After a hectic September full of retrogrades and eclipses, October brings a cool-down period, offering a refreshing change of perspective and scenery. In Tokyo, we’re finally feeling the first true hints of autumn — cooler mornings, chestnut-flavored sweets lining cake displays and the sudden need to pull out a thicker cardigan from the back of the closet. Astrologically, the month mirrors this atmosphere: a season of transition, release and deliberate new beginnings.

We begin the month with Mercury moving into Scorpio on October 6, sharpening our intuitions, alongside a fiery full moon in Aries that encourages action and honesty. Take this time to be deliberate with how you share your energy. On October 13, transformational Pluto goes direct, while romantic Venus goes home to Libra. Be honest and genuine during this time to welcome harmony and warmth into your life.

As we enter moody Scorpio season on the 22nd, spiritual Neptune will drift back into its home sign Pisces (it’s still retrograde). We’ll be in some deep, emotional waters; it’s time to leave behind surface clarity in exchange for hidden truths and intuitive understanding. The later half of October will be a time of deeper insight and mindfulness — just don’t forget to take a breather sometimes. Finally, we’ll end the month with chatty Mercury entering Sagittarius, opening the door to bigger ideas for the future and a willingness to share them with peers.

This October is about easing into autumn and leaning into the clarity and new excitements that come with the changing season. Enjoy wholeheartedly all the joys of fall in Tokyo, romanticize the little things and get lost in your mind palace once in a while.

Keep reading for your sign’s October horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Libra October Horoscope

Happy birthday, Libra! You’re absolutely magnetic this month. With your ruling planet Venus entering your sign on October 13, your charm will be dialed all the way up. Then, the Libra new moon on the 21st will act as your personal reset button: an invitation to set intentions around all things love and harmony. Take the time to articulate what you really want from your relationships and ask yourself what balance looks like for you. By the time Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, you’ll feel ready to take these revelations deeper, grounding them into your subconscious.

Scorpio October Horoscope

This month is all about stepping into your power, Scorpio. The month begins with Mercury entering your sign, sharpening your instincts and making your words more potent than ever. The new moon in Libra on the 21st highlights your 12th house of closure and healing and asks you to pause before your solar return, letting go of any loose strings. As the sun moves into your sign on the 22nd, it’s the time to reclaim your signature passionate energy. Be vocal and unapologetic during this time of heightened intuition.

Sagittarius October Horoscope

Think big this month, archer. The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries on October 6 gets you motivated for the month ahead. Mid-month, Venus enters Libra, highlighting your friendships and networks — you’ll find that community is a big source of joy and support during this time. By the time communication planet Mercury moves into your sign on October 29, you’ll be feeling inspired and ready to share your words with the world. Close out the month with vision and momentum, lean on your peers and let your mind wander, taking you to your wildest dreams.

Capricorn October Horoscope

This month asks you to balance ambition with connection, Cap. The Aries full moon on October 6 stirs up home and family matters, urging you to release old conflicts or household stress. On the other hand, Venus entering Libra on October 13 and the Libra new moon on the 21st will spotlight your career sector, creating opportunities for professional recognition. By the time Scorpio season begins, you’ll be craving deeper bonds within your community. Pay attention to the way in which your ambitions and your relationships intersect; one can support the other if you allow it.

Aquarius October Horoscope

Your mind is a powerful tool this month, Aquarius. The Aries full moon on October 6 activates your 3rd house of communication, making you more audacious in how you speak or share your truth. Mid-month, Venus in Libra asks you to expand: New travels or a new philosophy could call your name. Finally, Mercury entering Sagittarius at the end of the month sparks collaboration — share the ideas you’ve been brewing with all month, because you’ll find eager listeners.

Pisces October Horoscope

This is a month to strip back the layers and re-learn your inner truth, Pisces. Neptune, your ruling planet, returns to your sign on October 22, reminding you that not all illusions are bad — some protect, while some inspire. During the new moon in Libra on the 21st, intimacy and shared resources will take the spotlight, giving you a chance to redefine trust and boundaries with your loved ones. To round out the month, fellow water sign Scorpio season encourages you to lean into change, allowing the revelations you’ve had this month to lead you to new beginnings.

Aries October Horoscope

This month calls for passion, Aries (yes, even more than your usual level). The full moon in your sign on October 6 is bold, fiery and impossible to ignore. You may need to release something you’ve been carrying emotionally in order to make space for new growth. Then, Venus entering Libra on October 13 and the Libra new moon on the 21st will bring partnership energy to the forefront — collaborations, romance and even rivalries could intensify. Passion takes a surprising amount of courage to reveal to the world, but you’ve never been one to back down from a challenge.

Taurus October Horoscope

Your routines and partnerships will get a cosmic refresh this month, Taurus. The full moon in Aries on October 6 will stir up your subconscious, encouraging you to face an inner truth you’ve been avoiding. By mid-month, Venus enters Libra, highlighting your 6th house of health and reminding you of the beauty of small rituals. Use the new moon on the 21st to reset your daily habits and work-life balance, and consider revamping your self-care routine.

Gemini October Horoscope

A lively month is ahead for you, Gemini. The full moon in Aries on October 6 lights up your 11th house, bringing your social life to the forefront. Take note of how your friends and networks fit into your life right now. Venus entering Libra on the 13th and the Libra new moon on the 21st will ignite your 5th house of creativity, sparking romance, joy and artistic renewal. Finally, at the end of the month, Mercury — your planetary ruler — enters social Sagittarius. Use this month to lean into your creative and social energies, but make sure to take some time for yourself when you feel your social battery running low.

Cancer October Horoscope

October asks you to balance ambition and rest, Cancer. The full moon in Aries on October 6 pulls focus to your career, bringing you some visibility or a satisfying closure to a project. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra on October 13 and the Libra new moon on the 21st will highlight your 4th house of domesticity. Integrating beauty, whimsy and comfort in your space will instantly improve your quality of life at home. At the end of the month, the start of fellow water sign Scorpio season and Neptune’s return to dreamy Pisces will help you turn inward — take the time to figure out how work and self-care can co-exist for you.

Leo October Horoscope

This month reignites your sense of curiosity and your desire to see new horizons, Leo. The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries on October 6 will energize your 9th house of travel and study, urging you to explore both the world and your own mind. Then, Venus entering Libra on October 13 and the Libra new moon on the 21st will spotlight communication: What you write, say and share carries extra charm during this time. Take time to travel this month, Leo, and share your new insights with those around you.

Virgo October Horoscope

October is all about recalibrating how you share your wealth, Virgo. The Aries full moon on October 6 highlights your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources, asking you to reconsider how much energy you put into those around you. At the same time, Venus entering Libra on October 13 and the Libra new moon on the 21st will spotlight your finances and self-worth, urging you to reset your relationship with money and value. If you’ve been placing too much value on others, it’s time to shift that energy back to yourself.

