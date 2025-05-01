Sailor Moon, Eren Yaeger and Kaneda from Akira have taken on unexpected new roles as etiquette teachers along Japan’s busiest rail lines. From April 24 to June 30, characters from 17 beloved manga series are appearing at major Shinkansen stations to show foreign visitors the ins and outs of Japanese customs in a campaign called “Manga Manners.”

Initiated in collaboration with Japanese comic giant Kodansha and JR East, the project first appeared at Narita Airport last year and has now spread to Tokyo, Shinagawa, Nagoya, Kyoto and Shin-Osaka stations just in time for the expected tourist surge during the Osaka Expo. Six new train-specific tips join eleven general pointers on navigating daily life in Japan.

From Train Etiquette to Cultural Customs

Walking through these stations, you’ll spot familiar faces from Attack on Titan, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Ghost in the Shell delivering practical advice through colorful panels. Each uses a panel from the manga to illustrate everything from essential cultural customs to travel hacks.

Some tips focus on train etiquette: The Colossal Titan of Attack on Titan warns against standing too close to the railings, while Migi from Parasyte lines up in a row to remind visitors to wait in line before boarding trains or buses. Others tackle broader cultural differences: Fire Force characters assure visitors that slurping noodles isn’t rude (it’s encouraged), and Usagi Tsukino and Chibiusa from Sailor Moon demonstrate the correct way to wear a kimono.

The advice ranges from practical safety tips to bath etiquette. There’s even a tip on how to toast — a panel showing the main trio of Chiikawa raising their glasses with a gleeful “Kanpai!”

Where To Find These Manga Guides

If you’re traveling on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, you’ll find these colorful manga panels strategically placed throughout five major stations. In Tokyo Station, look near the Nihombashi exit gates, inside the waiting room near the Yaesu South exit, and in the second-floor concourse. Shinagawa Station displays panels inside the Shinkansen North entrance, near transfer gates, on the platforms and by the coin lockers near the South exit.

Kyoto and Shin-Osaka stations feature the displays in the waiting areas, making them perfect viewing while you’re killing time before your train. Meanwhile, Nagoya Station shows the manga guides on digital signage during select periods of the campaign.

The displays are impossible to miss with their vibrant colors and recognizable characters, and many are positioned to catch your eye while you’re naturally waiting for trains. Some panels require passing through ticket gates to view, but many are accessible in public areas of the stations.

If you’re passing through, keep an eye out for the limited-edition pamphlets being handed out to international travelers at participating stations. These pocket guides collect all 17 tips in one place — perfect souvenirs that are both useful and uniquely Japanese.