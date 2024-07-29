You’re out with friends, and you’ve just had dinner. It’s late, and as you make your way to the train station, a sudden craving for sugar hits. You run to the nearest convenience store only to be met with a wall of gummies in a dizzying array of flavors: banana milk, blueberry water, umeboshi Japanese plum and more. You don’t want something that fails to deliver, but you also don’t want to miss your train. Panic ensues, and panic does not foster good decision-making.

Don’t worry — you can easily avoid this scenario by reading on. I’ve chewed my way to an aching jaw to bring you this list of Japan’s top five gummy candies sure to satisfy your next sugar craving.

Kabaya Foods Kakigori Gummy

These kakigori-inspired gummies from Kabaya Foods are the go-to gummy of the summer. Kakigori, a traditional dessert of shaved ice drizzled with flavored syrup, dates back to Japan’s Heian period (794–1185 CE). Roughly a millennium later, the country’s first kakigori store opened in 1869 in Yokohama. Ever since, the sweet and cooling treat has been a summer staple. Nowadays, you’ll find kakigori served with an assortment of toppings, including condensed milk, mochi, cream, fruit and anko red bean paste.

Kabaya cleverly skips the brain freeze with its kakigori gummies, which are available in three flavors: strawberry, lemon and soda. For those of us who love a classic strawberries-and-cream treat, Kabaya’s strawberry-flavored gummy will do more than satisfy your taste buds. But be prepared for new cravings once you sample the soda- and lemon-flavored gummies!

The chewy candy’s crunchy sugar coating perfectly mimics the texture of shaved ice while the subtle milk-flavored gummy base recreates the taste of condensed milk. Elegantly sweet, these kakigori gummies are the perfect choice for when you’re on the lookout for a summer gummy.

Bourbon Fettuccine Gummy

Bourbon Fettuccine Gummy, which cleverly mimics the chewiness of al dente pasta, has become somewhat of a cult classic. First released in 2010, the gummy now comes in over 80 variations and flavors, which stray from your typical grape, soda and cola flavors. If you’re someone who enjoys a mango lassi alongside Indian food, you’ll love the flavor I found at Lawson — think bursts of fruity mango nectar and passionfruit with hints of coconut milk.

The strawberry seeds in many Fettuccine gummies add a sophisticated chewing texture while the light dusting of slightly sour sugar makes these sweets an addictive treat you can’t put down. One pack may not be enough.

UHA Mikakuto Ninja Meshi

You know those times when you want to chew on something but you’re still full from lunch and chewing gum isn’t your thing? If you’re leaning toward something sweet, Ninja Meshi gummies in grape flavor are the way to go. UHA Mikakuto’s ninja concept stems from hyorogan, the nutritiously dense on-the-go food that quickly satiated a ninja’s hunger.

Bursting with taste, the gummy’s grape flavor uses Kyoho grape extract in the outer and inner layers. The thin, tangy, sugar-coated outer layer gives a satisfying crunch before giving way to a very hard gummy center. By chewing this firm candy, you’ll not only find gratification in the powerful grape flavor but also feel a sense of fullness.

Find Ninja Meshi gummies at your nearest 7-Eleven or Lawson.

Natori Hitotsubu Ume

Candy flavored with ume (Japanese plum) may not be for everyone; ume is an acquired taste that’s often sour and a little earthy or herbal in flavor. To be honest, I wasn’t much of an ume fan before trying Natori Hitotsubu Ume, which rides the edge of what can be considered a gummy and should technically be defined as a chewy candy. But, it’s one of my favorite candies to snack on, and I needed to talk about it.

Hitotsubu Ume has a polarizing sweet and salty flavor. The thick, crisp sugar outer shell is the perfect pick-me-up for those days when you lack motivation, while the sour, salty and chewy ume center makes you reach into the bag for another. Pro tip: For an extra hard and satisfying chew, pop your bag into the fridge.

Find Hitotsubu Ume at your nearest NewDays, and make your first ume experience a good one.

Bourbon Sharimoni Gummy

Visiting an outdoor cinema in the summer with friends has been one of my recent favorite pastimes. Since I’m not much of a popcorn person, I’ve done the research and found the perfect gummy to bring with me: Sharimoni Gummy from Bourbon. This classic chewy candy hits the sugar cravings every time. For those who love a good sour strap, buckle up, as Sharimoni has a sweet and sour sugar coating that crunches, giving off a shari shari sound when chewed.

Beneath the sugar crystals is a soft, foam-textured gummy, which comes as a soothing relief to the senses after the initial crunch. My personal favorite — the vitamin C-infused grape flavor — explodes with sweet juiciness while delivering health benefits. Sharimoni’s cola-flavored gummies contain dietary fiber while the yogurt-flavored gummies contain 1 billion bifidobacteria, which help gut health. If you’re craving a sweet treat with a “healthy” twist, you can’t go wrong with Sharimoni Gummy.

