It’s starting to feel like every franchise under the sun is now getting their own television series. And to be honest, we’re loving it! Sanrio’s two best girls are now headed to your Netflix screen this July. Here are all the details you need to know.

About My Melody & Kuromi

The show has been aptly named “My Melody & Kuromi” and will be an all-new original series that follows everyone’s favorite bestie duo and the adventures that they’ll be on in Mariland. The show is being produced via stop-motion technology instead of the typical anime-style that you may be familiar with. If the vibe is reminding you of a certain guinea pig/motor vehicle series, then you are absolutely correct. The show is being directly by Tomoki Misato who hails from the “Pui Pui Molcar” franchise. Other folks also involved include writer Muneko Nemoto and the anime production studio, Toruku. Toruku is a stop motion studio within WIT Studio best known for animation such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family and Vinland Saga.

The Significance of My Melody & Kuromi

From a Sanrio cinematic universe perspective, we’re surprised but also glad that they’ve chosen to focus on two characters that are not Hello Kitty. This very short teaser trailer has also given us a first look at the two girls who appear incredibly on brand with a dreamy-eyed My Melody and a slightly unenthused Kuromi.

While the show does capitalize on the high popularity of Sanrio as of late, it’s also here to celebrate two very specific milestones. 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi.

