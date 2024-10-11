On a recent Monday morning, I was commuting to work by train. As I observed the people pressed together around me, I found myself marveling at how beautifully sleek and collected the Japanese population’s hair can be. Not a hair was out of place, and a glossy shine reflected light even under the harsh overhead train lighting.

Trying to bring about this same lustrous effect in my own hair, I’ve been on the hunt for hair masks, which are, essentially, a thicker form of conditioner offering a deeper treatment to bring life back to damaged and dry hair. From my hunt to you — here are five recommended Japanese hair masks you can apply at home that will leave your hair with a smooth and nourished finish.

The Ultimate Winter Hair Mask: Sorule Softening Mask

Sorule’s Softening Mask was one of those impulse buys. You know the ones — you take one look at the aesthetic little tub of product, envision it in your shower and then take it to the checkout. While the packaging may have initiated my purchase, the effect this mask had on my hair is what kept it in regular rotation in my shower routine. A charming detail to note is the brand slogan featured on the back of the tub: “Cherish yourself. Make your life more exciting.” Who wouldn’t be a sucker for this packaging?

First, let’s talk about the scent, which reminds me of a sophisticated niche perfume. Imagine an autumnal aroma that melds notes of honey and musk, layered with hints of deep and creamy nutty undertones. When it comes to texture, the Sorule Softening Mask is thicker than the other hair masks mentioned in this article, so it follows that it works wonders in those extra dry autumn and winter months. Containing fig extract, black tea extract, water-soluble collagen, keratins and honey, this mask will leave your hair smelling delightful and feeling luxuriously soft.

A Natural Scalp and Hair Treatment: LpLp Thalasso Care The Mask

Formulated from kelp grown near the Hokkaido city of Hakodate, deep sea water from the city of Muroto in Kochi Prefecture and mineral-rich kucha marine clay from Okinawa Prefecture, LpLp’s Thalasso Care The Mask nourishes hair through the power of the sea. Free from parabens, silicones, mineral oils, artificial fragrances and alcohol, this hair mask has quickly become a favorite — and knowing it doesn’t contain harmful ingredients has given me peace of mind with each use.

This mask provided instant relief for my hair and scalp, both of which were sun-scorched after long summer days spent at the beach. Yes, you read that right — this mask can be applied to the scalp as well as to the hair! Even better, it won’t leave your scalp feeling greasy or prone to excess oil production in the days following application, making it a great solution for people with flaky scalp.

I typically apply Thalasso Care The Mask 15 minutes before a shower. The scent, reminiscent of a very faint lemongrass, fades away after rinsing your hair. With its nourishing ingredients and gentle formula, Thalasso Care The Mask is a must-try for anyone looking to revitalize their hair and scalp.

A Nourishing Drugstore Hair Mask: Honeyque Night Repair Premium Mask

Having grown up in Australia, I am no stranger to manuka honey, which is a staple cure-all in my household. Sore throat? Manuka. Skin abrasions? Manuka. Giant pimple? Manuka. You get the picture. So imagine my delight when I discovered Honeyque Night Repair Premium Mask at my local drugstore. Scanning the label, I found it contained organic manuka honey. The next thing I knew, I was at the checkout.

After getting home from work, I applied this honey-infused mask to dry hair, slicked my hair back into a bun and got to work making dinner and catching up on work emails. After an hour, the mask had hardened on my hair, rather like a strong-hold styling gel. I washed my hair, skipped the conditioner and proceeded to go about my night as usual. Come morning, my hair was soft, silky and tangle-free. Deeply nourishing without feeling heavy, Honeyque Night Repair Premium Mask left me thinking, This doesn’t feel like a drugstore hair mask.

A Hair Mask for Busy Lifestyles: Yolu Calm Night Repair Gel Hair Mask

Yolu’s Calm Night Repair Gel Hair Mask is perfect for those on the go who struggle to find time for self-care before bedtime. Containing three types of collagen — each boasting different molecular weights — this mask swiftly tames frizz and soothes damaged hair.

This mask is perfect for nights when you come home tired and desperate to fall into bed — but still want to wash your hair. Between shampooing and conditioning, simply apply this mask to the ends of your hair and let it absorb into the strands for around 10 seconds. If you have more time on your hands and are in need of a deeper treatment, apply the mask to dry hair 10 to 15 minutes before showering. Post-shower, you’ll notice a sweet and fruity floral aroma that will linger in your hair for the next two days.

Find Yolu’s Calm Night Repair Gel Hair Mask at Japanese drugstores and retail shops like Don Quijote.

A Hair Mask for Straight Hair: Hada Nature Moist Hair Care Treatment

For people with a straighter hair type, this is the hair mask for you. Moist Hair Care Treatment contains three types of keratin and a wealth of botanical extracts and oils, from rosemary and sage extracts to sunflower seed and argan oils, to help soften and repair damaged hair. Considering its stacked ingredient list, it’s no surprise that this hair mask leaves your hair sleek and frizz-free.

While I don’t bleach and color my hair, I do blow-dry after every wash and often use heat tools. As a result, I find my hair prone to split ends and damage. Hada Nature’s Moist Hair Care Treatment has been my go-to when I need an extra bit of rejuvenation after a particularly grueling session with my curling iron. The day after using this hair treatment, my natural waves soften into a smoother, straighter look. Therefore, for those who have a straighter hair type, this hair mask should work wonders for achieving a glossy, frizz-free finish.

