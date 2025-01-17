On January 15, police in Hyogo Prefecture arrested a 54-year-old male on suspicion of violating the Firearms and Swords Control Law. Authorities seized 91 items from real weapons to model guns, 17 of which are classified as lethal. Each item had been handmade.

A Thorough Police Investigation Following a Tip-off

The investigation began with a tip-off received in August last year. This eventually led to a raid on the suspect’s property on Wednesday. During the search, police confiscated 91 different weapons and models, from mini cannons to mini guns and pencil guns.

At this stage, it’s unclear how long the man had been making his own weapons. However, social media posts revealed evidence of his activities, including one video showing him firing a handmade bazooka.

Regret at Lack of Foresight

Upon arrest, the unnamed company employee of Kobe city’s Chuo ward said, “Make no mistake, these are mine. I wish I’d just thrown them away.”

This case has seen reporting across national outlets, appearing in media such as NHK and Asahi Shimbun. The sheer volume and variety of the weapons makes this an unusual case, especially in a country that has strict firearm laws.

Weapon Regulations in Japan

Japan is renowned for its tight weapon control laws, which many attribute to its incredibly low levels of homicide.

There are strict regulations against the manufacturing, possession and sale of firearms and weapons, including light weapons. Less than 0.5% of Japan’s population owns firearms — approximately 400,000 people — according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This tight regulation stands in stark contrast to the United States. A recent survey put gun ownership at 32% of the US population.

