jan 15-21・11 a.m.–8 p.m.・On January 15 only, the event will start at 12:00
Price Free
Location Omotesando Hills

'A Perspective' Takeru Iwazaki Exhibition

Ultra Super New Gallery's new exhibition will showcase Takeru Iwazaki's conceptual art inspired by origami and nature.

Date & Time Jan 17-30・1:30–6:30 p.m.・Open Tuesday to Friday, by appointment only
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew KURA
sam falls tomio koyama tokyo

Sam Falls, "There is Nothing You Can See That Is Not a Flower, There is Nothing You Can Think That Is Not the Moon (Bashō)". Glazed ceramic with glass in brass frame, flowers, water. 83.2 x d. 6.8 cm ©︎ Sam Falls

Sam Falls: Solo Exhibition

For his latest show at Tomio Koyama, Sam Falls is bringing the outdoors in — quite literally. Falls has spent years perfecting a “symbiotic” way of making art. Instead of using a camera to take a picture of a forest, he takes the canvas to the forest; he lays it out on the ground, scatters local plants across the surface and sprinkles them with dry pigments. Then, nature takes over: whether it’s a light morning mist in Los Angeles or a heavy rainstorm, the weather acts as the paintbrush, melting the colors around the plants to create “primary source” images that feel like ghosts of the landscape itself. This exhibition feels especially connected to Japan, featuring a new “Ikebana” series inspired by his time studying traditional flower arrangement in Tokyo. These ceramic pieces feature vase-like elements for installing fresh, local flowers that change with the seasons — which you can catch a whiff of as soon as you enter the gallery space. 

Date & Time Jan 24-Feb 28・11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price Free
Location Tomio Koyama Gallery Roppongi
reinhard pods Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo exhibitions galleries

Installation view of REINHARD PODS, "Licht Jain" (1991). Oil on canvas. Courtesy of Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo.

Reinhard Pods: Bilder 1979 - 2024

For his debut exhibition in Asia, German artist Reinhard Pods brings the grit and high-voltage energy of the 70s and 80s underground scene to Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo’s newly expanded Aoyama space. Pods’ story reads like a rock-and-roll odyssey: after studying in West Berlin, he landed in a New York loft in 1977, spending his nights at legendary clubs like CBGB’s watching the Ramones and Talking Heads. Returning to Berlin, he settled right into the heart of the Kreuzberg punk scene. This “urban expressionism” is baked into his canvases — a raw, cacophonous collision of street art, pop and abstract expressionism.After working in relative anonymity for decades, Pods’ recent work shows the kind of self-assurance that only comes from years of flying under the radar. His paintings are intentionally rough and unpolished, ditching clean conceptualism for a mix of oil paint, watercolor and even spray paint. This exhibition features 15 works spanning from 1979 to 2025, offering a rare look at an artist who influenced a generation — alongside names like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Kippenberger — but chose to stay out of the spotlight.

Date & Time Jan 24-Mar 7・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays & Mondays
Price Free
Location Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo
swedish paintings tokyo exhibitions february

Nils Blommér, "Meadow Elves" (1850). On display until April 12 at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Masters of Swedish Painting from Nationalmuseum, Stockholm

This is a rare window into the Golden Age of Swedish Art (1880-1915), a transformative era when a young generation of painters moved beyond French naturalism to forge a distinct national identity. After studying abroad, these artists returned to Sweden to capture the hidden radiance of their homeland, blending realism with a lyrical, emotional depth. Focusing on themes of nature, light and the intimacy of daily life, the collection highlights the cultural roots of Nordic well-being and the unique aesthetic sensibility of Northern Europe. In collaboration with the Nationalmuseum, Stockholm, the exhibition marks the first major survey of its kind in Japan, featuring 80 works by iconic figures like Carl Larsson and August Strindberg. Visitors can expect an immersive journey through the evolution of Swedish painting, from its realistic foundations in the 1880s to the atmospheric, soulful landscapes that have recently garnered international acclaim.

Date & Time Jan 27-Apr 12・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed on Mondays, except February 23. until 20:00 on Fridays
Price ¥1,300–¥2,300
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

robert doisneau tokyo exhibitions february photography

Robert Doisneau Photography Exhibition

Robert Doisneau once famously said, “Paris is a theater where the price of admission is time wasted.” Known as the “fisherman of images,” the beloved French photographer spent his life patiently waiting for the small, unscripted dramas of everyday life to unfold before his lens. This exhibition, created with the full cooperation of his family’s atelier, brings together about 40 carefully selected prints that showcase “Doisneau Theater.” From his iconic, romantic snapshots of Paris to the suburbs where he got his start, Doisneau’s works are united by a gentle sense of humor and a love for humanity. Though he insisted throughout his life that he was not an artist, Doisneau’s influence on the history of photography is massive; he is widely considered a pioneer of humanist photography, elevating the poetry of everyday life to an art form. The collection features his recurring favorite subjects: playful children, fellow artists who defined the era and the ordinary people of Paris. Even years after his death in 1994, these images feel surprisingly fresh. 

Date & Time Jan 30-Apr 12・11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Price Free
Location Art Cruise Gallery by Baycrew’s
onishi shigeru tokyo exhibitions february

Title Unknown, 1950s © Estate of Shigeru Onishi, courtesy of MEM.

Onishi Shigeru: Photography and Painting

This is the first major retrospective of Onishi Shigeru (1928-1994), a mathematician who revolutionized Japan’s postwar art scene. As a researcher at Hokkaido University, he began applying his knowledge of topology — the study of shapes and spaces that remain unchanged under continuous deformations — to photography and ink painting, creating works that transcended traditional artistic boundaries. In an era dominated by realism, his photographs were intensely intricate, using multiple exposures, solarization and boiling developers to intuit the esoteric concept of “superinfinity.” The exhibition also highlights his transition into abstract ink painting during the 1950s, a period when the Informel movement — “unformed” art that favored spontaneous and intuitive abstraction over geometrical abstraction — was sweeping through Japan. Onishi’s ink compositions were discovered by Michel Tapié, the French critic who coined the term, who was struck by their undulating lines and immense power. Following major acquisitions by MoMA and acclaim around the world, the retrospective brings together over 1,000 of Onishi’s photographs and paintings, as well as mathematical manuscripts.

Date & Time Jan 31-Mar 29・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed on Mondays, Until 20:00 on Fridays
Price ¥1,100–¥1,300
Location Tokyo Station Gallery

Taiki Sato x Sanrio Hangyodon Pop-Up

Japanese dancer and actor Taiki Sato's Upagoro will collaborate with Sanrio's Hangyodon for a special pop-up event inside Shibuya 109.

Date & Time Dec 26, 2025-Jan 6, 2026・On select days, the pop-up will be limited to 10:00 to 13:00.
Price Free
Location Shibuya 109

ueno artists project 2025 embroidery

Ueno Artists Project 2025: Embroidery – Expression of Life from the Rhythm of a Needle

The Ueno Artist Project is an annual event that spotlights focused themes in artistic expression. This year, the ninth edition steps away from traditional canvases to celebrate the art of the stitch — the profound beauty of embroidery and needlework. More than just a craft, working with needle and thread is a deeply meditative process, bringing peace, focus and inner liberation for artists for centuries across cultures. The show traces this lineage by featuring five artists whose careers span the early 20th century to the present: Toshitaro Hirano, who innovated traditional techniques; Megumi Onoe, who created vibrant, painting-like works with yarn; Mika Okada, who freely embroiders memories of landscapes and films; Yohei Fusegi, who uses daily stitching to portray internal time; and Mari Mochizuki, who felt a deep bond with the Indian Kantha tradition.

Date & Time Nov 18, 2025-Jan 8, 2026・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Fri 9:30 – 20:00
Price General ¥800 / Over 65+ ¥500
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

kobayashi tokusaburo retrospective

Kobayashi Tokusaburo: A Retrospective

The first major retrospective dedicated to the Taisho and early Showa-era painter Kobayashi Tokusaburo reveals the extent of his contribution to Japan’s art world. Initially gaining attention within Fyuzan-kai (Fusain Society) — the first group to break away from traditional academic art, influenced by European movements like Post-Impressionism and Fauvism — he earned the nickname “Sardine Tokusaburo” for his striking paintings of fish. Tokusaburo’s characteristic voice shines most in intimate, unassuming depictions of daily life, often using his own children as models. The exhibition traces his artistic achievements through approximately 300 works and archival materials, and shows his contributions to popular culture at the time.

Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Jan 18, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・20:00 on Fri, Last Admission 30 min before closing
Price Adults ¥1,300 / Students ¥1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
Location Tokyo Station Gallery
tokyo art exhibitions january ota fine arts

"Pink" Installation View, courtesy of Ota Fine Arts. Photo by Kanichi Kanegae

Ota Fine Arts Group Exhibition: ‘Pink’

Revolving around the color pink, this group exhibition portrays the shade as a symbol of protest, desire and defiance.

Date & Time Dec 9, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays, Mondays, Dec 28-Jan 5
Price Free
Location Ota Fine Arts

Evolution of Kimono Styles Exhibition

The Marubeni Gallery's exhibition on traditional fashion will explore how Japanese clothing developed throughout the Edo and Meiji periods.

Date & Time Dec 2, 2025-Jan 24, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・last admission at 16:30, closed on Sundays
Price ¥500
Location Marubeni Gallery
More Info free for high school students and younger
takashi murakami tokyo exhibition japonisme

Portrait of Takashi Murakami. Photo: Blaine Davis, courtesy of Casa BRUTUS

Takashi Murakami: ‘Japonisme → Cognitive Revolution’

Takashi Murakami is bringing his ongoing exploration of art history home to Tokyo with a new exhibit in his Hiroo gallery.

Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Jan 29, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Closed Sundays, Mondays and Dec 27–Jan 5
Price Free
Location Kaikai Kiki Gallery
scai the bathhouse Moon Kyungwon Jeong Joonho

MOON KYUNGWON and JEON JOONHO, "To Build a Fire_This is me", 2024. Black stone, stainless steel, 81 x 75 x 64 cm. Courtesy SCAI The Bathhouse.

Moon Kyungwon & Jeong Joonho: News from Nowhere

Korean artist duo Moon Kyungwon & Jeon Joonho are presenting their multidisciplinary project, “News from Nowhere,” across two concurrent exhibitions at SCAI The Bathhouse and SCAI Piramide. The shows center on the new moving image installation, Phantom Garden (2024-2025), which explores a “critical dystopia” where the seasons of spring and autumn have disappeared. Visitors will also see paintings by Moon, sculptures by Jeon and the cast aluminum installation Prosperos Botanica (2025).

Date & Time Nov 5, 2025-Jan 31, 2026・12–6 p.m.・Closed Sun, Mon, Dec 20-Jan 12. Open Nov 9
Price Free
Location SCAI The Bathhouse
yayoi kusama tokyo art exhibitions modern art museum postwar japan

Kusama Yayoi, "Macaroni Coat" (1963). Mixed media, 118.5×80.3×12.0 cm. Itabashi Art Museum ©YAYOI KUSAMA

Anti-Action: Artist-Women’s Challenges and Responses in Postwar Japan

During the 1950s and 60s in Japan, female artists initially gained prominence in the avant-garde scene, supported by movements like art informel. However, the subsequent introduction of “action painting” — a style closely associated with masculine ideals of boldness and strength — led to the marginalization of women painters from critical discussion. This exhibition seeks to reinterpret modern and contemporary Japanese art history by adopting the “anti-action” perspective, presenting artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka and Hideko Fukushima, and many others who have been traditionally overlooked in art history. 

Date & Time Dec 16, 2025-Feb 8, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Fri and Sat until 20:00
Price Adults ¥2,000 / College ¥1,200
Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo
More Info includes admission fee for MOMAT Collection
marina perez simao art pace gallery tokyo

Marina Perez Simão, "Untitled / Sem Título," 2025 © Marina Perez Simão

Pace Gallery Tokyo: Marina Perez Simão & Tomie Ohtake

Brazilian artist Marina Perez Simão is holding her debut solo exhibition in Japan at Pace Tokyo, with a new series of landscape-inspired abstract paintings. Known for her vibrant, lyrical compositions that blur interior and exterior worlds, Simão’s work explores emotion, memory and place. The exhibition’s pieces are linked by the use of indigo, a deep shade with centuries of tradition in Japan. Her works are displayed in dialogue with paintings and sculptures by the late Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, who she cites as a key influence. Born in Kyoto in 1913, Ohtake immigrated to Brazil in 1936, eventually becoming one of the country’s most celebrated modernists. Her works employed both organic forms and structured geometries to abstract natural landscapes and phenomena. 

Date & Time Nov 4, 2025-Feb 11, 2026・11 a.m.–7 p.m.・Open Until 18:00 on Sun, Closed Mon. 19:00-20:00 Appointment Only
Price Free
Location Pace Gallery Tokyo
tokyo art exhibitions december 2025

Okumura Togyū, "Rabbit", Yamatane Museum of Art

Love: Japanese Paintings of Adorable Things

This winter, Yamatane Museum of Art’s diverse collection of modern and contemporary nihonga warms visitors’ hearts. The exhibition, perfect for viewing with your beloved, showcases how artists have captured the many forms of love in our lives — romance, familial love, compassion toward animals and even oshikatsu fandom. Aptly, the exhibition is titled “Itoshii” in Japanese, an adjective that encompasses various feelings of affection, tenderness and wistfulness. Among the displayed works are Kawasaki Kotora’s painting of a child dreaming of his hometown, Okumura Togyu’s portraits of rabbits and Kaburagi Kiyokata’s depictions of tragic romance. 

Date & Time Dec 6, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・10 a.m.–5 p.m.・Closed Mondays, Except Jan 12; Closed Dec 29 - Jan 2, Jan 13
Price Adults ¥1,400 / Students ¥500 - 1,100 / Middle School and Under Free
Location Yamatane Museum of Art
tokyo art exhibitions january 2026

Edgar Degas, "The Bellelli Family" (1858-1869) Oil on Canvas, Musée d'Orsay, Paris © photo: C2RMF/Thomas Clot. From "Impressionist Interiors" Exhibition

Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity

While impressionism is almost synonymous with sun-drenched landscapes, this exhibition focuses on the domestic side of the movement.

Date & Time Oct 25, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1. Fridays, Saturdays 9:30–20:00
Price Door ¥1,000-2,300 / Advance ¥900-2,100 / Junior High and under Free
Location National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.

Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
Price ¥2800
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery

Atelier Muji 'Listen to the Fragrance' Exhibition

Atelier Muji Ginza will hold a special exhibition about fragrance; exploring olfaction lifestyle, history, experience, editing and language.

Date & Time Dec 19, 2025-Mar 15, 2026・11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Price Free
Location Atelier Muji Ginza Gallery
kikuchi biennale tokyo ceramics exhibitions january

Daniel Chau, "Narrative" (2024). Courtesy of Kikuchi Biennale

Kikuchi Biennale XI: ‘The Present of Ceramics’

Held every two years since 2004, the Kikuchi Biennale is a contemporary ceramics competition dedicated to promoting the art form.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11 a.m.–6 p.m.・Closed Mondays unless Monday is a national holiday, in which case closed Tuesday, and Dec. 28–Jan.1
Price ¥500–¥1,100
Location Kikuchi Kanjitsu Memorial Tomo Museum

roppongi crossing 2025 mori art museum exhibitions december tokyo

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.

The Roppongi Crossing series is a triennial, co-curated exhibition at the Mori Art Museum, launched in 2004 to capture the current state of Japan’s contemporary art scene. The eighth edition, featuring 21 artists and groups, explores how art can shift and diversify our sense of time — whether it be personal, geological and social. The exhibition spans a diverse range of media, from painting and video to crafts, zines and community projects. Some highlights include A.A. Murakami’s immersive installation using fog and light, Takuro Kuwata’s bold, colorful interpretations of historic ceramic techniques and Kelly Akashi’s intricate glass sculpture. 

Date & Time Dec 3, 2025-Mar 29, 2026・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Until 17:00 on Tue, and Dec 8 (Mon). Open until 22:00 on Dec 30 (Tue)
Price Adults ¥2,000 / Over 65 ¥1,700 / Students ¥1,400 / Middle School and Under Free
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info on Weekends & Holidays - Adults ¥2,200 / Over 65 ¥1,900 / Students ¥1,500

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition

Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.

Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Price Free
Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits

Left: Nawa Kohei, PixCell-Deer#74, 2024. Right: PixCell-Deer#72(Aurora), 2022. Installation view, SPRING RISING, Pola Museum of Art, Hakone, Japan, 2025-26. Photo: Ken Kato

Pola Museum of Art: Spring Rising

This exhibition presents works inspired by the landscapes of Hakone and other places along the Tokaido route.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2025-May 31, 2026・9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Price ¥2,200
Location Pola Museum of Art

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in January

Atré Ueno Panda Carnival

As Ueno Zoo’s beloved pandas prepare to return to China, the Panda Carnival will feature an exhibition, panda-themed products and menu items. 

Date & Time Jan 2-Feb 28
Price Free
Location Atre Ueno

Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations

Stretching for around 200 meters, the Ashigakubo Icicle Illuminations are a gorgeous display of winter beauty and colorful lights.

Date & Time Jan 8-Feb 23・5–8 p.m.
Price
Location Ashigakubo Icicles

Tokyo Skytree Town Strawberry Fair

Savor strawberry season at Tokyo Skytree Town's Strawberry Fair, with over 90 shops offering sweets, creative dishes and strawberry merch. 

Date & Time Jan 9-Mar 1
Price Free
Location Tokyo Skytree Town

Universal Studios Japan TM & © Universal Studios. All rights reserved

Universal Studios Christmas Joy

Universal Studios Japan will celebrate the holidays with new shows, exciting attractions, limited edition merchandise, and seasonal menus.

Date & Time Nov 19, 2025-Jan 4, 2026
Price starting at ¥8900
Location Universal Studios Japan
tokyo mega illumination 2025

image courtesy of qetic

Tokyo Mega Illumination 2025-2026

The Tokyo Mega Illumination is a vast, dynamic spectacle held at the Oi Racecourse, featuring one of the largest light installations in the Tokyo area. Highlights include the spectacular Aurora Forest and a vibrant, synchronized Rainbow Fountain show, often combined with interactive displays and appearances by miniature horses. 

Date & Time Nov 1, 2025-Jan 11, 2026・4:30–9 p.m.・Last entry 20:00
Price Advance: Adults ¥800-¥1,300 / Children ¥400-¥700
Location Oi Racecourse
More Info Check website for detailed pricing options

tokyo illuminations 2025 Shinjuku south

Shinjuku South Illumination 2025-2026

The Shinjuku "Minamillumi" transforms the Shinjuku South Exit area into a festive, illuminated walkway. Starting at the New South Gate, the glowing path connects Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord and Takashimaya Times Square, with each location featuring its own unique lighting theme. This event offers a warm, calming escape from the city rush, showcasing Shinjuku’s softer holiday side.

Date & Time Nov 12, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・5–11 p.m.
Price Free
Location Shinjuku Southern Terrace, Shinjuku Mylord, Takashimaya Times Square

marunouchi christmas lights illumination tokyo

Marunouchi Illumination 2025-2026

This elegant display features approximately 820,000 champagne-gold LED lights adorning over 340 trees along the 1.2 km stretch of Marunouchi Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori Avenue. It's a classic, sophisticated winter tradition in the upscale business district, known for its warm, refined ambiance and eco-friendly lighting.

Date & Time Nov 11, 2025-Feb 15, 2026・4–11 p.m.・Gyoko-dori Ave Illuminations 16:00 - 24:00, Nov 28 – Dec 25 only
Price Free
Location Tokyo Station area and Marunouchi-Nakadori Ave

Yunth Midtown Ice Rink

The Yunth Midtown Ice Rink is Tokyo's largest outdoor ice skating rink and will be open from November 21 to February 23.

Date & Time Nov 21, 2025-Feb 23, 2026・11 a.m.–9 p.m.・closed on January 1; last entry at 20:00
Price starting at ¥1400
Location Tokyo Midtown Grass Square

Hibiya Magic Time Illuminations 2025

The streets of Hibiya welcomes guests to experience the magic of holiday illuminations, including a special collaboration with Zootopia.

Date & Time Nov 13, 2025-Feb 28, 2026・4–11 p.m.
Price Free
Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Step Plaza

tokyo illuminations 2025 yebisu garden place

Yebisu Garden Place Illumination 2025-2026

This spot exudes luxury and charm, highlighted by one of the world's largest Baccarat crystal chandeliers, featuring thousands of crystals and lights. The area also boasts a magnificent Christmas tree and a festive European-style market, creating an elegant holiday atmosphere.

Date & Time Nov 8, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・4–11 p.m.・From 17:00 on November 8
Price Free
Location Yebisu Garden Place

Photo courtesy of PR Times and Yomiuri Land Co., Ltd. | © MOTOKO ISHII LIGHTING DESIGN

Yomiuriland Jewellumination

Yomiuriland will have its 16th season of illuminations from October 23 to April 5 with fountain shows, food and merchandise.

Date & Time Oct 23, 2025-Apr 5, 2026
Price ¥1800 for adults (admission only); ¥5900 for adult day pass (all-you-can-ride)
Location Yomiuriland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in January

Salin Live at Cotton Club

Thai-born drummer Salin will make her Japan debut at Cotton Club, blending Thai and West African tradition for a unique and inescapable beat.

Date & Time Jan 11-13
Price starting at ¥7700
Location Cotton Club

Dawgss Birthday Togetherness Jam at Blue Note Place

Sota Morimitsu's “Dawgss Togetherness Jam” will come to life at Blue Note Place, featuring Morimitsu on bass and Hiromu on keyboard.

Date & Time Jan 14, 2026・7–10:30 p.m.・doors open at 18:00; last order for food at 21:00 and for drinks at 22:00
Price starting at ¥4500
Location Blue Note Place
More Info a minimum of one order per person is required

Kenny Garrett and Sounds from the Ancestors

Kenny Garrett, one of the most influential saxophonists of the jazz community, will return to Japan for his first performance since 2024.

Date & Time Jan 17-19
Price starting at ¥11000
Location Blue Note Tokyo
More Info Reservations can only be made via the website

Senri Oe Trio

Senri Oe, a globally-renowned jazz pianist, will return to Tokyo with his trio featuring Matt Clohesy on bass and Ross Pederson on drums.

Date & Time Jan 20-22
Price starting at ¥9900
Location Blue Note Tokyo
More Info Reservations can only be made via the website

Stephane Wrembel Trio: A Celebration of the Birthday of Django Reinhardt

Stephan Wrembel will perform at the Cotton Club for the first time, coinciding with the birthday of guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt.

Date & Time Jan 22-23
Price starting at ¥8800
Location Cotton Club

Ami Taf Ra Live

Rising star Ami Taf Ra will have her first-ever Japan performance, presenting her debut album "The Prophet and The Madman."

Date & Time Jan 23-24
Price starting at ¥9900
Location Blue Note Tokyo
More Info Reservations can only be made via the website

Respect for Jazz Giants: Music of Keith Jarret

Pianist Chinami Yamaguchi will make her debut at Blue Note Place, presenting her take on Keith Jarrett’s masterpiece, “The Koln Concert.”

Date & Time Jan 28, 2026・Close at 22:30 (last order for food at 21:00 and for drinks at 22:00)
Price starting at ¥2500
Location Blue Note Place
More Info a minimum of one order per person is required, Reservations can only be made via the website

Toko Furuuchi Live

Singer-songwriter Toko Furuuchi will revisit her hit songs with a special arrangement, offering an intimate evening of timeless songs.

Date & Time Jan 29, 2026
Price starting at ¥6500
Location Blue Note Place
More Info a minimum of one order per person is required, Reservations can only be made via the website

Action Trio: David Binney, Louis Cole and Pera Krstajic

The Action Trio (David Binney, Louis Cole, Pera Krstaic) will perform in Japan for the first time with music spanning jazz, techno and rock.

Date & Time Jan 30-Feb 1
Price starting at ¥8500
Location Cotton Club

LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour

J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.

Date & Time Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
Price ¥9600
Location Tokyo International Forum

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in January

Look Back Anime Movie Exhibition

Azabudai Hills Gallery will host a special exhibition exploring the development of Look Back, a film which has received worldwide acclaim.

Date & Time Jan 16-Mar 29・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 17:30
Price ¥2500 for adults; ¥1700 for junior high school students and under.
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

Dragon Ball Z 40th Anniversary Genkida Matsuri

Celebrating the 40 years, Dragon Ball Genkida Matsuri at Makuhari Messe will bring merch, games and special guests such as the voice of Goku. 

Date & Time Jan 25, 2026・~6 p.m.・last admission at 17:00
Price Free
Location Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Halls 9-11
More Info Admission by lottery only

Ghost in the Shell: The Exibition

Tokyo Node will host first ever large-scale exhibition solely dedicated to Ghost in the Shell, covering nearly 30 years of the franchise.

Date & Time Jan 30-Apr 5・Last admission: 30 minutes before closing each day
Price adults: ¥2700, high school and junior high school students: ¥1900, elementary school students: ¥1200
Location Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills

All of Evangelion 30th Anniversary Exhibition

Celebrating 30 years of Evangelion, the All of Evangelion exhibition at Tokyo City View will showcase anime's history and production process.

Date & Time Nov 14, 2025-Jan 12, 2026・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last Entry at 21:00
Price ¥2400 for adults, ¥1700 for university/high school students, ¥1100 for 4-year-old children to junior high school students, ¥2100 for seniors 65 and older
Location Tokyo City View

Chopper's Cafe One Piece Collaboration Pop-Up

One Piece's popular character Tony Tony Chopper will host a collaboration cafe inside Shibuya 109 from December 24 to February 1.

Date & Time Dec 24, 2025-Feb 1, 2026
Price ¥660 reservation fee
Location BOX cafe & space SHIBUYA 109

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in January

Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge

Experience the Highball Happy Hour at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge on the 51st floor of the hotel Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills.

Date & Time Jan 5-Feb 28・5–8 p.m.
Price ¥990 During Happy Hour
Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
More Info Prices are inclusive of consumption tax and subject to a 15% service charge.

Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Gallery 11

Until the end of May, guests at Gallery 11 can experience a delightful afternoon tea set with a playful twist on a skateboard.

Date & Time Jan 5-May 31・11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last order 20:00
Price ¥6,000
Location Gallery 11
More Info Tax and service charge included

Il Lupino's Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set

Il Lupino Japan is currently offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea set featuring top-quality savory dishes and sweets.

Date & Time Jan 16-Apr 30・11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m.・Last orders 22:30
Price ¥7,800 on weekdays, ¥8,800 on weekends and holidays
Location Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
More Info Includes one drink. Tax and service charge included

Festive Brunch at the Oak Door

Visitors to the Oak Door on the 6th floor of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo during weekends and holidays in December can enjoy a Festive Brunch.

Date & Time Dec 6, 2025-Jan 4, 2026・11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Price Food only ¥8,800, With Free-Flow Drinks ¥11,550
Location The Oak Door
More Info With Free-Flow Champagne ¥15,700

Dreamlight Hotel Festive Tree and Afternoon Tea at The Tokyo Edition

The Tokyo Edition hotel has unveiled its annual festive trees — this year created in collaboration with art director Yuni Yoshida and design brand 130 (OneThirty). Continuing the hotel's tradition of championing local creativity and sustainability, the 2025 installation is titled Dreamlight Hotel, a playful concept imagining another hotel hidden inside the hotel.

Date & Time Nov 20, 2025-Jan 20, 2026・12–5 p.m.・L.O. 16:30
Price ¥9,000 and up
Location The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay's Winter Market Fair

Visitors to the Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay can enjoy a cozy winter-themed buffet designed to warm both the body and soul.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2025-Jan 30, 2026
Price Dinner: ¥6,000-¥7,500 for Dinner (Adults), Lunch: ¥5,000-¥6,000 (Adults)
Location Oriental Hotel Tokyo Bay
More Info Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for details.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills' 2025 Festive Menus

With the festive season drawing closer, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is celebrating the magic of the season with some special winter offerings.

Date & Time Oct 1, 2025-Jan 31, 2026
Price Varies
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package, “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today."

Date & Time Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
Price Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info A minimim two-night stay is required

Strawberry Afternoon Set (for two people)

Strawberry Afternoon Tea at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

Available until May 31, 2026, the Atrium Lounge at ANA InterContinental Tokyo presents a sumptuous Strawberry Afternoon Tea menu.

Date & Time Dec 27, 2025-May 31, 2026・11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・2-hour limit. Last order 30 min before end
Price ¥8,500 per person (including consumption tax and service charge)
Location The Atrium Lounge at ANA InerContinental Tokyo
More Info ¥9,600 with special “Strawberry Quartz” drink

Tokyo Film and Gaming Events in January

'Kokuho' Film Exhibition

Kokuho has become Japan's highest grossing film. Ginza Sony Park will be hosting a free exhibition, featuring photographs from the movie set.

Date & Time Jan 7-28・10 a.m.–7 p.m.・last entry at 18:30
Price Free
Location Ginza Sony Park

Five Nights at Freddy's Cafe & Pop-Up Shop

The first-ever Five Nights at Freddy's pop-up event in Japan will open in Tree Village in Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka featuring a special menu.

Date & Time Jan 10-Feb 6・10 a.m.–9 p.m.・last order at 20:30
Price
Location Tree Village

Hollywood Masters in Photos Exhibition

The National Film Archive of Japan museum will host an exhibition on famous film directors and stars from the "Golden Age" of Hollywood.

Date & Time Dec 16, 2025-Mar 22, 2026・11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:00
Price adults: ¥250, university students: ¥130, free for high school students and under and guests over 65
Location National Film Archive of Japan

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Updated On January 1, 2026