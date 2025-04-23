The Japan Cartoonists Association is hosting a charity auction titled “Manga de GO!” to support victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake. This unprecedented initiative has gathered an impressive 278 color illustrations from 205 manga artists, making it the association’s largest charity auction to date.

A Massive Manga Initiative

Led by Association Chairman Tetsuya Chiba (creator of Ashita no Joe), Board Chairperson Machiko Satonaka (known for Lady Ann), and board member Go Nagai (famous for Devilman and Mazinger Z)—who is originally from Wajima City in the affected region—the charity auction represents a significant show of solidarity from Japan’s manga community. The auction includes collaborative illustrations between different artists, further enhancing the unique value of these charitable offerings.

“This is our largest charity auction ever organized,” said a representative from the Japan Cartoonists Association. “The overwhelming response from artists across generations demonstrates the manga community’s commitment to supporting those affected by this disaster.”

Auction Details and Timeline

The illustrations will be released in five weekly batches on Yahoo Auctions, with the first batch going live on May 28 and the final batch ending on June 1. After deducting Yahoo’s commission fees and shipping costs, all proceeds will be donated to the Ishikawa Prefecture Donation Window to directly benefit earthquake victims.

Interested bidders can visit the official auction page at the Japan Cartoonists Association’s Yahoo Auctions account.

The donation progress will be reported on the Japan Cartoonists Association’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) account.

Star-Studded Roster of Participating Artists

The auction features original artwork from some of the most celebrated names in manga, including:

Hajime Isayama (creator of the global phenomenon Attack on Titan)

Masakazu Katsura (known for I’s and Video Girl Ai)

Naoki Urasawa (creator of Monster, 20th Century Boys, and Pluto)

Rumiko Takahashi (the legendary creator behind Inuyasha and Ranma ½)

Go Nagai (Devilman, Mazinger Z, and Cutie Honey)

Moto Hagio (pioneer of shōjo manga and creator of The Poe Clan)

Fujiko Fujio (creator of the beloved Doraemon series)

Keiko Takemiya (known for the groundbreaking Kaze to Ki no Uta)

Yoshihiro Togashi (creator of Hunter × Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho)

Hiro Mashima (known for Fairy Tail and Edens Zero)

Eiichiro Oda (creator of the record-breaking One Piece)

Go Nagai’s participation is particularly significant as he hails from Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture, one of the areas most severely affected by the January earthquake. His personal connection to the region has helped galvanize support among fellow manga creators.

Supporting Recovery Efforts Through Art

The Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on January 1, 2024, causing widespread destruction throughout Ishikawa Prefecture and neighboring regions. Many residents are still displaced and facing significant challenges in rebuilding their lives and communities.

For manga enthusiasts and collectors, this auction represents not only an opportunity to acquire rare original artwork by legendary manga creators but also a chance to contribute to critical relief efforts for those still recovering from one of Japan’s most devastating recent natural disasters.

“The power of manga to connect people and provide hope during difficult times has always been remarkable,” commented a spokesperson for the auction. “Through this initiative, we hope to harness that power for the benefit of those still struggling in the aftermath of the earthquake.”

Interested bidders can participate through Yahoo Auctions Japan, with new batches of illustrations being released weekly until June 1.

