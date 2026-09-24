October in Tokyo brings the crisp, cozy magic of mid-autumn. The muggy summer days have faded into a distant memory, replaced by bright blue skies, cool evenings and trees slowly dressing themselves in golden hues across Yoyogi Park. It’s a season of transformation, and the cosmic weather of October 2026 reflects this. This month asks us to look past the surface to reevaluate our personal values and uncover our true power.

We enter the month under a profound cosmic influence as romantic, value-driven Venus stations retrograde in Scorpio on October 3. For the next six weeks, Venus will push us to question our emotional attachments and potentially test the trust in our closest bonds. Thankfully, on October 10, a gentle new moon in Libra brings a beautiful blank slate to set intentions around peace and balanced partnerships.

The middle of the month offers a big cosmic sigh of relief. On October 16, transformative Pluto stations direct in Aquarius after five months of internal restructuring, giving us the green light to step forward into our collective future with renewed authority. Scorpio season officially kicks off on October 23, sharpening our intrigue for mystery, emotional honesty and self-mastery.

However, keep your plans flexible toward the end of the month. On October 24, Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio for its third and last backward spin of the year, joining Venus in a rare double-retrograde that urges us to retrace our steps, double-check contracts and speak more carefully than usual. Gratefully, we have the grounded, deeply sensory full moon in Taurus on October 26 to anchor ourselves in physical comfort amidst emotional tides.

October is a month of rich reflection, quiet power and stripping away what no longer serves your core. Wrap yourself in a cozy scarf, go enjoy the changing colors of Tokyo and trust the beauty of the quiet shifts happening within.

Keep reading for your October horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Libra October Horoscope

Happy birthday, Libra! The new moon in your sign on October 10 serves as your very own annual cosmic reset button — a magical day to manifest your goals, revamp your image and step boldly into your next chapter. However, with your ruling planet Venus stationing retrograde on October 3, you’ll find yourself re-learning some lessons around relationship dynamics and self-worth. Reevaluate who and what is truly worth your energy this month as you enjoy your solar return.

Scorpio October Horoscope

October is a powerful, deeply personal month for you, Scorpio. Passionate Venus stations retrograde in your sign on October 3, inviting a deep dive into your deepest desires and relationship boundaries. The sun enters your sign on October 23, restoring your signature allure and vitality. But you can’t completely relax, as Mercury goes retrograde in your sign on the 24th, asking you to slow down and take your time with big decisions. Use the full moon in your opposite sign of Taurus on October 26 to dig deep and understand your own emotional waves.

Sagittarius October Horoscope

Take time to rest and feather your inner nest this month, Sag. As Venus goes retrograde, the first three weeks of October encourage some behind-the-scenes reflection. The Libra new moon on October 10 highlights your social circle, making it a lovely time to plant seeds for long-term community goals and enjoy the company of close friends. Then, Mercury begins its backward spin on the 24th, asking you to slow down your usual fast-paced life. Use the Taurus full moon on October 26 to make a healthy reset to your work routines and enrich your life with small, intentional moments of mindfulness.

Capricorn October Horoscope

This month is all about balancing your professional and personal life, Cap. Your career and long-term ambitions are illuminated under the gentle Libra new moon on October 10, offering a prime opportunity to launch professional endeavors or refine your public reputation. Then, with Venus going retrograde in your 11th house of community on October 3, you might come across some difficult conversations with friends or collaborators. Thankfully, the month wraps up with a joyful full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus on October 26, activating your sector of romance, play and creative expression. Take the time to nurture your passion and hobbies.

Aquarius October Horoscope

You’re focusing on your big-picture goals this month, Aqua. Pluto goes direct in your sign on October 16, unblocking your momentum and giving you immense clarity on your life’s direction. Venus going retrograde on October 3 in your 10th house of career urges you to review your professional image and financial worth. With the Taurus full moon on October 26 bringing comfort and grounding to your home life, make sure you’re spending enough time to rest and unwind during this dramatic period.

Pisces October Horoscope

October expands your perspective and invites you to look deeper into your true values, Pisces. Venus going retrograde on October 3 pushes you to reevaluate your core beliefs and travel plans, challenging you to approach the unknown more proactively. When fellow water sign Scorpio season begins on October 23, your natural intuition skyrockets. While Mercury goes retrograde, the full moon in Taurus on October 26 lights up your 3rd house of communication, letting you express your emotional truth during a time where conversations might become difficult.

Aries October Horoscope

Relationships and shared commitments take top priority this month, Aries. The Libra new moon on October 10 lands directly in your partnership sector, creating space for fresh beginnings in romance or business dealings. However, romantic Venus going retrograde on October 3 in your 8th house asks you to review financial boundaries and deeper emotional trust. By the time Scorpio season begins on October 23, you’ll feel emboldened to dive deep into partnerships that might surface, after a period of deep evaluation of emotional safety.

Taurus October Horoscope

October is a pivotal month for reflecting on how you give and receive love, Taurus. Your ruler, Venus, stations retrograde on October 3 in your partnership sector, while the Libra new moon on October 10 helps you reset your daily habits and wellness routines, encouraging you to balance time with your significant other — whether romantic, professional or otherwise — and your own wellbeing. The biggest event of the month lands on October 26 with a powerful full moon in your sign. Celebrate all the growth you’ve accomplished and release what limits you.

Gemini October Horoscope

Joy, creativity and simple but meaningful wellness take the lead for you this month, Gemini. The Libra new moon on October 10 lights up your 5th house of romance, play and artistic pursuits — a perfect day to initiate fun creative endeavors or go on a lovely date. Venus going retrograde on October 3 and Mercury stationing retrograde on October 24 urge you to streamline your work calendar and check in on your health. The Taurus full moon on October 26 highlights your 12th house of healing, making for a sacred, restful evening to retreat and restore your peace.

Cancer October Horoscope

Your home sanctuary and creative heart are glowing this month, Cancer. The gentle Libra new moon on October 10 illuminates your 4th house of home and foundations, making it an ideal time to beautify your living space or spend quality time with family. Passionate Venus stations retrograde in fellow water sign Scorpio on October 3, inviting you to reconnect with old hobbies or reevaluate what brings you true romantic fulfillment. As we enter Scorpio season on the 23rd, embrace the waves of inspiration that come forward and take the time to nurture your creativity.

Leo October Horoscope

October invites you to connect with your surroundings and create a cozy home base, Leo. The Libra new moon on October 10 sparks fresh community ideas in your immediate neighborhood, while Venus going retrograde on October 3 in your 4th house of home and foundations asks you to restore peace in family matters or redecorate your space thoughtfully. When Scorpio season begins on October 23, you’ll feel drawn to spend more time nesting and getting cozy with your own company. Take this period to rest your inner diva, away from the spotlight for a little while.

Virgo October Horoscope

Lessons in communication and clear boundaries are awaiting you this month, Virgo. The Libra new moon on October 10 offers a fresh slate around your finances, helping you set practical budget goals for autumn. With your ruler Mercury stationing retrograde on October 24 alongside a Venus retrograde, double-check texts and emails, and be a little more careful than usual with how you deliver your words. Thankfully, Scorpio season beginning October 23 sharpens your mind — as long as you stay intentional, this Mercury retrograde will help you become a better communicator.

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