Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of September. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in September

Anisong Scramble: A DJ Event on the Roof of Shibuya 109

Shibuya 109 Entertainment Co. will be holding a special anime song DJ event called "Anisong Scramble" on September 19.

Date & Time Sep 19, 2025・18:00-22:00
Price advance registration: ¥3500, same-day: ¥4000
Location Magnet by Shibuya 109

Abema Anime Festival 2025

Japanese streaming service Abema will host Anime Matsuri 2025 at Shibuya's Miyashita Park with anime voice actors, photo spots, merchandise.

Date & Time Sep 20-23
Price Free
Location Miyashita Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition

The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
Location Tokyo City View

Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration

Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.

Date & Time Aug 18-Sep 09
Price admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
Location Raku Spa 1010 Kanda

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

