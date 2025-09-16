For most first-time visitors, it’s easy to gravitate towards Japan’s most well-known, well-trodden cities: Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. At Tokyo Weekender, we often encourage tourists to venture beyond these areas and discover Japan’s hidden sides, where dramatic landscapes, historic townscapes and cultural treasures await. The country’s rail network makes it easy to venture further afield — especially with the Japan Rail (JR) Pass, which offers convenient access to a wide range of train routes, including the shinkansen, for a fixed price.

Using the Japan Rail Pass, it’s easy to have a deep and immersive travel experience, journeying to far-flung areas and watching the landscape fly by the window as you go. The Japan Rail Pass Reservation website even offers a range of sample itineraries to help you plan your trip. The one we’ll explore below is a 14-day route through some of the most beautiful parts of western Japan, covering the historic Tokai region, Shikoku, Kansai and Kyushu. For a closer look, you can watch a YouTube video highlighting the route.

The four destinations highlighted below offer a deeper, more flavorful look at Japan’s cultural landscape. At each, you can find rich local culture and unique regional specialties — from Edo-era post towns and black wagyu steak to hand-forged knives and seared bonito. With the Japan Rail Pass, travelers who follow this route can save over ¥60,000 in train fare.

Tokai Region: Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture (Magome-juku)

Tucked into the forested hills of Gifu Prefecture, Magome-juku feels like a step back in time. Once a post town along the historic Nakasendo trail — the old route connecting Edo (now Tokyo) and Kyoto — it served as a vital resting point for feudal lords, merchants and travelers. It still retains much of its Edo-period charm today, with stone-paved streets, wooden inns and sweeping views of the surrounding mountains.

The town’s charming cobblestone streets, watermills and traditional lattice-windowed buildings — which house inns, cafes and souvenir shops — offer an atmospheric window into Japan’s history. While walking its storied paths, visitors can appreciate both the natural surroundings and the enduring legacy of centuries-old journeys.

Pay a visit to Toson Memorial Museum, built by the townspeople to honor Meiji-era literary icon Toson Shimazaki, and Magome Waki-Honjin Museum, which shares the town’s history through artifacts. For a natural escape, hike a portion of the Nakasendo trail to the neighboring post town of Tsumago-juku — a journey that will take you through forests, waterfalls and peaceful rural landscapes.

While in Magome-juku, make sure to try gohei mochi, a famed local delicacy. They are grilled rice cakes, skewered and covered in a sweet-savory miso sauce. Some believe the Edo period delicacy was eaten by lumberjacks, hunters and mountain workers, while others believe it served as an offering to deities.

Kansai Region: Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture (Himeji Castle)

While most tourists stick to visiting Kyoto and Osaka, the Kansai region offers many other spectacular cities to visit. Himeji — which is just only about 30 minutes from Shin-Osaka Station by shinkansen — is one of Kansai’s must-visit destinations. It’s best known as home to the magnificent Himeji Castle, which was registered as one of Japan’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1993. The impeccably preserved structure, which maintains its original construction, is nicknamed “Shirasagi-jo” (“White Heron Castle”) for its evocative shape, reminiscent of an elegant white egret taking flight.

Beyond the castle, Himeji boasts rocky mountains, extensive art collections and a tranquil temple with over a thousand years of history. Located atop Mount Shosha, Engyoji Temple is accessible via scenic ropeway ride, and offers experiences such as Zen meditation and sutra copying.

While in Himeji, make sure to try Akashiyaki. It’s one of Hyogo Prefecture’s most delicious local delicacies, originating from the seaside city of Akashi. Made with egg-rich batter and tender pieces of octopus, it’s quite similar to takoyaki in composition, appearance and shape; akashiyaki, however, is eaten with a bonito or kelp broth dip instead of being covered with sauce.

Shikoku: Kochi Prefecture (Tosa Uchihamono)

Kochi Prefecture, on the Pacific coast of Shikoku, is known for its natural beauty, rich traditions and hidden-gem cities. Kochi city is the star of the group, replete with natural wonders and local charm. Getting there is part of the experience: With the Japan Rail Pass, travelers can take the Limited Express Nanpu by JR Shikoku, which crosses the Seto-Ohashi Bridge, providing scenic views of the scattered islands.

Monet’s Garden Marmottan, in Kitagawa Village, is one of Kochi Prefecture’s best-known sites; it replicates the artist’s former residence in Giverny, dotted with lily pads. Kochi city’s Kochi Castle, one of the country’s few remaining wooden castles maintaining its original structure, also makes for an enchanting visit, as does Ryugado Cave in Kami city — one of the three largest limestone caves in Japan.

Kochi is also known for its Sunday market, which has been a local fixture for over 300 years. Among its hundreds of stalls, you’ll find vendors showcasing Tosa-forged knives, called “Tosa uchihamono” in Japanese. (Tosa is the old name for present-day Kochi Prefecture.) These sought-after knives are honed by hand with the time-honored technique of free-forging, which descends from the art of swordmaking.

Of course, you must also try the city’s local cuisine. One of Kochi’s most famous delicacies is katsuo no tataki (seared bonito): thick slices of bonito sashimi with seared edges. Kochi Prefecture is known to have the highest level of bonito consumption in Japan, and the fish is most often enjoyed during the early summer and late fall.

Kyushu: Kagoshima City, Kagoshima Prefecture (Sengan-en)

Even among the Kyushu region’s countless cinematic landscapes and cultural sites, Kagoshima city stands out. Often called the “Naples of the East” for its bay views and mild, subtropical climate, the city is dominated by the impressive presence of Sakurajima, an active volcano that shapes both the scenery and local life. Beyond the dramatic backdrop, Kagoshima is also known for its long-standing hot spring culture.

One of the city’s most emblematic sites is Sengan-en, an expansive Japanese landscape garden and historic villa overlooking Sakurajima and Kagoshima Bay. Built in 1658 as one of the residences of the Shimadzu clan, the stately home is surrounded by picturesque ponds and flora, shrines, a bamboo grove and a hiking trail.

Kagoshima is famous for its “black” meats, especially kurogyu (black wagyu), prized for its tender marbling and deep flavor. One of the best ways to experience this local specialty is as a perfectly cooked steak, allowing the natural umami and buttery texture of the beef to shine. Many restaurants in Kagoshima serve premium cuts of kurogyu, offering an indulgent taste of one of Japan’s most celebrated wagyu varieties.

Train travel in Japan is one of the most enjoyable ways to see the country. The routes cut through coastlines, mountains and rural towns, offering a constantly changing view from your seat. Along the way, you’ll encounter local specialties, regional dialects and landscapes that shift dramatically between prefectures. With the Japan Rail Pass, it’s easy to cover long distances and build a flexible itinerary — whether you’re chasing historical sites, scenic detours or just seeing where the rails lead.

How To Use the Japan Rail (JR) Pass

What is the Japan Rail Pass?

The Japan Rail Pass is a convenient travel option available to foreign tourists and some Japanese nationals living abroad (with certain eligibility requirements).

It allows for unlimited travel on most JR-operated trains across the country, including local lines, limited express services, and the majority of shinkansen bullet trains. While the fastest services, Nozomi and Mizuho, aren’t included in the standard pass, they can be accessed with a separate upgrade ticket.

There are two types of passes — one for Green Cars, one for Standard Cars. Green Cars are found on shinkansen (bullet trains) and tokkyu (limited express trains), and tend to be more spacious and comfortable.

Japan Rail Pass Prices and How To Reserve

Green Car Adult Pass Options and Prices:

7 Days: ¥70,000

14 Days: ¥110,000

21 Days: ¥140,000

Ordinary Car Adult Pass Options and Prices:

7 Days: ¥50,000

14 Days: ¥80,000

21 Days: ¥100,000

For more details on prices, click here.

You can buy the pass online through the official Japan Rail Pass Reservation website. This provides extra perks, such as advance seat reservations (up to one month ahead), the ability to choose seat preferences (window or aisle) and the option to reserve space for oversized luggage.

