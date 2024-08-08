On Wednesday, Nao Kusaka won Japan’s 12th gold medal of the Paris Olympics by defeating Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan 5-2 in the Greco-Roman wrestling 77 kg final. To celebrate, the 23-year-old Takamatsu city native plans to have a few glasses of alcohol.

“Champagne is not something I’m familiar with,” he said after the victory. “I’m more of a beer guy. So, I’d like to enjoy my beer first and then maybe champagne.”

Nao Kusaka Turns the Bout Around

Trailing 2-0 at the interval, Kusaka turned things around in the second period with a take-down of his opponent. He then celebrated with a back-flip across the mat.

“I had a plan for this fight and could not follow it. So, I just trusted my own strength and won,” said the Japanese wrestler. “The gold medal is so special for me. I feel like I am dreaming.”

After a 40-year Olympic drought in Greco-Roman wrestling, Japan has now won two golds in as many days. On Tuesday, Kenichiro Fumita beat China’s Cao Liguo to top the podium in the 60 kg category.

Akari Fujinami Advances to 53 kg Freestyle Final

Another wrestling gold could be on the cards on Thursday as Akari Fujinami takes on Ecuador’s Lucia Yepez Guzman in the women’s 53 kg freestyle final.

“I’ve been working to be the Olympic champion, and I’ll be giving my all to win at any cost, and bring the gold medal back home,” Fujinami said after defeating China’s Pang Qianyu 10-0 in the semifinal. The 20-year-old from Yokkaichi in Mie Prefecture hasn’t lost in an official match since high school.

Yui Susaki Wins a Bronze in 50 kg Competition

Yui Susaki had an even more impressive record going into the Paris Games. She was unbeaten in her previous 93 matches against opponents from other countries, but then surprisingly lost in the first round of the 50 kg competition to India’s Vinesh Phogat, who made it to the final. Prior to the gold medal match, however, Phogat failed the weigh-in and was subsequently disqualified.

It meant that Susaki’s repechage bout with Ukraine’s Oksana Livach was upgraded to a bronze medal match. The Japanese wrestler secured the medal with a technical superiority victory.

“People around me gave me a supportive push and got me back on my feet,” said Susaki. “I’ll give my all for the next four years so they can see me become the Olympic champion again.”

Related Posts