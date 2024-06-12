Even in the throes of rainy season, we can still enjoy the dance floor. With a range of events this month, June really hits the sweet spot between festivals, live events and dance parties, meaning that no matter what the day or night, you’ll still find something to have a wiggle or even a mosh to.

Tokyo Concerts and Festivals in June

Manhattan Portage presents Body&Soul Live in Japan 2024 Body&Soul is a pioneering party that is known across the house music scene. It features three iconic New York DJs: Francois K., Danny Krivit and Joe Claussell. They are all known for their unique talents and open-minded soundscapes. The event is characterized by its inclusivity, with performers and staff coming from various backgrounds. The audience shares a deep love for music, creating a space brimming with friendship. Body&Soul retains the beauty of past parties, allowing attendees to discover values of great importance. Date & Time Jun 23, 2024・12:00-21:00 Price ¥8,500 Location Kiranah Garden Toyosu

The Do-Over Tokyo 2024 Whatever the weather, The Do-Over summer daytime party series always brings out a bit of California sunshine in everyone. Established in 2005 in Los Angeles, The Do-Over has been supplying the best daytime party options for nearly 20 years. The magical tropical daytime get-down has built a following like no other, all thanks to the deep, consistent vibe and "hang loose" attitude, curated by founders Chris Haycock, Jamie Strong and Aloe Blacc. Over the years, The Do-Over has spread its fun-loving, funky sounds across the world with a philosophy of keeping all guest DJs a mystery, encouraging attendees to leave all hype and expectations at home. Well-known for its offerings of sangria, buckets of beer and an all-day BBQ, The Do-Over is a stone-cold winner to all who've experienced it — the only sensible conclusion to a proper weekend of partying. Date & Time Jun 22, 2024・12:00-19:00 Price ¥3000 Location Odaiba Shiokaze Park

Dead Pop Festival Now in its ninth year, the Dead Pop festival welcomes an eclectic mix of pop and hip-hop names alongside bands and indie acts. This year's edition welcomes Awich, Yoasobi and The Oral Cigarettes. Date & Time Jun 29, 2024-Jun 30, 2024・11:00-・Doors open 09:00 Price ¥19,000 Location Higashi Ogishima Park

Tokyo Club Events in June

AIAIAI & Arturia Free Music Studio DJs and producers rejoice, for AI & Arturia is partnering to create a temporary, free studio space in the very heart of Tokyo. Book two-hour sessions AIAIAI UNIT-4 Wireless+ and TMA-2 Studio Wireless+

Arturia PolyBrute 12, AstroLab, MiniLab 3 and AudioFuse 16Rig Check the page for further announcements, including workshops very soon. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 7, 2024・12:00-・Time slots consist of 2 hours Price Free Location LOCUL

Showa Kayo Night Showa Kayo Night is returning to Shibuya with a regular monthly event for the first time since 2020, now on the 3rd Thursday of each month at the fabulous Or Miyashita Park 3F. They play the best Japanese oldies from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and have become an old-time classic event. Whether a veteran Showa Kayo Night-er or new recruit, everyone is welcome to join in to dance, drink and get groovy all over again. Celebrating 10 years of events, join what is sure to be another decade of decadent dancing in the heart of Shibuya. See you there! Date & Time Jun 20, 2024・18:00-23:30 Price ¥500 Location Or Miyashita Park

Tokyo Live Events in June

More Tokyo Music Live: Electro Pop & Soul In the heart of Shimokitazawa, the hub of Tokyo's live music, More Than Music are hosting a regular "More Tokyo Music" event. Immerse yourself in a vibrant world of music every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. With carefully curated live performances, each week offers a unique sonic journey that spans genres and captivates all tastes. This week's lineup includes Lottalove band (Electro-pop). Date & Time Jun 19, 2024・19:00-23:00 Price Admission ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Shimokitazawa Breath

More Tokyo Music Live: Alternative Rock In the heart of Shimokitazawa, the hub of Tokyo's live music, More Than Music are hosting a regular "More Tokyo Music" event. Immerse yourself in a vibrant world of music every Wednesday, with carefully curated live performances. Each week offers a unique sonic journey that spans genres and captivates all tastes. This weeks lineup includes Monotsuki and Robert Taira Wilson. Date & Time Jun 26, 2024・19:00-23:00 Price Admission ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Shimokitazawa Breath

