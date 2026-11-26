Japan is widely regarded as one of the world’s safest travel destinations, which makes a new warning to tourists all the more startling. The British Embassy in Tokyo has launched a social media campaign highlighting the risks of spiked drinks and credit card fraud, enlisting rapper and manga artist Shao Dow to help get the message across. While the campaign draws attention to a darker side of Tokyo’s nightlife, the embassy has stressed that Japan remains a safe destination.

“I have an important announcement,” posted Dow. “Drink spiking cases have been on the rise in Tokyo, with British men in their 20s and 30s being one of the most targeted groups.” He also warns that some victims have lost as much as £30,000 (over ¥6 million) in a single night, waking up with no memory of what happened. His advice to visitors is simple: stay alert, trust your instincts, keep an eye on your belongings and never follow strangers into bars.

Tokyo Nightlife Scams: Hundreds of Cases Reported

The scale of the problem is reflected in the figures: around 340 bar-related rip-offs, involving a total of ¥390 million ($2.44 million), were recorded in the Shinjuku police jurisdiction between January and October. This represented an increase of approximately 195 cases and ¥250 million compared with the same period a year earlier. Foreign nationals accounted for around 245 victims, or 70% of the total, while street touts were involved in approximately 220 incidents, or 65%, according to police.

Earlier this month, around 160 riot police raided two establishments in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district following reports of customers being ripped off. Five people were detained in the operation, amid growing pressure on authorities to crack down on businesses accused of targeting tourists with exorbitant bills and fraudulent credit card charges. Those detained included the managers of the two establishments: Nigerian national Ekwelundu Ambrose Osita, 62, and Yokohama resident Arata Kashiwabara.

Australian Embassy Warns of Drink Spiking and Bar Fraud

The growing problem has prompted warnings from other foreign governments. The Australian Embassy in Tokyo has highlighted rising reports of drink spiking and associated credit card and bank fraud in Japan. Its travel advice identifies nightlife districts including Kabukicho, Shibuya and Roppongi in Tokyo, and Shinsaibashi, Namba and Dotonbori in Osaka, as areas of concern. According to the advisory, victims are often enticed into bars by street touts before experiencing memory loss and discovering unauthorized charges on their cards.

Related Posts