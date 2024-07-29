Keio Corporation is bringing two arms of its businesses together. Starting this week, the train operator and hospitality group will be installing “Keio Train Simulator,” the company’s proprietary train driving simulator software, into its hotel rooms.

For Fans of Trains Everywhere

This might seem like a silly marketing stunt, but the company has its loyal customers at top of mind. The simulator was created to be enjoyed by train fans of all ages, from children who love trains to adults that ride them daily. Utilizing actual train footage, the program allows anyone who uses it to experience driving along the Keio Line as though they were the train driver themselves.

An Authentic Experience

It seems that Keio Corporation has gone to lengths to create an experience that’s as authentic as possible. Multiple trains can be chosen to ride from Shinjuku Station to Takao-sanguchi Station with three levels that cater to beginners as well as advanced drivers. The voices of the driver and conductor in the game are provided by former train driver and railway talent Hibiki Takeshi as well as train talent Masumi Toyoka. For a truly immersive experience, players will also be able to try a mode where they call out the stops and signals themselves.

A stroke of genius, or too kitschy to be cool? Japan certainly has no shortage of train otaku and many might love the thought of being able to unwind in the hotel room and chill to some virtual train sounds. As for travelers coming to Japan, we can at least guarantee that there isn’t anything like this anywhere else in the world.

Where To Experience the Train Simulator Room

At the moment, Keio Plaza Hotel Hachioji seems to be the only hotel that’s selling the Keio Train Rooms. However if you’re not in need of a staycation, you can also check out Keio eSports Lab. Chofu where the simulator has also been installed.

