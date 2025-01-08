Chickens everywhere are cowering in fear once again. After the huge success and internet furor from last year, KFC has announced that its tabehoudai (all-you-can-eat) campaign is back. The official announcement came on January 6 via the chicken company’s website as the “All-You-Can-Eat Original Chicken” promotion. Read on to find out more details about how you can find yourself bathing in KFC chicken.

All About The All-You-Can-Eat Campaign

While the campaign specifically says “original chicken,” it actually extends to other food items such as french fries, biscuits and drinks. This is definitely crucial. As much as we all love fried chicken, there’s possibly a limit to that love. Breaking up the flavor profile of the chicken with a handful of fries or a bit of gravy that comes with the biscuit sounds like a taste reprieve, even if it’s definitely not a healthy one. We also think the strategy of washing it all down with your soft drink of choice is definitely going to help you consume more chicken.

Diners will have to be fast as you’ll only be able to indulge for 45 minutes before the time runs out. So make sure you pace yourself to avoid tapping out too early. Pricing for this promotion is ¥2,000 for adults and ¥980 for elementary school students. One infant can eat for free when accompanied by an adult, subsequent babies will be charged ¥980.

Where To Participate in the ‘All-You-Can-Eat Original Chicken’ Campaign

The KFC “All-You-Can-Eat Original Chicken” promotion will be held at 353 stories throughout Japan. Some of the Tokyo-based locations include the Gotanda branch, the Akihabara branch and the Yotsuya Station branch. For a full list of participating outlets or to make a reservation, check the list that’s on the official KFC website here.

Related Posts