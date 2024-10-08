I’m tired of seeing the same old clubs on every “Best of Tokyo Nightlife” list, written by someone who probably hasn’t even set foot in half of them. I’ve paid my dues (and the overpriced cover charges). So, please, let me save you the wasted extortionate 5 a.m. taxi fares and disappointment. Here’s your real, relevant guide to Tokyo nightlife, from someone who’s lived it.

Shibuya-Aoyama

Womb

Womb’s been around long enough to know how to do things right. The foreign DJs are always big names, and the crowd is there to sweat it out on one of the three floors. This is one of the few places in Tokyo where the music is the main event, not the crowd.

Mitsuki

Mitsuki looks more like a bunker than a club as you descend into a dimly lit red room with techno beats. It will make you feel like you’re in Berlin (or at least wish you were). It’s dark, raw and refreshingly unpretentious.

Lion and Enter

Two clubs, one crowd. These clubs sit right next to each other in Jingumae, sharing more than just a building. Models and their entourages bounce between the two floors in Jingumae, decked out in a vague 1990s-Paris-meets-Tokyo aesthetic. They’re cooler than you, and they want you to know it. The music is a mix of house, techno and even afrobeats, depending on the day and time.

Vent

Arguably the best club on this list. The cover can be steep depending on the DJ, but it’s worth every yen. Vent is a sleek, top-tier venue that consistently pulls in international heavyweights, especially if you’re into techno and house. Stylish but never pretentious, Vent sets the bar high for what a club should be. And if you swing by in the daytime, it turns into Wall & Wall, a laid-back music venue with a completely different vibe.

Neverland

Here’s a free tip: never land in Neverland. This club is the stuff of legends, and not in a good way. It’s known as the single worst club in Tokyo, a title it’s earned through years of dodgy practices, questionable clientele and enough regrettable stories to fill a novel. Girls drink free, which sounds great until you realize it’s just bait for a night you’ll probably want to forget.

Harlem

Right next to Neverland but in a league of its own, Harlem is one of Tokyo’s only hip-hop clubs. With two floors dedicated entirely to hip-hop, this is where you go if you’re serious about beats. It’s a little less about the scene and more about the sound — making it a refreshing change from the typical pick-up spots.

Baia

This is Shibuya’s bright, shiny new playground. Baia is basically a magnet for anyone under 25 with a passport. The vibe is bright, with Tiffany blue everywhere, and the music is unapologetically pop and hip-hop. It’s not subtle, but then again, that’s not what you’re here for. Expect to see tourists and Tokyo’s younger scene blending into one blurry, sweaty crowd.

Cé La Vi

High above Shibuya, Cé La Vi is all about the view — and by that, I mean the skyline and the people. It offers some of the best balcony views of the city, and, more importantly, a front-row seat to see the inflated egos that hover around overpriced drinks. It’s where everyone who wants to be someone congregates, dressed to impress and with a phone permanently glued to their hand for the perfect rooftop selfie.

Roppongi-Azabu

1Oak

This is where the celebrities flock for their after-parties. Smack in the middle of Azabujuban, 1Oak is all glitz and glam. Expect over-the-top bottle service — probably the most extravagant in all of Tokyo. If a major artist is performing in the city, you can bet their after-party will end up here. If you’re looking for a night dripping in excess, this is your place.

Shinjuku

Warp

Shinjuku’s mega-club, this is where all corners of Tokyo collide, from local kids and foreigners to business workers who’ve just left the office. It’s loud, chaotic and exactly what you want if you’re after an unpredictable night. Genres vary by floor, so you’ll find something that fits, whether you’re into EDM, hip-hop or just watching the scene unfold.

ZeroTokyo

The freshest face in Kabukicho Tower, ZeroTokyo is a club that looks sleek on the outside and even sleeker on the inside. With a sound system that could probably register on the Richter scale, you’ll feel the bass in your bones. The crowd is a mix of Tokyo’s subversive nightlife veterans and curious newcomers, but don’t be surprised if you leave with your expectations shaken — this place doesn’t play by the usual rules.

Nakameguro

Solfa

Situated in a basement just steps from the boutique-lined, dog-hotel-infested stretch of Meguro River, Solfa offers a cozy, intimate vibe you won’t find in most Tokyo clubs. It’s a tiny venue that’s big on hip-hop and dance music. The space may be small, but the energy is anything but.

Hven

Hven, fresh on the scene as of March 2024, looks like someone’s dream of a space station, with chrome finishes and glowing green LED lighting to remind you this place is cutting-edge. By day, it’s a swanky dining spot, but come nightfall, it’s all techno and house, with local DJs pulling in a crowd of young creatives.

There you have it — your ticket to Tokyo’s real nightlife. Skip the overdone and let the night take you where it wants to go.

