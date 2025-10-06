Japan’s weekend beer scene went unexpectedly quiet as Asahi Group Holdings, maker of the nation’s iconic Super Dry, was forced to halt production following a major cyberattack. The ransomware incident, which began in early October, crippled the company’s computer systems and temporarily shut down most of its factories.

The disruption sent shockwaves through restaurants, bars and distributors nationwide, many of which rely heavily on Asahi’s products. By Saturday night, some izakaya owners in Tokyo reported their kegs had run dry, leaving loyal Super Dry fans reaching for alternatives.

Cyberattack Brings Japan’s Top Brewer to a Standstill

Asahi confirmed on Monday, October 6, that it had resumed operations at its six beer plants, but it’s unclear how long it will take for all systems to be fully restored. In a statement on Friday, the brand said it was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery.”

The company revealed that the attack was carried out using ransomware, a type of malware that encrypts data and demands payment for its release. Since the shutdown, Asahi has been accepting orders manually, using paper and fax machines — a stark contrast to its usual high-tech operations.

In a series of statements, representatives from FamilyMart, 7-Eleven and Lawson all said that their shops expect to see a shortage of Asahi products.

Experts Warn of Long Road to Recovery

On October 3, Asahi confirmed traces of possible data leaks linked to the cyberattack, though the company has not disclosed whether any ransom demands were made. Investigations are ongoing, and officials have not provided a timeline for full restoration.

Cybersecurity specialist Masakatsu Morii, Professor Emeritus at Kobe University, warned that recovery could be slow. “A complete restoration could take two to three months, or even half a year,” he said. “Even robust security systems aren’t foolproof.”

For now, as production slowly resumes and Japan’s bars wait for the kegs to refill, one thing is certain: The threat of a catastrophic “dry spell” has reminded everyone how central a cold pint of Super Dry is to the nation’s nightlife.

