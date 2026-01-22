Tokyo is a fast-paced city, but pockets of calm exist for those who know where to look. Among the most rewarding are the local farmers markets — unexpected oases scattered across the capital that offer a refreshingly relaxed atmosphere. On weekends and select weekdays, parks and commercial complexes across Tokyo fill with stalls run by farmers, food producers and small-scale artisans from around Japan. These markets — offering everything from heirloom vegetables to freshly baked bread — allow for seasonal discovery that’s rare in a metropolis, all while directly connecting consumers with producers.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed weekend outing or fresh produce with a story behind it, these are some of the best farmers markets in Tokyo — plus one worth the short trip to Yokohama.

Farmers Market at United Nations University (Aoyama/Jingumae)

One of Tokyo’s most established farmers markets, the Farmers Market at UNU takes place every Saturday and Sunday in the plaza in front of the United Nations University. Expect a wide mix of fresh vegetables, fruit, jam, sauces, honey, bread, natural wine, coffee and ready-to-eat foods, with producers coming from across the country. It’s lively without feeling overwhelming and remains a reliable weekend staple.

When: Saturdays and Sundays

Best for: Seasonal produce and a classic farmers market atmosphere

Market of the Sun (Kachidoki)

Also known as Taiyo no Marche, Market of the Sun is one of the largest markets in the Tokyo area. Held at Tsukishima Second Children’s Park (Tsukishima Daini Jido Park), it brings together dozens of vendors selling produce, regional specialties and premade foods and drinks. Family-friendly, sustainability-focused events and workshops are also held regularly, making it a great outing for the whole family.

When: Second Saturday and Sunday of each month

Best for: Variety and family-friendly outings

Yebisu Marche (Ebisu)

Held in the elegant — and conveniently central — Yebisu Garden Place complex, Yebisu Marche is compact and well curated, making it easy to browse. The market, focused on organic and natural products, is perfect for a relaxed Sunday stroll, followed by lunch nearby.

When: Second and fourth Sunday of each month

Best for: Organic goods in a polished setting

Ark Hills Marche (Akasaka)

A long-running fixture in downtown Tokyo, Ark Hills Marche takes place every Saturday and offers a well-balanced mix of fresh produce and artisanal foods. Its central location makes it an easy stop during a weekend in the city.

When: Saturdays

Best for: A dependable, central Tokyo market

Futako Tamagawa Street Market (Tamagawa)

Futako Tamagawa regularly hosts street and farmers market-style events on weekdays around the Futako Tamagawa Rise shopping complex. These markets have an array of traceable produce, lifestyle goods, handmade crafts and street food, drawing a mix of families and local shoppers on quiet weekdays.

When: Irregular (check website for monthly schedules)

Best for: Casual browsing paired with shopping and riverside walks

Kotsu Kaikan Marche (Yurakucho)

Located just one minute away from Yurakucho Station, Kotsu Kaikan Marche is held in a covered space, making it one of the most weather-proof options on this list. Vendors sell vegetables, fruit, rice and regional specialties, making it a convenient stop for weekend shoppers in central Tokyo.

When: Weekends and public holidays

Best for: Accessibility and all-weather shopping

Bonus: Yokohama Kitanaka Marche (Yokohama)

Just outside Tokyo, Yokohama Kitanaka Marche is held near the waterfront next to Bashamichi Station and features produce, baked goods, prepared foods and kitchen items from vendors based in Kanagawa and beyond. With food trucks, plenty of open space and an excellent location near Minato Mirai and its various attractions, it’s a great place for a quick day trip just outside of Tokyo.

When: Third Saturday and Sunday of every month

Best for: A scenic market outing just beyond Tokyo

