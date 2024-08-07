Hidden in plain sight lies the key to snagging top-notch fruit and vegetables without emptying your wallet in Japan. Mercari, the Japanese e-commerce conglomerate, is quietly upending how we buy produce.

From Flea Market to Fresh Market

Mercari, Japan’s largest community-powered marketplace app, holds a well-kept secret. Its full potential remains largely under the radar. So much so, I didn’t believe it myself.

​​Known for its seamless user experience and innovative anonymous shipping via local convenience stores, Mercari transcends the typical buy-and-sell dynamic. In Japan, it’s become a household name for vintage clothing, antique cameras and quirky collectibles. But here’s the real twist: Mercari also sells food.

Smartphones are transformed into gateways to virtual farmers markets. Users can scroll through a plethora of fresh produce options while lounging in pajamas.

Browsing through the shop’s products, I found an array of items, such as tuna from the Toyosu Fish Market and A5-grade wagyu beef from a yakiniku specialty shop, as well as local sweets from roadside stations and regional confectioneries. For vegetables and fruits, many items were listed directly by farmers, including the coveted Yubari melon.

Mercari boasts an impressive variety, all at the fingertips of over 20 million users. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about access to a market that’s as vast and varied as your cravings.

The Benefits

1. It’s cheap

Many items on Mercari are listed as “imperfect products.” Think oranges with a few blemishes, weirdly-shaped carrots and boxes of apples with mixed sizes. These charming quirks mean significantly lower prices compared to traditional markets.

2. It’s fresh

With many listings coming straight from farmers, freshness is almost guaranteed. The produce often travels directly from the farm to your door. It’s a true farm-to-table experience.



3. It’s convenient

Whether it’s crates of tomatoes, sacks of robust potatoes or hefty bags of rice, Mercari ensures these items are delivered right to your doorstep. This convenience is transformative, especially for seniors and parents with young children, making grocery shopping virtually effortless.

Mercari also has stringent rules to keep the platform safe and reliable. You can shop with confidence, knowing that both buyers and sellers are held to high standards.

The Rules

Only unopened food items can be listed for sale on Mercari. Photos and detailed descriptions are mandatory: name, ingredients, net weight, expiration date, storage method and seller information. Resealable items must be individually packaged with visible expiration dates and labels. If these details are missing, the outer packaging must be included. No exceptions.

Mercari also welcomes the sale of homegrown produce such as vegetables, fruit and rice. Buyers on Mercari tend to prioritize freshness and taste over appearance, so slight imperfections are acceptable. In other words, Mercari is a great way to avoid waste and for farmers to make some extra cash.

The Impact

The estimated total amount of food loss and waste generated in Japan’s 2021 fiscal year was approximately 5.23 million tons. That’s about 113 grams per person every day.

By buying from Mercari, you’re not just saving yen — you’re sticking it to the wasteful system and helping to chip away at this staggering figure.

Mercari swoops in to rescue fruit and vegetables that don’t meet the absurdly high standards of traditional retailers. Slightly blemished or quirky-shaped, these items get a second chance, and you get them for a steal.

Seasonal items like New Year’s treats and winter delicacies, which usually face high waste rates, are also part of the mix.

So, next time you’re craving fresh strawberries or a crisp apple, skip the overpriced supermarket and dive into Mercari. You’ll snag high-quality produce at a fraction of the cost and combat food waste. In a country where every grain of rice is sacred, it’s a small but significant way to make a difference.

The secret is out: cheap, fresh and sustainable produce is just a click away. Get scrolling and start saving.

