Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of September. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in September
Anisong Scramble: A DJ Event on the Roof of Shibuya 109
Shibuya 109 Entertainment Co. will be holding a special anime song DJ event called "Anisong Scramble" on September 19.
|Date & Time
|Sep 19, 2025・18:00-22:00
|Price
|advance registration: ¥3500, same-day: ¥4000
|Location
|Magnet by Shibuya 109
Abema Anime Festival 2025
Japanese streaming service Abema will host Anime Matsuri 2025 at Shibuya's Miyashita Park with anime voice actors, photo spots, merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Sep 20-23
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Miyashita Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration
Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.
|Date & Time
|Aug 18-Sep 09
|Price
|admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
|Location
|Raku Spa 1010 Kanda
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL