Now that drinking in the street is banned in Shibuya, where else can you go? We rounded up our favorite establishments that you can pop into with a group of friends. From rowdy izakaya — Japanese pubs with food — to classic bars, find somewhere new to hang out. All these places are close to the center of the city.

Mikkeller Kiosk Bar

A slice of Copenhagen in Shibuya, Mikkeller Kiosk Bar brings the famed Danish brewery’s unique craft beers to Tokyo. Located conveniently near Shibuya Station, this kiosk-inspired bar features a rotating selection of beer on tap. Mikkeller is great for those looking for a place to enjoy rare brews while enjoying a good catch up.

Hanchika

Hanchika, which lies just off Dogenzaka’s bustling main road, serves up Chinese-inspired izakaya food and an impressive array of Japanese drinks, including a range of sours to punters perched on stools at metal tables. The menu ranges from creative small plates to hearty dishes.

Bloody Angle Dougen Tong

For those craving a place to let off some steam while looking cool as you do it, Bloody Angle Dougen Tong is the spot. Known for its extensive vinyl collection, the music here is loud. Standing or seated, it’s ideal for those who enjoy their drinks with a side of character.

Sakaba Tezuka

Sakaba Tezuka is a relatively new Shibuya spot that specializes in Tokyo’s soul food, monjayaki. Located next to the Inokashira Line exit of Shibuya Station, this is a great place to head to when you arrive in the center. The bar runs a happy hour with some drinks starting at ¥300 (at the time of writing), between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Maribana Craft Beer Izakaya

Maribana Craft Beer Izakaya brings an eclectic range of Japanese craft beers to Shibuya’s lively Dogenzaka district. It’s a popular spot for locals seeking a traditional Japanese izakaya menu mixed in with some craft beer on top. Bring someone who speaks Japanese with you for the full experience.

Commune

Located atop Shibuya Parco department store, this rooftop bar offers an open-air view of Shibuya’s nightscape. Though it doesn’t stay open late, its spacious terrace and high ceilings make it a prime spot for a refreshing drink after a day of exploring. Commune has a couple of bars operating inside its space: one has more classic offerings, while the other has fancier drinks featuring things like elderflower and herbs.

Yamaga

If you’re looking to keep drinking until the sun comes up, Yamaga is the place to be. Open 24 hours, seven days a week this late-night spot in Shibuya is known for its rowdiness and unpretentious ambiance. With a great lineup of affordable drinks and bar food, Yamaga attracts a mix of night owls and early-morning revelers looking for one last round. Drink around the clock in one of th most unpretentious places in Tokyo.

