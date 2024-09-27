Akasaka offers a sophisticated and diverse nightlife scene, perfect for those seeking unique experiences. From cigar lounges to beer sanctuaries and cozy terraces, here’s your guide to enjoying the best of Akasaka after dark:

B&R

For those who revel in the rich aroma of cigars and the deep notes of fine spirits, B&R is a hidden gem in Akasaka — a sanctuary of sophistication for the discerning connoisseur. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the inviting glow of dimmed lights reflecting off polished wood and dark leather, casting a warm, intimate ambiance that whispers of quiet luxury.

With a carefully curated selection of cigars and spirits, B&R invites guests to indulge in a perfect pairing while soaking in the rich, woody interior bathed in soft lighting. In this serene, wood-paneled retreat, time seems to slow, offering a perfect haven for those who seek to savor the finer pleasures of life in a setting that is both elegant and unpretentious.

Délirium Café Reserve

Beer lovers will find their haven at Délirium Café, the Asian flagship of the iconic Belgian beer bar, known worldwide and even recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Directly connected to Akasaka Station in the Akasaka Sacas Biz Tower, the cafe boasts an impressive selection of over 40 bottled Belgian beers and more than eight draft varieties, including the award-winning Delirium Tremens.

Guests can enjoy the open-air entrance area or relax on plush sofas in semi-private spaces, making it a perfect spot to unwind after catching a show at the Akasaka ACT Theater or simply for a leisurely lunch or dinner. The cafe also features a range of grilled dishes, including their signature aged steaks, making it a great all-around spot for food and drink.

Grigio La Tavola

For those who prefer sipping wine under the open sky, Grigio La Tavola offers a sophisticated yet relaxed terrace escape amidst the energy of Akasaka Biz Tower. The chic, understated tables exude elegance, perfectly complemented by the gentle hum of conversations and the soft glow of ambient lighting. Order a class from the extensive menu, or, if you prefer, choose your own bottle directly from the wine cellar.

Grigio’s charm lies in its quiet sophistication; for those who want to do a little bar-hopping, it’s situated beside the lively cigar bar B&R. The warm wooden interiors and subtle lighting create a cocoon of calm, inviting guests to savor every moment. Whether you’re enjoying Italian comfort food or just winding down with a glass of natural wine, Grigio provides a perfect escape in Akasaka.

Heaven

For rock music fans, Heaven is the place to be in Akasaka. This lively rock music bar offers an electrifying atmosphere where you can enjoy live performances while sipping your favorite drinks. With a stage designed to deliver an immersive rock experience, Heaven is where music truly comes alive.

The bar features live bands playing a range of over 200 songs, with a focus on hard rock. The energy is infectious, and for those who feel inspired, there’s even an opportunity for spontaneous guest performances. Don’t worry if you’re not a seasoned musician—the band members are more than happy to support and accompany you, ensuring a memorable jam session.

Akasaka’s nightlife caters to various tastes, from refined cigars and spirits to world-class beers and elegant wines. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a good cigar, sip on a Belgian ale, or relax with a glass of wine, Akasaka has something to offer every night owl.