The path to becoming a good Japanese speaker is a long and arduous one for many. Thankfully, game developers are on the case, creating games that are not just educational but also fun to learn. The latest one released today is Wagotabi: A Japanese Journey. While poised as a Japanese language learning game, the method of learning via a role-playing game format is one that we’ve yet to see until now.

Learn Japanese Through Gaming

Wagotabi is an immersive Japanese role-playing adventure game. Aimed at beginners, it starts by teaching practical words and grammar sentence structures, allowing even those new to the language to grasp concepts quickly. We’ve all heard about that other app teaching us phrases like “take the cow to the convenience store.” There’s none of that in Wagotabi. It’s specifically focused on meaningful sentences, such as asking for directions, ordering food and expressing your likes and dislikes.

Players start off by wandering through a cutely designed pixel world. Along the way, you pick up new vocabulary as you strike up conversations with the townspeople. There’s also a guidebook with a repetition system that empowers players to focus on words that they might struggle with. There are also various mini-games, such as throwing shuriken like ninjas.

Where To Play Wagotabi

Wagotabi is already out on Google Play for Android devices. It launches on October 2 on the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Those keen to pick the game up for Steam will need to wait until 2025. In the meantime, you can still put it on your Steam Wishlist or check out the game’s website for more information.

