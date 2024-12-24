Wrapping a leek around one’s neck is said to cure a sore throat in Japan. While this claim hasn’t been scientifically proven, it has its merits — leeks, garlic and green onion contain allicin, a compound carrying anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. While this article may endorse consuming leeks, please don’t go wrapping your neck in one before bed. Instead, try the foods mentioned below when and if you feel the beginning of a cold coming on.

C1000 Vitamin Lemon

Japan’s convenience stores never cease to amaze — especially with small, ready-to-go drinks available at the touch of a credit card. One such example is House Wellness Foods’ C1000 Vitamin Lemon, offered in variations like Original Lemon, Vitamin Orange, Vitamin Lemon Collagen and Vitamin Lemon Citric Acid. These compact 140ml bottles pack a punch, delivering 1,000mg of vitamin C into one bottle — the equivalent of 50 lemons! These drinks also contain vitamin B1 and vitamin D, which aid in metabolizing food and maintaining healthy bones, muscles and teeth.

When cold symptoms start to emerge, my first stop is the convenience store to stock up and drink two before continuing my day. Another Vitamin C product to keep on hand during winter is VC3000 Throat Lozenges, which you can easily find in convenience stores and stash in your coat pocket when you’re on the go. Each candy contains about 20mg of vitamin C, which is roughly 25% of the recommended daily intake of 75-90mg. A great way to use these lozenges is by dropping one into your stovetop-brewed tea, adding an extra boost of vitamin C and a zesty flavor.

Chawanmushi

Chawanmushi, a comforting Japanese steamed egg custard, is often recommended by healthcare professionals for soothing colds and soothing sore throats, thanks to its soft, easy-to-swallow texture. Packed with nutrients, chawanmushi offers a harmonious balance of macronutrients. Thw main ingredient, egg, serves as an excellent source of protein, supporting antibody production and strengthening the immune system. Common toppings include mushrooms, edamame beans, shrimp, leafy vegetables, and fishcakes which all contain healthy cold-fighting vitamins and minerals.

Natto

I recently visited an all-you-can-eat natto café in Tokyo with a close friend. Surrounded by an endless array of natto packages, we dug in enthusiastically. By the time we put down our chopsticks, we weren’t just full — we felt invincible.

Natto is a fermented soybean dish known for its probiotics, which boost immunity and help the body fight infections. Rich in amino acids, protein, fiber, manganese, vitamin C, K2 and iron, natto is also linked to lower blood sugar levels, reduce brain inflammation, prevent osteoporosis and improve cognitive function in older age. Despite all these health benefits, natto’s sticky texture and odious scent can be a bit of a deterrent for some. For those averse to natto’s scent, texture and taste, try serving it on top of curry, or cooking it with fried rice — just avoid cooking it above 70 degrees to retain its health benefits.

Persimmon

Come fall and winter, you’ll start to see vibrant orange fruits line the shelves of your local supermarkets. Filled with antioxidants, fiber, tannins, and vitamins A and C, persimmons are the fruit to eat when you have a case of the sniffles. Choose carefully or wait until they’re ripe, as unripe persimmons contain tannins that can severely numb your mouth (we speak from personal experience). Ripe persimmons are firm like heirloom tomatoes, offering a juicy, syrupy sweetness. Dried persimmons come lightly dusted with powdered sugar and offer a soft chewy texture — similar to a Medjool date. Whether dried or fresh, Japanese persimmons are a delectable treat to enjoy when you’re feeling sick.

Amazake

At a recent photo shoot, I worked with a hair and makeup artist recovering from a severe illness. As we chatted between takes, she shared that during her recovery, the only thing that truly made her feel better was amazake. It wasn’t just a fleeting remedy; she valued it so deeply that she brought a decanter of amazake with her to work every day, sipping it to sustain her energy and get through long hours on set.

Amazake, which literally translates to “sweet sake,” is a fermented rice drink that is rich in polyphenols that act as antioxidants to help reduce inflammation. Available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic forms, amazake is filled with nutrients such as vitamins B1, B2, B6, B7, folic acid, dietary fiber, arginine, amino acids, and glutamine. These qualities make it great for gut health and digestion, replenishing energy and soothing an upset stomach — making it the perfect drink to try when you’re feeling under the weather.