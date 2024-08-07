For the first time in 40 years, Japan has an Olympic men’s Greco-Roman wrestling champion. Kenichiro Fumita went one better than the silver he won in Tokyo, defeating China’s Cao Liguo to top the podium in the 60 kg category. The key moment in the contest came when the Yamanashi Prefecture native pinned his opponent and flipped him over for a pin and rotation. He went on to win the bout 4-1. “My daughter found me when I won the final,” said Fumita. “I haven’t lost a match in front of her. That’s been my extra motivation, so I’m glad I showed her my Olympic triumph.”

Nao Kusaka Advances to 77 kg Final

Earlier in the day, Nao Kusaka defeated Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan to advance to the men’s Greco-Roman wrestling 77 kg final. Kusaka, the top ranked wrestler in his division, will now face Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhadrayev in the gold medal match on Wednesday. Also in wrestling, Nonoka Ozaki beat Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 3-0 to claim the bronze medal in the 68 kg freestyle division. Her chance of a gold ended the previous day when she lost to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal stage. Zhumanazarova was defeated in the final by Amit Elor of the U.S.

In one of the biggest upsets of the Olympics, Yui Susaki lost 3-2 to India’s Vinesh Phogat in the first round of the women’s 50kg freestyle event. In Tokyo three years ago, Susaki won gold without dropping a single point. She was also unbeaten in her previous 93 matches against opponents from other countries. Phogat secured the victory with a takedown right at the death. “By losing like this, I wasted all the support of so many people,” Susaki said. “I kept training for the Paris Olympics without doing anything else. The loss tells me that I don’t deserve to be an Olympic champion.”

Cocona Hiraki Wins Park Skateboarding Silver

In women’s park skateboarding, Cocona Hiraki narrowly missed out on a gold medal, finishing just 0.55 points back from Australia’s Arisa Trew. Great Britain’s Sky Brown, who was born in Miyazaki, took home the bronze. Hiraki overtook Brown on her final run with a score of 92.63. It’s her second successive Olympic silver medal. “I was able to give it my all and win a medal. I have no regrets about this competition,” said Hiraki after the final. Compatriot Hinano Kusaki finished eighth with a score of 69.76. Reigning champion Sakura Yosozumi missed out on the final after finishing 10th in qualifying. Only the best eight made it through.

