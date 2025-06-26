July has arrived in Tokyo, bringing us to the height of summer, a time accompanied by the singing of cicadas and blinding sunlight. The emotional depths we started swimming through last month during watery Cancer season will now start to bubble into something more expressive — and definitely more dramatic. This July, we’ll be feeling the heat, literally and astrologically, with the arrival of fiery Leo season as well as some pretty major retrogrades (dun dun duuun).

We’re starting the month with a couple of major energy shifts: Venus enters social Gemini, lightening the mood around love and creativity, and Neptune stations retrograde, casting a haze over our ideals and dreams. If you have a summer fling, chances are you’ll feel both charmed and utterly confused.

Then we have Uranus, the planet of innovation and disruption, entering Gemini on July 7, prompting the start of a multi-year cycle of mental revolution. Expect the unexpected in how we think and connect, and lean in to being adaptable, curious and open to new ways of understanding the world.

Then, a trio of retrogrades begins mid-to-late July: Saturn goes retrograde on July 13, followed by Mercury (yes, again) on July 18, and Chiron, the wounded healer, on July 30. These retrogrades call for inner growth, for revision over reinvention. Take the time to stop and learn the lessons life throws at you this month, even if you’re impatient to propel forward.

But there’s warmth in store for us this month, too: The sun enters Leo on July 22, ushering in a season of confidence, passion and bold self-expression. The Leo new moon on July 24 is a magical reset — a chance to plant the seeds of our heart’s true desires.

As July comes to a close, Venus enters Cancer on July 31, softening the mood and turning our attention to comfort, intimacy and emotional security. After all the retrograde-induced reflection, this transit is a soothing balm: a reminder that love doesn’t have to be loud to be real.

Keep reading for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Cancer July Horoscope

Happy birthday, Cancer! Take some time to reflect and set yourself up for success.The month begins in your dreamy 12th house of healing and spirituality, and with Neptune retrograde, you might find yourself wandering around your mind palace more often than usual. The full moon on July 10 illuminates your 7th house of relationships, encouraging you to find a balance that works in your connections, whether romantic or otherwise. Once the sun moves into Leo, your focus will shift to self-worth and stability. Use the new moon on the 24th to get intentional about how your day-to-day habits can reflect and contribute towards a bigger-picture goal.

Leo July Horoscope

The quiet beginning of the month sets the stage for a powerful renewal, Leo. The full moon on July 10 activates your 6th house of health and responsibility; you might finally see the results of a lifestyle shift — or realize it’s time to make one. Mercury retrogrades through your sign starting on July 18; use the slowdown to rework plans or reflect on how you present yourself. You welcome your solar return on July 22, and the new moon on July 24 falls in your sign. You’ll feel the start of a new personal cycle around this time. Get intentional about what you want to accomplish this year and how to let your energy shine the brightest.

Virgo July Horoscope

There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for you this month, Virgo. The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn on July 10 shines a light on your 5th house, encouraging you to focus on a creative pursuit or budding romantic connection. Give yourself permission to listen to your heart rather than your brain, and embrace the things that give you joy. With Mercury — your ruling planet — retrograding later in the month, you may feel the need to retreat and reset. Think of it not as a step back but a spring coiling back to propel you forward later. The best path is not always the quickest or easiest, but the inner work you do this month will be well worth it.

Libra July Horoscope

This month will put your focus on community, collaboration and emotional grounding. With Venus, your ruling planet, moving through fellow air sign Gemini, you might find yourself seeing the bigger picture more clearly. The Capricorn full moon on July 10 illuminates your 4th house of home and emotional foundations, asking you to define (or redefine) what emotional security really means for you. Once energetic Leo season begins, your attention will turn to friendships and your role in your communities. Use the energy of the new moon on July 24 to forge connections and create the kind of support network you want to build.

Scorpio July Horoscope

This is a month of realignment and redirection for you, Scorpio. The Capricorn full moon on July 10 highlights your 3rd house of communication, encouraging you to speak your mind — or to accept a truth you’ve been avoiding. As Saturn and Mercury retrograde mid-month and Leo season lights up your 10th house of career and legacy, you’ll feel the urge to reassess your long-term goals. Use the new moon on July 24 to set intentions that align your work with your purpose. What’s important is not a fast turnaround, but to be honest with yourself about what you truly want.

Sagittarius July Horoscope

This month asks you to think about what matters most to you, Sag. With Venus entering social Gemini, relationships are on your mind, but Neptune retrograde may stir up some confusion around your home or emotional roots. Use the Capricorn full moon on July 10, which highlights your 2nd house of resources, to recommit to your self-worth and center your narrative on yourself. Once the sun moves into fellow fire sign Leo, your 9th house of exploration and personal growth will be activated — recommit to a passion project, go on a day trip to take advantage of the warm weather and lean into the things that speak to your spirit.

Capricorn July Horoscope

You’re finding the balance between strength and softness this month, Cap. The full moon in your sign on July 10 puts your personal needs front and center; allow yourself to feel seen, even if it makes you feel vulnerable. With Saturn, your ruler, going retrograde on July 13, it’s a good time to reevaluate your boundaries and ask whether your current habits support your wellbeing. The Leo new moon on July 24 asks you to be honest with yourself and those you’re close to. Opening up to others takes courage, but it can be transformative.

Aquarius July Horoscope

Relationships will take priority this month, Aqua — especially the one you have with yourself. The full moon on July 10 shines a light on your 12th house of healing and closure, possibly bringing old emotions or subconscious patterns to the surface. Let this happen, even if it comes with growing pains. The Mercury and Saturn retrogrades this month will ask you to revisit agreements or habits; it’s a good opportunity to reexamine your daily schedule. Once the sun enters passionate Leo, your 7th house of relationships will be activated, shifting your focus to partnerships and how you show up in them. Take your special someone on a date, planting seeds for deeper connection — or maybe a fresh start.

Pisces July Horoscope

July invites you to recalibrate and listen to yourself. Neptune, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on July 4, stirring your inner waters and asking you to slow down and listen more closely to your intuition. Meanwhile, as Leo season begins, your attention will turn to establishing a routine that actually benefits your wellbeing. The new moon on July 24 is the perfect time to commit to a practice or structure that helps you feel more rooted, steady and present in your body and mind.

Aries July Horoscope

This month asks you to slow down and ground yourself, Aries. The Capricorn full moon on July 10 highlights your career and public life. You may be recognized for something you’ve worked hard on, or realize it’s time to change direction. Saturn and Mercury’s retrogrades bring up questions around your habits and inner narratives. What’s really sustainable, and are your day-to-day actions helping you in the long run? Once fellow fire sign Leo season begins, your focus shifts toward joy, creativity and romance. Reconnect with what lights you up from the inside out, and do something fun with your besties.

Taurus July Horoscope

Zoom out and reconsider the bigger picture this month, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus enters social Gemini on the 4th, prompting you to reassess your values and ask yourself what really motivates you at work. The full moon on July 10 lands in your 9th house of belief systems and long-term vision; take this time to check in whether the path you’re on still aligns with your heart’s compass. Leo season puts your attention on home, family and stability. Set intentions during the July 24 new moon to create a space and a community that makes you feel like your best self.

Gemini July Horoscope

This is a big month of transformation, a time for being unapologetically yourself. With Venus entering your home sign on July 4, your charm and curiosity will be absolutely magnetic — but there’s a deeper shift happening under the surface, too. Uranus enters Gemini on the 7th, kicking off a multi-year period of reinvention, rebellion and personal awakening. You’re being called to embrace your authentic self in ways you haven’t dared before. However, Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde on July 18, so give yourself time to reflect before springing into action. This month marks the beginning of your next chapter — and it’s going to be electric.

