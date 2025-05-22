As the midpoint of the year, June marks a significant time of convergence. In the larger timeline of the year, June is the perfect time to reflect on the past and future, but this month, for better or for worse, we’ll probably be caught up in the present, riding some pretty major emotional waves.

Named after Juno, the goddess of marriage and fertility, June has an inherent connection of matrimony, and the romantic energy will be particularly strong this month. Love planet Venus cozies up in Taurus on June 6, tinging the world in rosy hues. Since we’re still deep in sociable Gemini season, chances are we’ll all collectively feel inclined to dress up, get romantic or take our friends up on some Friday afternoon drinks.

We swim into a particularly potent Cancer season on June 20, a date which also marks the summer solstice. With Mercury, Jupiter, the sun and the new moon all in Cancer this month, our attention will be turned to our family and most treasured relationships. It’s a beautiful time to lean into your caring tendencies — call your relatives, make dinner for your spouse, check in on your low-maintenance friend, double-text your crush (within reason…). Cancer is here to re-teach us something we knew in childhood: that nothing is cringe once you come to terms with the beauty of raw and vulnerable expression.

This month, get sappy. Bask in each singular, beautiful moment. And do it all over again.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Gemini June Horoscope

Happy birthday, Gemini! This month, you may see a lot of your hard work coming to fruition in tangible ways. With your ruling planet Mercury entering your 2nd house of material possessions and priorities on June 8, you may find yourself discovering a new passion project or side hustle. On the following day, Jupiter — which has been in your corner for the past year — moves out of your sign. Something major in your life may come to resolution soon. Rise up to the challenge of believing in yourself as you start this next chapter.

Cancer June Horoscope

You’re going to feel absolutely unstoppable this month, Cancer. With several planets in your sign — especially lucky Jupiter, which you connect particularly well with — you’ll be basking in Main Character Syndrome all month. Enjoy your solar return, as well as the new moon in your home sign on the 25th. You’ll experience a renewed and grounded sense of self that’ll give you the confidence to take risks and take advantage of opportunities that arise.

Leo June Horoscope

The month begins quietly for you, Leo, but don’t get too comfortable — all that quiet is just the inhale before a big exhale. With Mercury entering your sign on June 26, you’ll feel your voice returning to full volume, and your wit will be extra sharp. Until then, you’re in a liminal space: reflecting, feeling and tying up emotional loose ends. Let emotional Cancer season pull you inward — it’s natural to retreat before your season begins. By the end of the month, the world will start to feel like your stage again, and you’ll be ready for the spotlight.

Virgo June Horoscope

You’re sharpening your tools and clearing your head this month, Virgo. When Mars enters your sign on June 17, you’ll feel a sudden surge of energy and determination — perfect for taking on projects that have been waiting patiently in the wings of your mind. Use this motivation wisely and cautiously to avoid burn-out. With the sun, Mercury and Jupiter illuminating your 11th house of friends and social awareness, this is also a powerful time to reconnect with your community and lean on your people. You don’t always have to be the one who holds everything together — let yourself be held, too.

Libra June Horoscope

Your ruling planet Venus is glowing in fellow Venus-ruled Taurus until late June, and it’s giving your love life, finances and sense of beauty a luxurious glow-up. If things have felt chaotic lately, June will offer a soft landing — especially around the full moon in chatty Sagittarius on June 11. This will light up your communication zone, and it may bring clarity or a meaningful conversation. As Cancer season takes over later in the month, your career or public image could get a surprising emotional element added in. Be open to being seen in a more authentic light.

Scorpio June Horoscope

You’ve been moving through the shadows lately, Scorpio, but June brings warmth back to your world. Cancer season lights up your 9th house of travel, belief systems and expansion. Take this as a sign that it’s time to broaden your horizons and reconnect with the things that inspire you. Whether you’re literally planning a trip or simply diving deep into something philosophical or spiritual, you’re being asked to step into the light and break through any mindsets that limit you from your full potential.

Sagittarius June Horoscope

Give yourself grace and compassion this month, Sag. The full moon in your sign on June 11 will feel like a cosmic checkpoint — a moment of truth that illuminates your personal goals and asks you to reflect on how far you’ve come. And you have come far, even if you’ve been too busy running blindly ahead to notice. Your ruling planet Jupiter shifts into your transformative 8th house this month, encouraging deep emotional growth and an honest look at your resources, both financial and emotional. Stop trying to control every outcome, and surrender to the direction your heart wants to lead you to.

Capricorn June Horoscope

June is asking you to soften, Capricorn — a tall order, maybe, but a worthwhile one. As Cancer season lights up the relationship sector of your chart, you may find yourself more attuned to your connections, craving intimacy and reliability. Jupiter shifts into Cancer, too, meaning these aren’t just passing feelings, but rather foundational changes. As Jupiter squares Saturn, your planetary ruler, on the 15th, you may feel a push-pull between emotional growth and structural security. Try not to dig your heels in. You can have stability and softness.

Aquarius June Horoscope

This month is all about recalibrating your relationship with work, Aquarius. As Jupiter in Cancer sends expansive energy to your 6th house of health and habits, June asks you to revisit your daily routines. It’ll be easier this month to see where small changes to your day-to-day schedule can make a large difference. When Mercury enters bold Leo on June 26, illuminating your 7th house of relationships, romance takes a bolder tone in your life. Speak from the heart and lean into the joy of sharing.

Pisces June Horoscope

June feels like a love letter to your inner child, Pisces. With Jupiter, your traditional ruler, moving into a fellow water sign Cancer on June 9, life will start to feel more poetic, more aligned with your rhythm. The new moon on June 25 is a moment to reconnect with creativity, romance and joy — and maybe even indulge in a little nostalgia. Meanwhile, Mars enters your opposite sign of Virgo on June 17, which may bring partnership-related themes to the forefront. Accept the challenge to meet someone halfway — even if it means confronting discomfort.

Aries June Horoscope

This month brings some emotional grounding, Aries, and while it might feel unfamiliar at first, you’re being guided to slow down and tend to your roots. Cancer season lights up your 4th house of home and family, asking you to check in around where and how you feel most safe. Mercury and Jupiter both support this reflective energy, helping you process memories. It’s time to start a new chapter where your heart actually feels at home. Meanwhile, Mars enters Virgo on June 17, boosting your productivity — but only if your inner world is at peace first.

Taurus June Horoscope

You’re glowing this month, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus is in your sign until June 17, making you extra magnetic and giving your relationships and creativity a sweet boost. Whether you’re romancing a partner, an idea or a whole new aesthetic, follow the spark. By mid-month, Jupiter and Mercury move into your communication sector, nudging you to speak up and get curious. Start conversations, say how you feel and don’t underestimate the power of your words. You’re more persuasive than you realize — use that power wisely.

