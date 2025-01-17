It is another sunny winter afternoon in Aoyama, Tokyo’s understated shopping district known for its sophisticated boutiques and art scene. While the area’s quiet streets typically see fewer crowds than its ritzy neighbor, Omotesando Boulevard, Aoyama-dori Avenue is bustling with more excitement than usual. To the delight of her fans and loyal following, beloved illustrator and artist foxco — also known as media personality Kaori Watanabe — is staging her debut large-scale installation in Spiral, a landmark art center.

Titled “The Longest Night,” the exhibition is foxco’s first display in two years. Primarily known for her whimsical illustrations and paintings, as well as her collaborations with fashion and lifestyle brands, foxco is now venturing into the intersection between animation and immersive installations. A meditation on her recent years living alone in London, “The Longest Night” features paintings inspired by the historic city, projected hand-drawn animations and a dazzling centerpiece: a group of glowing “Ghost Dog” figures facing a planetarium-esque dome of lights.

Who Is foxco?

Beginning her journey as a creative during her studies at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, foxco (Kaori Watanabe) had already made strides as an illustrator before rising to further fame as a cast member of the reality television show Terrace House in 2019. Since then, foxco has worked on a variety of independent artistic endeavors as well as projects with high-profile clients like Chanel, VOGUE, Shiseido and more. Recently, she finished her studies at the University of the Arts London, and continues to travel between Japan and the UK.

Her works, characterized by a rich color palette, delicate lines and uplifting subject matter, illuminate ordinary scenes of modern life with a dash of warmth and charm. Following the success of her 2022 solo exhibition “Notre Jardin” in Kyoto and Tokyo and “The Longest Night,” foxco will continue to share her pieces in and outside of Japan.

The Longest Night: A Story of Grief and Hope

Affectionally named Obakéinu, which translates to “Ghost Dog,” foxco’s original character has long been a signature and steady companion for the artist. While she carved out a new life in London for the past three years, the Ghost Dog served as a comforting presence — perhaps gesturing to the healing capacity of her work as a creative outlet.

“During the day, he [the Ghost Dog] stands at our side as a quiet guardian, and at nighttime, he frolics across the evening sky with his friends,” foxco says. “I created this story at a time when fathomless grief was threatening to consume me — hoping that one day, I could transform the pain into a sense of gratitude for that I have lost or been separated from.”

Foxco’s endeavor to weave emotions of loss and darkness into a narrative of hope and warmth brought the stunning installation to life. Centered around a tiered lantern, the circular space consists of several elements that come together as an ethereal, immersive piece. The lantern, fashioned with small cutouts, creates a revolving projection of dogs frolicking across the night sky, represented by Spiral’s domed ceiling. Beneath, a crowd of glowing Ghost Dogs — some slumbering, some gazing — encircle a wooden desk with sketches, mirroring foxco’s studio.

A Magical Window into Winters in London

The paintings and animated works that accompany this centerpiece depict the influence of London on the artist. While the installation is more reminiscent of the quietude of London’s long winter nights, the paintings and animations feature optimistic, playful elements like animals in embrace and joyfully dancing ballerinas. A black-and white rendition of London’s skyline sparkles with promise, as the Ghost Dog hops back and forth between the two animated sections on the gallery wall, representing day and night.

Capturing the glimmer of street lights, glowing windows and stars that infuse the chilly winters of London with anticipation for the arrival of spring, foxco hopes to convey her love for the city. She also explains that the background music of the exhibition space draws from the soundscape of London, and that she experimented with sonic references like the galloping hooves of horses and street music. These nuances certainly add an evocative and nostalgic touch to the scene.

“The Longest Night” will remain on display for free on the first floor of Spiral until January 19, between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Head to foxco’s website or Instagram for updates and information.

