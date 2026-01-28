In Japan, strawberries are never just strawberries. They arrive with the winter chill, quietly signaling the start of a season that many look forward to as much as cherry blossom time.

From December through early spring, strawberries take center stage as the most popular fruit — stacked neatly in supermarket displays, showcased in depachika (department store basements) and transformed into extravagant desserts. Here are some common strawberry varieties that you might have seen in supermarkets and fruit shops around Tokyo, each offering a slightly different take on what a strawberry can be.

Japan’s Most Common Strawberry Varieties

Tochiotome (Tochigi Prefecture)

Tochiotome is one of the most widely consumed strawberries in eastern Japan and often the first variety people encounter. Medium-sized with a bright red color and a good balance of sweetness and acidity, it’s dependable and versatile. This strawberry is commonly used in shortcakes, parfaits and convenience store desserts.

Much of Tochigi Prefecture’s reputation as Japan’s strawberry capital can be traced back to Tochiotome. It holds its shape well, travels better than softer varieties and has a familiar, comforting flavor.

Tochiaika (Tochigi Prefecture)

Tochiaika is a newer strawberry variety, developed in 2019 as Tochigi’s next-generation flagship, and it’s quickly gaining attention. Sweeter than Tochiotome and lower in acidity, Tochiaika has a gentler, rounder flavor and is heart-shaped when sliced in two.

Visually, it’s slightly larger, with a darker red hue and a softer bite. While still not as widespread as Tochiotome, Tochiaika is becoming easier to find in supermarkets and specialty fruit shops, especially during peak season. For those who prefer sweetness over tang, this is one to look out for.

Amaou (Fukuoka Prefecture)

Known as the “king” of strawberries, Amaou berries are renowned for their large, plump bodies and intense sweetness. The cultivar is even certified as the world’s heaviest strawberry, handily living up to its name — “Amaou” is an acronym for akai (red), marui (round), okii (big) and umai (tasty).

With a high sugar content and low acidity, Amaou strawberries are super rich and indulgent. They’re commonly sold individually or in small packs and used in luxury desserts, gift boxes and seasonal cafe menus. Even one or two can feel like a treat rather than a snack.

Sachinoka (Nagasaki Prefecture)

A specialty from Nagasaki, Sachinoka strawberries are deep red in color and lean toward fragrance rather than sheer sweetness. More aromatic and softer in texture yet still firm, they release their scent almost immediately once sliced. There is a noticeable acidity beneath the sweetness, which is precisely why pastry chefs favor them, as they pair well with cream, custard and sponge cake.

Benihoppe (Shizuoka Prefecture)

Benihoppe is a favorite among people who like a fruity, stronger flavor. It is more acidic than Amaou, with a deeper, more pronounced taste. Shizuoka-grown Benihoppe strawberries are widely available in Tokyo during winter and early spring, and they tend to be more affordable than premium gift varieties.

Yayoihime (Gunma Prefecture)

Though known for maintaining their flavor and texture even into the later months of strawberry season, Yayoihime strawberries are often overlooked — but quietly impressive. Large, pale red and very sweet, the variety is low in acidity and easy to eat. The texture is firm and juicy, helping them withstand long-haul transport and stay fresh longer.

Because they’re grown relatively close to Tokyo, Yayoihime strawberries often appear in regional supermarkets and farmers markets, especially later in the season.

White Strawberries: Awayuki (Kagoshima Prefecture)

Awayuki, originating in the city of Shibushi in Kagoshima Prefecture, is one of Japan’s best-known white strawberry varieties, characterized by its pale pink skin and lightly blushed flesh, which remains softly colored all the way through.

Unlike red strawberries that rely on acidity for their contrasting tangy-sweet flavor profile, Awayuki berries are notably mild, with very low acidity and a subtle sweetness. The cultivar’s delicate flavor is best enjoyed fresh and at room temperature, where its aroma becomes more noticeable.

In addition to Awayuki, several other famous white strawberry varieties are found in Japan, including Hatsukoi no Kaori from Yamanashi, Tokun from Hokkaido and the Milky Berry from Tochigi. Find them at specialty fruit shops and department stores, where they’re often sold in small quantities.

Where To Find Strawberries Around Tokyo

Supermarkets

For everyday access, supermarkets are the easiest option. Chains like Life, Seijo Ishii and Aeon regularly stock Tochiotome, Benihoppe and seasonal regional varieties. Prices fluctuate depending on the time of year, with January to March being the sweet spot for quality and value.

Depachika, such as those in Isetan, Takashimaya and Mitsukoshi, offer higher-end selections, including Amaou and carefully graded local strawberries, often sold as gifts.

Wholesale Markets

Toyosu Market isn’t just for seafood — it’s also a major distribution hub for fruits and vegetables. While it’s more geared toward professionals, some retailers within the complex sell premium strawberries at competitive prices early in the morning. Greengrocers like Oshimaya, Toyosu Kushiya and Bijinzuma Surugaya are known for selling fresh fruit alongside veggies and condiments.

Farmers Markets

Providing one of the most direct ways to buy strawberries in Tokyo, farmers markets often feature small-scale growers selling fruit picked just a day or two earlier. You might even come across varieties that don’t always make it to the major supermarket chains.

Markets like the UNU Farmers Market (Aoyama), Taiyo no Marche (Kachidoki) and weekend pop-ups around Tokyo frequently have seasonal strawberries from nearby prefectures, such as Chiba, Saitama and Tochigi. Prices can be higher than those at supermarkets, but the freshness is noticeable, and growers are usually happy to explain which variety they’re selling and how to best enjoy the berries.

Strawberry-Picking Farms

Strawberry picking, or ichigo-gari, is a fun activity for all ages. From January to April, farms in Tochigi, Chiba, Saitama, Yamanashi and Kanagawa open their greenhouses to the public, often in a time-limited all-you-can-eat format. As many farms allow you to sample multiple varieties in one visit, a round of strawberry picking is one of the best ways to taste flavor differences firsthand.

Check out our guide on the best places for strawberry picking around Tokyo.

Cafes and Dessert Shops

From delicious ichigo daifuku confections to cream-filled fruit sando, seasonal strawberry desserts are everywhere during winter and spring. Cafes rotate menus quickly, and parfaits, tarts and shortcakes made with premium cultivars like Amaou tend to appear for only a few weeks at a time, so timing matters.

